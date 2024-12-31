Do Not Snooze Through These 30% Off Anthropologie Quilts and Duvet Covers
Snuggling up stylishly has never been so affordable
There's no time like winter to snuggle up in the comfort of a well-dressed bed. The good news? There's a whole range of gorgeous quilts and duvet covers at 30% off at Anthropologie right now. Dreams really do come true.
From the whimsical to timeless classics, this Anthropologie sale has subtle textures, bright color palettes, and playful patterns — a comforter for every style and bedroom.
And if the bedding deals aren't enough for you, there are towels and sheets, curtains and rugs on sale, too. Back to the quilts and duvets, though — below are six of my favorites to shop.
Price: $174.40 (King)
Was: $218
Yellow is a timeless, charming, and happy color that will liven up even the coldest of winter days. Not to mention, a floral printed quilt, like this cotton one, will still be stylish through spring and summer. The scalloped edges add a bit of playful style to your bedroom's look.
Price: $152.60 (Full)
Was: $218
Nothing is wrong with a little maximalism in the bedroom, and this Kelcey quilt is a chic way to do it. Blue is the perfect base color as it will always be a calming color for the bedroom, and the orange and red accents give it unique detail.
Price: $254.40 (Full)
Was: $318
A little texture goes a long way in the bedroom and gives your bedding a little extra plush to snuggle up with. I am loving the sound of the name "Cloud quilt." This cotton jersey option comes in a few different colors and sizes, so you can build the bed that is perfect for you.
Price: $152.69 (Full)
Was: $218
This embroidered collection from Maeve by Anthropologie has always been one of my favorites. If you prefer to embrace minimalist bedroom ideas, then this white duvet with green trim is the perfect pop of subtle color. There are a few different color options including light blue and pink to choose from as well.
Price: $131.60 (Full)
Was: $188
Strips will never go out of style, and this duvet proves that you can be playful with your bedding while still keeping the cozy vibes. Muted, rusty orange goes with a multitude of different design styles: embrace a little maximalism and pattern mix with pillows and throws, or make this stunning duvet the focal point of the room.
Price: $222.60
Was: $318
And, of course, you can't forget cozy, evergreen bedding for timeless winter style. This calming hue brings a natural palette to the room, while the colors that go with green remain endless. I am already dreaming of snuggling up in this textured, plush quilt.
We have more of the best bedding sets from the best bedding brands on our dedicated pages.
