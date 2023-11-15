'Supremely comfortable and supportive' - one of the best-reviewed mattresses of 2023 is $300 off right now
The sleep mavens at Saatva have extended the company's early Black Friday sale through Thursday, Nov. 16, but you'll have to act fast
When you think about it, everything in our life comes down to our mattress. Our relationships, our productivity, that kink in our neck ... it can all be traced back to the sleep (or lack thereof) that we got the night before. And of course, the best sleep begins on the best mattress.
If you happen to be on the hunt for a new one and cannot bear the thought of waiting until Black Friday itself to snag a bargain, we have some good news and bad news for you. The good news? One of the best-reviewed mattresses of the year is on sale right now. The bad news? The early bird markdown is only live through Thursday, November 16, so you'll have to act fast. (And once you're done, maybe you check out some other Black Friday bedding deals, or Livingetc's edit of the best of Brooklinen? Just a thought...)
The fan-favorite mattress of 2023
As the end-of-year best-of lists roll in, those pertaining to mattresses all seem to have one thing in common: They all include the Saatva Classic Mattress as one of, if not the best, mattress of the year. In her write-up for product review website Tom's Guide, Jennifer Nelson described the Classic as the "best hybrid mattress in the world right now" and the "best mattress for most sleepers;" the site also ranked it as the best mattress of 2023, as did Homes & Gardens - and knowing the rigorous testing our colleagues undertake, we know these reviews can be trusted.
Elsewhere, Wiredrecommended the Classic for anyone battling back pain, while Forbes said it's the best cooling mattress of the year. Meanwhile, SleepFoundation.org, a sleep health information company unaffiliated with the National Sleep Foundation, dubbed it the best luxury mattress of 2023. The hype is clearly real.
If you act now, you can buy a Full-sized Classic for $300 off its regular price of $1895 thanks to an early bird Black Friday sale, set to expire 11/16. Saatva also offers a 365-night home trial, free in-room delivery and set-up, free mattress removal, and a lifetime warranty. If it's good enough for Good Morning America ...
Other pre-Black Friday bedding deals to shop right now
Pre-Black Friday pillow deals
Price: $54.95
Was: $78
Colorblock is the name of the game with this plush pillow covered in red and brown hues.
Price: $14.99
Was: $50
Envision your bed as somewhat of a garden with this gorgeous cotton pillow covered in a painted flower motif.
Pre-Black Friday sheet deals
Price: $239
Was: $299
Parachute's bedding is incredibly serene and soft. This duvet package comes with one duvet cover and one set of shams.
Price: $225.40
Was: $322
Silk bedding is the epitome of luxury. This queen-sized set from Pom Pom at Home includes one duvet and two shams, and is hypoallergenic to boot.
Pre-Black Friday sheet deals
Price: $88
Was: $110
Something about a striped sheet feels inherently classy to me. Loving this discounted fitted sheet from Bed Threads, the perfect base piece to then build your full set.
Price: $239
Was: $348
Spoil yourself with some 200 thread-count washed cotton percale sheets — sleep is all about making yourself comfortable, after all.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Everyone asks me where I buy my "designer" vases - I discover the best ones on Amazon, like these 12 finds
Shop a style editor's guide to the best Amazon vases right now. Plus, most of them are on sale.
By Julia Demer Published
-
This viral trick to make your house smell amazing is so simple - and you'll find all the ingredients you need in the pantry
This might be our new favorite way to get rid of bad odors, and add a beautiful fragrance to a home - plus, you might have everything you need already
By Amy McArdle Published