Do Not Snooze Through These 30% Off Anthropologie Quilts and Duvet Covers

There's no time like winter to snuggle up in the comfort of a well-dressed bed. The good news? There's a whole range of gorgeous quilts and duvet covers at 30% off at Anthropologie right now. Dreams really do come true.

From the whimsical to timeless classics, this Anthropologie sale has subtle textures, bright color palettes, and playful patterns — a comforter for every style and bedroom.

And if the bedding deals aren't enough for you, there are towels and sheets, curtains and rugs on sale, too. Back to the quilts and duvets, though — below are six of my favorites to shop.

Iluka Cotton Printed Floral Quilt
Iluka Cotton Printed Floral Quilt

Price: $174.40 (King)
Was: $218

Yellow is a timeless, charming, and happy color that will liven up even the coldest of winter days. Not to mention, a floral printed quilt, like this cotton one, will still be stylish through spring and summer. The scalloped edges add a bit of playful style to your bedroom's look.

Kelcey Organic Cotton Printed Quilt
Kelcey Organic Cotton Printed Quilt

Price: $152.60 (Full)
Was: $218

Nothing is wrong with a little maximalism in the bedroom, and this Kelcey quilt is a chic way to do it. Blue is the perfect base color as it will always be a calming color for the bedroom, and the orange and red accents give it unique detail.

Constance Cotton Jersey Cloud Quilt
Constance Cotton Jersey Cloud Quilt

Price: $254.40 (Full)
Was: $318

A little texture goes a long way in the bedroom and gives your bedding a little extra plush to snuggle up with. I am loving the sound of the name "Cloud quilt." This cotton jersey option comes in a few different colors and sizes, so you can build the bed that is perfect for you.

Maeve by Anthropologie Organic Cotton Looped Embroidered Duvet Cover
Maeve by Anthropologie Organic Cotton Looped Embroidered Duvet Cover

Price: $152.69 (Full)
Was: $218

This embroidered collection from Maeve by Anthropologie has always been one of my favorites. If you prefer to embrace minimalist bedroom ideas, then this white duvet with green trim is the perfect pop of subtle color. There are a few different color options including light blue and pink to choose from as well.

Maeve by Anthropologie Cotton Printed Duvet Cover
Maeve by Anthropologie Cotton Printed Duvet Cover

Price: $131.60 (Full)
Was: $188

Strips will never go out of style, and this duvet proves that you can be playful with your bedding while still keeping the cozy vibes. Muted, rusty orange goes with a multitude of different design styles: embrace a little maximalism and pattern mix with pillows and throws, or make this stunning duvet the focal point of the room.

Skylar Cotton Textured Quilt
Skylar Cotton Textured Quilt

Price: $222.60
Was: $318

And, of course, you can't forget cozy, evergreen bedding for timeless winter style. This calming hue brings a natural palette to the room, while the colors that go with green remain endless. I am already dreaming of snuggling up in this textured, plush quilt.

We have more of the best bedding sets from the best bedding brands on our dedicated pages.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

