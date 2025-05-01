Everyone's Buying This 17th-Century Idea That Helps Your Cut Flowers Look Perfect Every Time You Use It

I know, I know — tulips for spring is hardly groundbreaking, but how you showcase them certainly can be. And, no, you don't have to be a florist to do it stylishly. Turns out, you just need a 'tulipiere'.

You may have seen tulipieres before, while browsing an antique store or possibly even in your grandmother's china collection, and not actually realized what it was. But, they're rich with history. "These lovely delftware objects were created in the Netherlands and were popularized by Queen Mary II of England as a symbol of luxury in the 17th century," interior designer Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, tells me.

Structurally, this flower trend tends to be crafted from ceramic, and tall in size, with several holes at the top, big enough for a single stem. "The classic Delft blue-and-white palette that adorns more tulipieres makes them incredibly versatile," adds Jen. "They can feel traditional in one setting or add an eclectic, artistic touch in a more modern interior."

Even a more traditional design can look elevated and modern in the right context. (Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

These days, they've evolved in more modern styles, too. "I’m especially drawn to the tall, stacked flower pyramids — they bring such drama and sculptural beauty to a space," says Jen.

If you've been looking for a way to arrange flowers like a professional, tulipieres make it almost fool-proof. Find nine styles to shop, below.

FAQs

What flowers can you style in a tulipiere?

Not the biggest fan of tulips? No problem. While tulips are, of course, the namesake of the tulipiere, almost any stem can work beautifully. "Dried flowers or cut branches from the garden allow you to keep a tulipiere on display year-round, giving it life even when tulips are out of season," says Jen.

And if fresh flowers aren’t practical, tulipieres can shine purely as decorative objects or even as artistic inspiration. "One of my favorite modern interpretations is 'Flower Pyramid I,' a highly-styled photograph by Marie Cecile Thijs, featured in the Rijksmuseum," says Jen. "It’s such a striking modern perspective on an important historical object."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jen Baxter Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jen Baxter founded Baxter Hill Interiors, a boutique design studio based in Pennsylvania and Savannah, Georgia. Jen has experience in refined living and a deep passion for design. She specializes in creating bespoke interiors that enhance wellbeing, drawing on a background in home renovations and established collaborations with talented architects, craftspeople, and vendors.



Tulipieres are both traditional and surreal, blending the lines between practical decor and art pieces that will last a lifetime. Looking for more inspiration? Check out the latest flower trends for ideas on what to style in your new, stylish vase.