'Supremely comfortable and supportive' - one of the best-reviewed mattresses of 2023 is $300 off right now

When you think about it, everything in our life comes down to our mattress. Our relationships, our productivity, that kink in our neck ... it can all be traced back to the sleep (or lack thereof) that we got the night before. And of course, the best sleep begins on the best mattress.

If you happen to be on the hunt for a new one and cannot bear the thought of waiting until Black Friday itself to snag a bargain, we have some good news and bad news for you. The good news? One of the best-reviewed mattresses of the year is on sale right now. The bad news? The early bird markdown is only live through Thursday, November 16, so you'll have to act fast. (And once you're done, maybe you check out some other Black Friday bedding deals, or Livingetc's edit of the best of Brooklinen? Just a thought...)

The fan-favorite mattress of 2023

As the end-of-year best-of lists roll in, those pertaining to mattresses all seem to have one thing in common: They all include the Saatva Classic Mattress as one of, if not the best, mattress of the year. In her write-up for product review website Tom's Guide, Jennifer Nelson described the Classic as the "best hybrid mattress in the world right now" and the "best mattress for most sleepers;" the site also ranked it as the best mattress of 2023, as did Homes & Gardens - and knowing the rigorous testing our colleagues undertake, we know these reviews can be trusted.

Elsewhere, Wiredrecommended the Classic for anyone battling back pain, while Forbes said it's the best cooling mattress of the year. Meanwhile, SleepFoundation.org, a sleep health information company unaffiliated with the National Sleep Foundation, dubbed it the best luxury mattress of 2023. The hype is clearly real.

If you act now, you can buy a Full-sized Classic for $300 off its regular price of $1895 thanks to an early bird Black Friday sale, set to expire 11/16. Saatva also offers a 365-night home trial, free in-room delivery and set-up, free mattress removal, and a lifetime warranty. If it's good enough for Good Morning America ...

The Saatva Classic mattress Buy it at Saatva Price: $1595

Was: $1895

Savings: $300

Other pre-Black Friday bedding deals to shop right now

Pre-Black Friday pillow deals

Dua Pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $54.95

Was: $78 Colorblock is the name of the game with this plush pillow covered in red and brown hues. Bronwyn Floral Throw Pillow View at Urban Outfitters Price: $14.99

Was: $50 Envision your bed as somewhat of a garden with this gorgeous cotton pillow covered in a painted flower motif. Silk Velvet Lumbar Pillow View at ABC Carpet & Home Price: $59

Was: $110 This lumbar pillow from ABC Carpet & Home changes color and texture depending on how it catches the light. It's like a million pillows in one.

Pre-Black Friday sheet deals

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set View at Parachute Price: $239

Was: $299 Parachute's bedding is incredibly serene and soft. This duvet package comes with one duvet cover and one set of shams. Parker Duvet Cover Set View at Saks Price: $225.40

Was: $322 Silk bedding is the epitome of luxury. This queen-sized set from Pom Pom at Home includes one duvet and two shams, and is hypoallergenic to boot. Washed Linen Duvet Cover View at Brooklinen Price: $245

Was: $172 Livingetc loves Brooklinen for many reasons, but its duvet covers are chief among them. This lilac-y linen bit is cozy by breathable and loved by reviewers.

