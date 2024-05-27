That Cult-Favorite Serena & Lily Lamp is Over $100 Off for Memorial Day Weekend
What do you do when a viral lamp is marked down 50%? You splurge, of course. No judgment here, especially not over MDW.
As a style editor, there are few things I love more than a sale. To me, Black Friday is Christmas. But Memorial Day is my Super Bowl. Indeed, after everyone's favorite retail holiday in November, the last weekend of May is the next best shopping weekend of the year, and we here at Livingetc are putting in overtime to be sure we've tracked down the best furniture sales at all the best home decor brands.
And speaking of ... I have excellent news for you, dear reader. If you find yourself particularly engaged with the interior design side of the internet you are probably familiar with one specific table lamp from Serena & Lily, a luxurious furniture and decor brand with coastal charm. The retailer is offering some fabulous site-wide discounts for Memorial Day Weekend, but in my eyes, no markdown is as great as that of the Como Petite Table Lamp, which is currently a whopping $150 off.
I'm partial to the blue base and the scalloped shade, but the Como Petite is also available in three other colors — including white, sage, and dark honey — as well as two different shades, including white taper and raffia taper.
Yes, you read that right. $150, or 50%, off.
Sure, there are a few dupes out there, but this piece is still the North Star for scalloped raffia table lamps. So chic, well-made, and certainly enviable. Now is your chance to snag one for half off; that's a deal you just can't miss!
Extra Serena and Lily Memorial Day Bargains
Thankfully, the lamp is not the only markdown I've scouted. Read on for more of my favorite markdowns, all of which I've rounded-up below.
Tableware On Sale
Discount: 42%
Wrapped in handwoven seagrass for a coastal, natural feel, this delightful recycled glass pitcher would be perfect for a summer full of outdoor dinners, or would make an ideal hostess gift for your neighborhood Martha Stewart. Just be sure to hand wash!
Discount: 26%
Is there a pattern as charming as gingham? Not in my eyes. This bright, golden runner reminds me of a picnic in the park. The cotton fabric is likely soft and supple, and it's available in a few different colors, as well, like coastal blue and chartreuse.
Decor On Sale
Discount: 34%
Dimensions: 12" x 21"
Toss this tufted, texture cover around a cheaper pillow and you have the look for less. Perfect to buy on sale! I like the dimension that the pattern adds.
Discount: 55%
This gorgeous handcrafted teak stool — perfect for undecorated corners and little nooks in closets, bathrooms, or kids' rooms — was once $128. It is now $58. That's quite a fabulous discount for such a luxurious brand.
Discount: 23%
You could be forgiven for thinking this ruched decorative bowl is made of tissue or something easily moldable ... but you'd be wrong. In actuality, it's made of marble. A fabulous place for trinkets, keys, and more! Maybe a centerpiece for your coffee table to stash your remote?
Outdoor On Sale
Discount: 40%
Now, I know this chair is still quite expensive. But nearly $300 off isn't nothing. I'd love to sunbathe in the lightweight wicker frame, which probably does a great job keeping cool in the hot summer sun.
Discount: 38%
How positively chic is this hanging rattan chair? The hand-bent frame curves and cradles, offering swingers the perfect nook in which to relax. Make sure to add a pillow to the seat for ultimate comfort.
Discount: 57%
Not only is this outdoor pendant an incredible 57% off (that's a $400 discount in this case), but it's also incredibly versatile, meaning it's an investment you can bank on for years down the line. It's quite large, too, so it adds a great focal point to an open-concept outdoor space. Free shipping.
Furniture On Sale
Discount: 20%
This crescent-curved counter stool is as classic as it gets. Coastal charm, rustic elegance, farmhouse chic ... all phrases that come to mind looking at this darling seat. Currently 20% off!
Discount: 26%
What I love most about this table is the gorgeous navy color, which is just so rich, royal, and — dare I say — patriotic. Use it as a colorful accent for your living room , a grounding tone in your bedroom, or maybe a spare table in a kid's room.
Discount: 37%
You probably never thought you'd be buying a stylish bean bag, but there's a first time for everything. The Newport Lounger has all the makings of a comfortable chair, but a far more amorphous look than you probably expected. And that's half the fun! Plus, free shipping on this one.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com
