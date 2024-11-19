6 Stylish Buys to Help You Dry Clothes in Winter — Without Ruining Your Aesthetic

Summer and spring are beloved for so many reasons — the garden parties, beachy brunches, and fabulous fashion are only three of a long list. But the one thing most of these favorites have in common is their tie-in to the sublime weather. Warm breezes, bright sunshine, and nary a nip. And while there's plenty to fawn over in fall and winter, the atmosphere is one we tend to miss.

Another pleasant blessing of the sunny ambiance is the ability to dry your laundry outdoors quite quickly or indoors by speeding up the process with the fresh air wafting through open windows. But what do you do when winter arrives? There are a couple of other genius ways to dry laundry quickly indoors during the winter — none of which require a dryer. However, you can't go wrong with a trusty laundry airer.

Now, the problem with most laundry racks is that they tend to be an eyesore and totally mess with a space's vibe. Your home could be all decked out for the festive season, but one glimpse of a laundry drying rack will knock your aesthetic down by a few points.

The good news is that things have changed and form-focussed laundry drying products are not as impossible to find as they once were. In fact, we've rounded up six sleek buys that have come right in time for winter. So if you're on the hunt for some wishlist items that will come into great use, look no further.

Chic Laundry Drying Buys You Need

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that the rise in functional yet stylish items stems from a growing emphasis on curated living spaces. "People now prioritize aesthetic continuity throughout their homes," she notes. "Even in traditionally utilitarian areas like laundry rooms."

With the rise of open-plan living, she points out that in spaces where utility rooms often double as extensions of kitchens or hallways, visually cohesive designs matter more than ever. And there's also the case for emotional value in a home.

"Surrounding oneself with aesthetically pleasing objects, even for mundane tasks, makes everyday routines feel intentional and fulfilling," she explains. "By upgrading something as subtle as a drying rack, you can create a harmonious living environment where every corner of your home feels purposeful, stylish, and uniquely you."

Aside from offering a great way to make the most of a small laundry room, these buys are good-looking too. And while we would say that leaving your laundry on display is an interior faux pas, these gorgeous products will make it much less of a design sin.

Expert Picks

Brightroom Rubber Wood and Stainless Steel Drying Rack View at Target Price: $30

Dimensions: 32.48 Inches (L), 42.13 Inches (H) x 14.64 Inches (W) "The Brightroom Rubberwood and Stainless Steel Drying Rack from Target is a foldable drying rack that combines warm rubberwood with sleek stainless steel for a contemporary yet organic look," says Nina. "Providing over 32 feet of drying space, it’s both spacious and compact when folded. Its neutral tones and minimalist aesthetic blend seamlessly into modern laundry rooms or even living spaces if necessary, ensuring style isn’t compromised." Latitude Run Wood Foldable Wall-Mounted Drying Rack View at Wayfair Price: $53

Dimensions: 42'' H X 23'' W X 8'' D Nina also recommends this Wood Foldable Wall-Mounted Drying Rack from Wayfair that offers both style and practicality. "Finished in white, it provides an impressive 140 feet of drying space, perfect for larger laundry loads," she notes. "Designed for versatility, it can be mounted on a wall or hung over a door, making it ideal for compact spaces. Constructed from durable materials, it supports up to 60 lbs, combining functionality with an attractive, minimalist design. This drying rack is a chic and efficient solution for modern laundry needs." Tripod Portable Clothes Drying Rack View at Amazon Price: $80

Dimensions: 43.2"D x 43.2"W x 46.8"H We love this chic Amazon Clothes Drying Rack from Amazon and so does Nina. "It combines functionality with an attractive wooden design that enhances its aesthetic appeal," she tells us. "Perfect for compact living spaces, this foldable rack is easy to assemble without tools and collapses for streamlined storage. Its sturdy tripod structure can support up to 45 lbs of garments, offering both stability and versatility. With extendable arms, it adapts to your drying needs while maintaining a chic, minimalist look, making it a practical and stylish addition to your home."

Editor's Choice

Wall Mounted Clothes Drying Rack View at Amazon Price: $66

Size: 40" This Wall Mounted Clothes Drying Rack from Amazon is a personal favorite of mine. The design of this viral laundry room clothes airer makes it so that you can dry your clothes in style without having to worry about the generic steel racks falling over, causing you to redo an entire load of clothes. Plus, the use of vertical space to air your laundry allows you to make the most of the limited real estate that tends to inhabit utility rooms. Available in 31.5", 32", and 40" size formats, you can pick the dimension that best suits your space and fold the rack inwards when it's not in use for a disguised accessory to your laundry room. And if you fancy yourself a DIY, why not paint the outdoor panels to the color of your walls for a seamless blend? Honey-Can-Do Leaning Steel Clothes Drying Rack View at Walmart Price: $22

Dimensions: 24” W x 41” H x 16” D Livingetc's Advice & Gardens Editor, Faiza Saqib, suggests adding this sleek Honey Can Do Leaning Steel Clothes Drying Rack from Walmart to your cart for its compact and functional form. "It has stoppers at the top and bottom to provide full support against the wall. Ideal for a minimalist home as well as a small one — this drying rack is a great space-saving solution," she says. If you don't have a laundry room or you're looking to expand on your laundry room essentials, then this nifty little drying rack is the perfect tool for you." Over-The-Door Drying Rack View at West Elm Price: $99

Color: Black/Walnut "I'm always at a loss of where to store my clothes airer when it's not in use, and it often ends up clumsily behind a closed door anyway," says Hugh Metcalf, Livingetc's Editor. "This is a much more elevated approach if you're short on space, and will really help make the most of every square inch, as long as you remember you can't always open the door properly! Getting one from West Elm means it's going to be better looking than your everyday dryer too, and this one uses the darker wood finish, that West Elm's furniture is known for, which feels luxurious and modern."

While it is wise to open your windows in winter, the thought of leaving them open for hours on end is enough to ruin the cozy indoor vibe that the colder months are meant for. Not to mention the skyrocketing electricity bills that will come with it. And if you find yourself in a place that's frequented by cold rain or even snow, then this act of airing your space will not make too much of a difference to your wet laundry.

So before it gets too cold and your laundry has to suffer through being damp for hours, we recommend treating yourself to a nice drying rack. And if you're going to spend your money on a clothes airer, it might as well be stylish and durable, for a purchase that's worth the tag.

FAQs

Are Laundry Racks a Good Investment?

"Definitely," says Alexander Matson, cleaning expert and owner of Shine Pros. "They are environmentally friendly and economical while also reducing wear and tear on fabrics from tumble dryers."

He goes on to explain that investing in a good clothes rack also helps extend your curated closet's shelf life. For smaller households, he finds that they are also an effective means of energy saving and cutting utility costs without losing much convenience.

Why are Laundry Racks Great for Small Spaces?

According to Alexander, laundry racks that fold flat or collapse can be stashed away with great ease, making them ideal in the case of apartments or houses where square feet are a premium.

"Furthermore, vertical options allow for maximizing the drying capacity without taking up plenty of floor area in small laundry rooms," he adds.