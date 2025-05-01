Everyone's Buying This 17th-Century Idea That Helps Your Cut Flowers Look Perfect Every Time You Use It
Whether you opt for a traditional Delftware design, or find a more modern interpretation, these sculptural vases are the easiest way to display flowers
I know, I know — tulips for spring is hardly groundbreaking, but how you showcase them certainly can be. And, no, you don't have to be a florist to do it stylishly. Turns out, you just need a 'tulipiere'.
You may have seen tulipieres before, while browsing an antique store or possibly even in your grandmother's china collection, and not actually realized what it was. But, they're rich with history. "These lovely delftware objects were created in the Netherlands and were popularized by Queen Mary II of England as a symbol of luxury in the 17th century," interior designer Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, tells me.
Structurally, this flower trend tends to be crafted from ceramic, and tall in size, with several holes at the top, big enough for a single stem. "The classic Delft blue-and-white palette that adorns more tulipieres makes them incredibly versatile," adds Jen. "They can feel traditional in one setting or add an eclectic, artistic touch in a more modern interior."
These days, they've evolved in more modern styles, too. "I’m especially drawn to the tall, stacked flower pyramids — they bring such drama and sculptural beauty to a space," says Jen.
If you've been looking for a way to arrange flowers like a professional, tulipieres make it almost fool-proof. Find nine styles to shop, below.
The tower-like shape, the blue and white patter, the feet it stands on — this tulipiere from Casa by JJ is the embodiment of a traditional style. It stands at 58cm tall and 27cm wide, making it a show-stopping spring table centerpiece or an art piece for any spot in your home.
In my eyes, the more artisanal your tulipiere, the better. Fill it with ethereal white blooms for a minimalist look or make it a striking statement with vibrant, colourful buds, creating a lively contrast that pays homage to the nature it's inspired by.
This modern iteration from H&M is one I am simply obsessed with. The inspiration is there, but the design feels more subtle. I can imagine this style in almost any interior. And for £9.99? I'll take multiple, thank you. H&M also sells the Ikebana vase, which is similar concept to tulipieres, but with roots in Japanese design.
This five-sprout blue and white tulipierie is another intricate, Rijksmuseum-inspired design. This specific vase is covered with the traditional sprawling patterns, and at the centre is a cherub surrounded by a sprawl of flowers. The brand says, "It is a depiction of the divine colliding with the natural, bountiful angels and blooming roses."
This white, artichoke-shaped tulipiere is designed by Astier de Villatte and handcrafted in Paris using pre-industrial techniques, starting with black terracotta clay and finished with a milky glaze. To keep your cut flowers looking fresh, you can simply lift the lid to fill it with water before slotting in a selection of your favourite buds and stems.
Who doesn't love a bit of cabbageware? Or in this case, artichoke-ware? Something about a ceramic dish or decor piece in the shape of a seasonal vegetable feels so spring. Not to mention your bulbs, no matter what color, will pop against this striking green vase.
A bit smaller in size, but lacking none of the iconic tulipiere style. For those of you who love the cottagecore trend and kitschy-chic aesthetic, this is the vase for you. The windmill visuals pay homage to the tulipiere's Dutch origins. I can even imagine this vase being used to store your herb collection in the kitchen.
This tulipiere from Etsy is the perfect middle ground between the traditional style and something a little bit more contemporary. Plus, the sleek white colorway will go with almost any interior decor style or table setting.
This design is a breakaway from the taller style, but keeps the traditional blue and white colorway. Casa by JJ lists that this unique piece is actually an archival Revival of a piece on display in the Rijksmuseum. With its rectangular shape and low height, I can see it sitting on a mantle or even as chic bookshelf decor.
FAQs
What flowers can you style in a tulipiere?
Not the biggest fan of tulips? No problem. While tulips are, of course, the namesake of the tulipiere, almost any stem can work beautifully. "Dried flowers or cut branches from the garden allow you to keep a tulipiere on display year-round, giving it life even when tulips are out of season," says Jen.
And if fresh flowers aren’t practical, tulipieres can shine purely as decorative objects or even as artistic inspiration. "One of my favorite modern interpretations is 'Flower Pyramid I,' a highly-styled photograph by Marie Cecile Thijs, featured in the Rijksmuseum," says Jen. "It’s such a striking modern perspective on an important historical object."
Jen Baxter founded Baxter Hill Interiors, a boutique design studio based in Pennsylvania and Savannah, Georgia. Jen has experience in refined living and a deep passion for design. She specializes in creating bespoke interiors that enhance wellbeing, drawing on a background in home renovations and established collaborations with talented architects, craftspeople, and vendors.
Tulipieres are both traditional and surreal, blending the lines between practical decor and art pieces that will last a lifetime. Looking for more inspiration? Check out the latest flower trends for ideas on what to style in your new, stylish vase.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
