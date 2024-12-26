I Found a Detachable Ring Light Lamp That Looks Like Modern Art — And It’s Only $80 at Target

I’ve always thought of ring lights as relics of OG YouTube: the backbone of What’s in My Bag? videos, mall hauls, and global treat taste tests. Do they make you look flawless? Absolutely. Are the lights themselves chic? Let’s not kid ourselves. But Brightech, an innovative family-run lighting brand, may or may not have just changed my mind, turning this internet-era accessory into one of the most strikingly modern table lamps I’ve seen in 2024.

Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp features circular LED lights with a three-way dimmer capability — and importantly: they’re removable. Whether you’re adjusting the mood, adding or subtracting light, or just enjoying the novelty as a party trick, this $80 table lamp is brimming with surprises.

The Saturn hits all the right notes with it comes to current lighting trends. Its circular rings feel artistic and mid-century in their design, while the LED lights bring a distinctly modern edge. With its barely-there sleek frame and shiny brass finish, this lamp is like a miniature light installation for your living room, bedroom, office — or anywhere, really. Who needs to visit LACMA when you’ve got this piece of post-modern brilliance sitting on your side table?

Brightech Saturn Desk Lamp View at Target Price: $79.99 Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp looks like it would easily set you back $400 — and yet, it delivers high-end style without the sticker shock. Despite its accessible price, this minimalist table lamp doesn’t skimp on features: it boasts a built-in three-way dimmer, a 20,000-hour bulb lifespan, a convenient power button, and even a three-year warranty.

Plus, Brightech — self-described as offering “designer lighting without the designer markup”— has been racking up 4.9/5-star reviews for over a decade. So, you can rest easy knowing this isn’t just a stylish buy; it’s a sound one too.

And the brand didn’t stop at just one lamp — oh no, there’s a whole family of detachable ring lamps to explore. Each Brightech configuration feels even more mid-century and minimalist than the last, making my deep dive into their collection a surprisingly delightful rabbit hole. If YouTubers had lamps like this back in the day, would we have stayed tuned in for longer? I’d like to think so. You can shop three other styles of my modern table lamp favorite below.

Brightech Saturn Dimmable Floor Lamp View at Target Price: $84.99 If you love the tree-like spine of the Saturn Desk Lamp, then its floor lamp counterpart is just the ticket. Stretching the base to an impressive 66 inches (taller than me!) and adding an extra LED circle to the mix, this black-finished showstopper commands attention in any living room. And the best part? Assuming you use it about three hours a day, these ingeniously integrated LED bulbs will keep this lamp glowing for 20 years. With 5/5-stars after 46 reviews, it's hard not to love. Brightech Nova Dimmable USB Charging Arc Desk Table Lamp Visit Site Price: $79.99 If it wasn’t obvious already, Brightech knows its way around innovation. But this mid-century lamp design takes it up a notch, featuring a built-in USB charging port — a godsend for nightstands or desks — and compatibility with Alexa or Google Home via an external smart plug (sold separately, but a handy addition nonetheless). The stem is cleverly positioned off-center, unlike the Saturn, leaving room to stack books or decor beside it — a small detail, but one that serves an extra side of functionality. Brightech Nova Dimmable Integrated Arc Floor Lamp View at Target Price: $99.99 This floor lamp is hands down the most elegant option on this list, thanks to its graceful arc shape that’s ideal for cozy reading nooks or defining the space above living room furniture. Like the other designs in the collection, it features a string of jewelry-like pendant lights that are fully adjustable, making it both a functional overhead lighting alternative and interactive conversation piece.