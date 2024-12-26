I Found a Detachable Ring Light Lamp That Looks Like Modern Art — And It’s Only $80 at Target
Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp gives this OG internet accessory a postmodern glow up
I’ve always thought of ring lights as relics of OG YouTube: the backbone of What’s in My Bag? videos, mall hauls, and global treat taste tests. Do they make you look flawless? Absolutely. Are the lights themselves chic? Let’s not kid ourselves. But Brightech, an innovative family-run lighting brand, may or may not have just changed my mind, turning this internet-era accessory into one of the most strikingly modern table lamps I’ve seen in 2024.
Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp features circular LED lights with a three-way dimmer capability — and importantly: they’re removable. Whether you’re adjusting the mood, adding or subtracting light, or just enjoying the novelty as a party trick, this $80 table lamp is brimming with surprises.
The Saturn hits all the right notes with it comes to current lighting trends. Its circular rings feel artistic and mid-century in their design, while the LED lights bring a distinctly modern edge. With its barely-there sleek frame and shiny brass finish, this lamp is like a miniature light installation for your living room, bedroom, office — or anywhere, really. Who needs to visit LACMA when you’ve got this piece of post-modern brilliance sitting on your side table?
Price: $79.99
Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp looks like it would easily set you back $400 — and yet, it delivers high-end style without the sticker shock. Despite its accessible price, this minimalist table lamp doesn’t skimp on features: it boasts a built-in three-way dimmer, a 20,000-hour bulb lifespan, a convenient power button, and even a three-year warranty.
Plus, Brightech — self-described as offering “designer lighting without the designer markup”— has been racking up 4.9/5-star reviews for over a decade. So, you can rest easy knowing this isn’t just a stylish buy; it’s a sound one too.
And the brand didn’t stop at just one lamp — oh no, there’s a whole family of detachable ring lamps to explore. Each Brightech configuration feels even more mid-century and minimalist than the last, making my deep dive into their collection a surprisingly delightful rabbit hole. If YouTubers had lamps like this back in the day, would we have stayed tuned in for longer? I’d like to think so. You can shop three other styles of my modern table lamp favorite below.
Price: $84.99
If you love the tree-like spine of the Saturn Desk Lamp, then its floor lamp counterpart is just the ticket. Stretching the base to an impressive 66 inches (taller than me!) and adding an extra LED circle to the mix, this black-finished showstopper commands attention in any living room. And the best part? Assuming you use it about three hours a day, these ingeniously integrated LED bulbs will keep this lamp glowing for 20 years. With 5/5-stars after 46 reviews, it's hard not to love.
Price: $79.99
If it wasn’t obvious already, Brightech knows its way around innovation. But this mid-century lamp design takes it up a notch, featuring a built-in USB charging port — a godsend for nightstands or desks — and compatibility with Alexa or Google Home via an external smart plug (sold separately, but a handy addition nonetheless). The stem is cleverly positioned off-center, unlike the Saturn, leaving room to stack books or decor beside it — a small detail, but one that serves an extra side of functionality.
Price: $99.99
This floor lamp is hands down the most elegant option on this list, thanks to its graceful arc shape that’s ideal for cozy reading nooks or defining the space above living room furniture. Like the other designs in the collection, it features a string of jewelry-like pendant lights that are fully adjustable, making it both a functional overhead lighting alternative and interactive conversation piece.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Collapsible Storage Boxes Are a Small Apartment Dweller's Dream — I've Added 3 of These To My Basket
Who doesn't love easy storage solutions? I know I do!
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
The Nightmare After Christmas! 3 Simple Expert Tricks to Get Glitter Out of Carpet
Just like some guests, specks of glitter are notorious for outstaying their welcome...
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Jeremiah Brent Outed Himself as a "Crystal Fanatic" on Queer Eye and I Finally Feel Seen — Shop His Style
Crystals are said to have healing powers — but according to Queer Eye’s newest design guru, they’re just as good at curing dull decor
By Julia Demer Published
-
Everyone Who's Anyone Has a Dining Table Lamp (or Three) This Winter — These Are Our Favorite 6 Styles to Shop
Turn those overheads off, people! Snuff out those candles! It's all about the chic dining table lamp now...
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Opposites Attract: H&M's New Collection Nails Black and White Home Decor — 6 Pieces I'm Loving as an Editor
H&M Home’s new releases looking…. expensive. Shop high-impact asymmetry at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen
By Julia Demer Published
-
McGee & Co's Rugs Are On Sale Right Now — It's the Perfect Time to Grab One in This 'It' Color
Rugs are essential to making a room cozy, and there is no better time to shop them like a sale
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Step Aside, Leopard Print, There’s a New Pattern in Town — Shop “Fawn” Decor
The whimsical, woodland descendant of our favorite animal print is prancing into prominence this winter
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Latest Studio McGee x Target Collection is Packed With Pretty Floral Prints and Springtime Motifs
Whether you're planning to spend your springtime poolside or hosting family and friends, shop design details that will elevate the season
By Maya Glantz Published
-
The Viral, Dangerously Soft “Coma Inducer" Comforter Goes On Sale
Nicknamed the “World’s Coziest Comforter,” this snuggly sensation sets some lofty expectations. But does it deliver? Let’s find out
By Julia Demer Published
-
Martha Stewart x Safavieh Rugs Are On Sale — Here's Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out
There's very little we wouldn't trust Martha Stewart to do well when it comes to the home, and her gorgeous range of rugs is no exception
By Maya Glantz Published