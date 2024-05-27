That Cult-Favorite Serena & Lily Lamp is Over $100 Off for Memorial Day Weekend

As a style editor, there are few things I love more than a sale. To me, Black Friday is Christmas. But Memorial Day is my Super Bowl. Indeed, after everyone's favorite retail holiday in November, the last weekend of May is the next best shopping weekend of the year, and we here at Livingetc are putting in overtime to be sure we've tracked down the best furniture sales at all the best home decor brands.

And speaking of ... I have excellent news for you, dear reader. If you find yourself particularly engaged with the interior design side of the internet you are probably familiar with one specific table lamp from Serena & Lily, a luxurious furniture and decor brand with coastal charm. The retailer is offering some fabulous site-wide discounts for Memorial Day Weekend, but in my eyes, no markdown is as great as that of the Como Petite Table Lamp, which is currently a whopping $150 off.

Como Petite Table Lamp Now $148, Was $298 at Serena and Lily I'm partial to the blue base and the scalloped shade, but the Como Petite is also available in three other colors — including white, sage, and dark honey — as well as two different shades, including white taper and raffia taper.

Yes, you read that right. $150, or 50%, off.

Sure, there are a few dupes out there, but this piece is still the North Star for scalloped raffia table lamps. So chic, well-made, and certainly enviable. Now is your chance to snag one for half off; that's a deal you just can't miss!

Extra Serena and Lily Memorial Day Bargains

Thankfully, the lamp is not the only markdown I've scouted. Read on for more of my favorite markdowns, all of which I've rounded-up below.

Tableware On Sale

Cayman Seagrass-Wrapped Pitcher Now $28, Was $48 at Serena and Lily Discount: 42% Wrapped in handwoven seagrass for a coastal, natural feel, this delightful recycled glass pitcher would be perfect for a summer full of outdoor dinners, or would make an ideal hostess gift for your neighborhood Martha Stewart. Just be sure to hand wash! Gingham Table Runner Now $58, Was $78 at Serena and Lily Discount: 26% Is there a pattern as charming as gingham? Not in my eyes. This bright, golden runner reminds me of a picnic in the park. The cotton fabric is likely soft and supple, and it's available in a few different colors, as well, like coastal blue and chartreuse. Wave Placemat Now $18, Was $28 at Serena and Lily Discount: 36% In all honestly, this placemat isn't very Serena and Lily-coded. But that might be why I like it. The bright green piping around the classic navy is quite different and fun, and the design as a whole gives a bit of whimsy.

Decor On Sale

Outdoor On Sale

Furniture On Sale

Carter Counter Stool Now $278, Was $348 at Serena and Lily Discount: 20% This crescent-curved counter stool is as classic as it gets. Coastal charm, rustic elegance, farmhouse chic ... all phrases that come to mind looking at this darling seat. Currently 20% off! Ellington Side Table Now $258, Was $348 at Serena and Lily Discount: 26% What I love most about this table is the gorgeous navy color, which is just so rich, royal, and — dare I say — patriotic. Use it as a colorful accent for your living room , a grounding tone in your bedroom, or maybe a spare table in a kid's room. Newport Lounger Now $249.99, Was $398 at Serena and Lily Discount: 37% You probably never thought you'd be buying a stylish bean bag, but there's a first time for everything. The Newport Lounger has all the makings of a comfortable chair, but a far more amorphous look than you probably expected. And that's half the fun! Plus, free shipping on this one.