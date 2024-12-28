I Just Discovered Rejuvenation Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Vintage Furniture and Décor — These Are My Top Picks
From vintage rugs to lighting and artwork, these one-off treasures can't be missed
I have always loved vintage and antique furniture. I love the patina of scuffed wood, dented brass, and blistered paint. It tells a story, adds character, and softens a space. But it’s also time consuming to find — yes, the fact each piece is a one-off makes it special, but it's also a painstaking process to sort through all the... not so special pieces. So to find a secret spot online for vintage furniture and décor is a secret worth keeping, but I won't: have you discovered Rejuvenation’s vintage furniture yet?
Not only will you find a vast selection of vintage lighting, rugs, pottery, art, seating, and more, but it's already been hand-selected by expert "pickers", meaning you get all the good stuff, without any of the hidden surprises that often come with sourcing secondhand (iykyk). Plus, each piece will come "expertly revived, reconditioned, and protected," so it's as good as new, with all the charm of being old.
You can search for specific pieces, entire eras (think Classic Revival, mid century modern, industrial, etc.), or for the newest pieces, depending on how you plan on styling your home with vintage. A designer once told me that the best interiors feature "a mix of new and old" pieces, and now I know where you can get both from the one place. Here are the one-offs I've got my eye on.
Price: $229
Stylized geometric shapes have come to characterize the Art Deco design period, and this circa 1930s drop pendant, with its opalescent cut shade and oil-rubbed bronze hardware, is an example of just that. I could easily see this vintage light draped over an entryway, or elegantly lighting a kitchen counter, styled in a trio.
Price: $599
Size: 7' x 4'
These days, so many of the best rugs are attempts at replicating the charm and beauty of a time-worn piece, but nothing does it quite like the real deal. This vintage hand-knotted Turkish rug features an earthy palette that would layer beautifully in any interior, and at under $600 for a 7'x4' rug, it's remarkably affordable.
Price: $199
This is what I'm talking about when I say I have a particular penchant for patina — just look at those scorch marks, those scratches, and scuffs. Originally an olive oil jar from Türkiye circa 1940, it would add just as much character holding a bunch of blooms as it would empty. No notes.
Price: $9,999/set of 2
Material: Tufted Velvet
These iconic chairs would certainly be an investment, but one that screams 'I know and respect design.' The circa 1970s armchairs by American furniture designer Milo Baughman have been cleaned and expertly restored by the team at Rejuvenation, making them a steal for an eagle-eyed collector.
Price: $599
It's often hard to get the balance right with an Industrial design style, but lighting is a key way to add softness to a space. This pendant, which channels the style of Kurt Versen, is the perfect blend — with its long-lasting finish, and strong linear silhouette. Often the challenge with sourcing vintage lighting is getting it rewired and working, but Rejuvenation's range comes restored and ready to install, and it's hard to argue with that.
Price: $1,199
Size: 4' x 8'
Another vintage Turkish rug because look how beautiful it is. I personally prefer the slightly lopsided nature of its pattern — a testament to the expert hands who crafted it. This style is a bit bolder, with a vibrant color palette and center medallion that would set the tone in any space.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.
-
-
When to Prune Fruit Trees — From Dwarf Lemon to Apple, Here's How You Can Cut Back Your Potted Greens
Trim these trees during dormancy for a bountiful summer harvest
By Jacky Parker Published
-
7 Common Kitchen Decluttering Mistakes You're Probably Making — And What You Can Do to Fix Them
Wishing for a clutter-free spot? Well... here's what you need to avoid for a stress-free cooking space
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
I Found a Detachable Ring Light Lamp That Looks Like Modern Art — And It’s Only $80 at Target
Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp gives this OG internet accessory a postmodern glow up
By Julia Demer Published
-
Jeremiah Brent Outed Himself as a "Crystal Fanatic" on Queer Eye and I Finally Feel Seen — Shop His Style
Crystals are said to have healing powers — but according to Queer Eye’s newest design guru, they’re just as good at curing dull decor
By Julia Demer Published
-
Everyone Who's Anyone Has a Dining Table Lamp (or Three) This Winter — These Are Our Favorite 6 Styles to Shop
Turn those overheads off, people! Snuff out those candles! It's all about the chic dining table lamp now...
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Opposites Attract: H&M's New Collection Nails Black and White Home Decor — 6 Pieces I'm Loving as an Editor
H&M Home’s new releases looking…. expensive. Shop high-impact asymmetry at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen
By Julia Demer Published
-
McGee & Co's Rugs Are On Sale Right Now — It's the Perfect Time to Grab One in This 'It' Color
Rugs are essential to making a room cozy, and there is no better time to shop them like a sale
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Step Aside, Leopard Print, There’s a New Pattern in Town — Shop “Fawn” Decor
The whimsical, woodland descendant of our favorite animal print is prancing into prominence this winter
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Latest Studio McGee x Target Collection is Packed With Pretty Floral Prints and Springtime Motifs
Whether you're planning to spend your springtime poolside or hosting family and friends, shop design details that will elevate the season
By Maya Glantz Published
-
The Viral, Dangerously Soft “Coma Inducer" Comforter Goes On Sale
Nicknamed the “World’s Coziest Comforter,” this snuggly sensation sets some lofty expectations. But does it deliver? Let’s find out
By Julia Demer Published