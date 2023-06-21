We're calling it – this sought-after outdoor chair is the style of the summer, and we've found the very best price on them

If you're on the hunt for the perfect outdoor chair for this summer, we just might have found it for you.

Bringing boho in abundance, this elegantly shaped wicker chair works fabulously as an accent in your outdoor space, or grouped together around an outdoor dining table for an al fresco feast with panache, and we love it.

It's a design we've been noticing crop up in design-forward backyards over the last few months, and the Livingetc team has been going mad for it, but it's a design that comes with a cost. Many versions of this style of chair retail for around $800 each, meaning quite the investment if you want to go all-in on them for your dining table.

However, our team of savvy shoppers has uncovered a similar design that's far more budget-friendly, if you want to get the look.

Why we love this outdoor chair

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

(Image credit: Alexis Adam. Design: Victoria Gillet`)

So what is it we're loving about this particular piece of outdoor furniture? First off it's the soothing S shape that beckons us to relax. We're seeing this organic style more and more in backyard design and it reflects the wider trend for our backyards evolving into extra spaces for relaxation.

Outdoor furniture can all too often be hard - picked for its durability - but this brings a calming flow to any backyard with its organic curves. 'Its shape appears to be inspired by a much-loved piece of design, Vitra's Panton chair, so you just know this sculptural form has the staying power to become a new design classic,' explains Hugh Metcalf, an editor at Livingetc.

'Wicker is such a timeless material for outdoor furniture, but it can feel a little old-fashioned or a little too rustic in the wrong design,' adds Hugh, 'but this silhouette creates an incredible contrast that completely shifts how you perceive it, making it feel cool and contemporary, while still benefitting from the best things about wicker as a material, whether that's its inherent coziness, or its durability.'

(Image credit: Emily Caterochon. Jessie Lane Interiors)

For interior designer, Jessie Mclaughlin of Jessie Lane Interiors, the combination of shape and material brings such warmth to her backyard scheme (above). The aim here was to create a Mediterranean-inspired backyard, and the wicker and shape were the perfect choice to 'trick you into thinking you're on vacation,' says Jessie.

'I wanted to add a warm, organic element to the predominately white stucco and concrete outdoor space,' she explains. 'Added to this, mixing a variety of chairs adds visual interest and gives the space a relaxed, funky vibe.'

'I love to be in my garden and I'm passionate about creating magical swoon-worthy spaces indoors and out to tantalize the eye and soothe the soul,' adds designer Abigail Ahern, who has a similar chair design called the Alanis chair. 'The elegant, curvy silhouette made from durable faux rattan makes it the perfect transitional piece, whether you’re dining inside or alfresco or just taking five in a shady nook. Whatever size your outside living space, it can be the perfect retreat, somewhere to soak up all the sounds and smells that being out in the open air has to offer which in turn benefits our physical and mental wellbeing.'

Where can I find the best price?

If you love this design, but not the price tag, there are a few other versions out there you can pick up to get the look.

Our pick? The Safavieh tana wicker side chair is available on sale from QVC right now at just $428.99 for a set of two. At other retailers like Kohl's and One Kings Lane, this set is on sale for $650 and $730 respectively, and that's before you compare it to the $1,600 you'd have to drop on two Portia chairs from Burke Decor.

This budget version isn't quite as elegant as the more expensive pick, but we think it' still a stylish choice for your backyard.