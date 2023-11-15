'Supremely comfortable and supportive' - one of the best-reviewed mattresses of 2023 is $300 off right now

The sleep mavens at Saatva have extended the company's early Black Friday sale through Thursday, Nov. 16, but you'll have to act fast

When you think about it, everything in our life comes down to our mattress. Our relationships, our productivity, that kink in our neck ... it can all be traced back to the sleep (or lack thereof) that we got the night before. And of course, the best sleep begins on the best mattress. 

If you happen to be on the hunt for a new one and cannot bear the thought of waiting until Black Friday itself to snag a bargain, we have some good news and bad news for you. The good news? One of the best-reviewed mattresses of the year is on sale right now. The bad news? The early bird markdown is only live through Thursday, November 16, so you'll have to act fast. (And once you're done, maybe you check out some other Black Friday bedding deals, or Livingetc's edit of the best of Brooklinen? Just a thought...) 

The fan-favorite mattress of 2023

Saatva classic mattress

As the end-of-year best-of lists roll in, those pertaining to mattresses all seem to have one thing in common: They all include the Saatva Classic Mattress as one of, if not the best, mattress of the year. In her write-up for product review website Tom's Guide, Jennifer Nelson described the Classic as the "best hybrid mattress in the world right now" and the "best mattress for most sleepers;" the site also ranked it as the best mattress of 2023, as did Homes & Gardens - and knowing the rigorous testing our colleagues undertake, we know these reviews can be trusted. 

Elsewhere, Wiredrecommended the Classic for anyone battling back pain, while Forbes said it's the best cooling mattress of the year. Meanwhile, SleepFoundation.org, a sleep health information company unaffiliated with the National Sleep Foundation, dubbed it the best luxury mattress of 2023. The hype is clearly real.

If you act now, you can buy a Full-sized Classic for $300 off its regular price of $1895 thanks to an early bird Black Friday sale, set to expire 11/16. Saatva also offers a 365-night home trial, free in-room delivery and set-up, free mattress removal, and a lifetime warranty. If it's good enough for Good Morning America ...

Saatva classic mattress
The Saatva Classic mattress

Price: $1595
Was: $1895
Savings: $300

Other pre-Black Friday bedding deals to shop right now

Pre-Black Friday pillow deals

duvet cover
Dua Pillow

Price: $54.95
Was: $78

Colorblock is the name of the game with this plush pillow covered in red and brown hues.

duvet cover
Bronwyn Floral Throw Pillow

Price: $14.99
Was: $50

Envision your bed as somewhat of a garden with this gorgeous cotton pillow covered in a painted flower motif.

duvet cover
Silk Velvet Lumbar Pillow

Price: $59
Was: $110

This lumbar pillow from ABC Carpet & Home changes color and texture depending on how it catches the light. It's like a million pillows in one.

 

Pre-Black Friday sheet deals

duvet cover
Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Price: $239
Was: $299

Parachute's bedding is incredibly serene and soft. This duvet package comes with one duvet cover and one set of shams.

duvet cover
Parker Duvet Cover Set

Price: $225.40
Was: $322

Silk bedding is the epitome of luxury. This queen-sized set from Pom Pom at Home includes one duvet and two shams, and is hypoallergenic to boot.

duvet cover
Washed Linen Duvet Cover

Price: $245
Was: $172

Livingetc loves Brooklinen for many reasons, but its duvet covers are chief among them. This lilac-y linen bit is cozy by breathable and loved by reviewers.

Pre-Black Friday sheet deals

duvet cover
Rust Stripe 100% French Flax Linen Fitted Sheet

Price: $88
Was: $110

Something about a striped sheet feels inherently classy to me. Loving this discounted fitted sheet from Bed Threads, the perfect base piece to then build your full set.

duvet cover
Aura Sheets

Price: $239
Was: $348

Spoil yourself with some 200 thread-count washed cotton percale sheets — sleep is all about making yourself comfortable, after all.

duvet cover
Garden Party Organic Sateen Sheet Set

Price: $144.95
Was: $208

I love the whimsy baked into these patterned sheets from Anthropologie. If you want to add a touch of personality to a room without throwing off the entire motif, sheets are a great place to do it!

