I Just Discovered Rejuvenation Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Vintage Furniture and Décor — These Are My Top Picks

I have always loved vintage and antique furniture. I love the patina of scuffed wood, dented brass, and blistered paint. It tells a story, adds character, and softens a space. But it’s also time consuming to find — yes, the fact each piece is a one-off makes it special, but it's also a painstaking process to sort through all the... not so special pieces. So to find a secret spot online for vintage furniture and décor is a secret worth keeping, but I won't: have you discovered Rejuvenation’s vintage furniture yet?

Not only will you find a vast selection of vintage lighting, rugs, pottery, art, seating, and more, but it's already been hand-selected by expert "pickers", meaning you get all the good stuff, without any of the hidden surprises that often come with sourcing secondhand (iykyk). Plus, each piece will come "expertly revived, reconditioned, and protected," so it's as good as new, with all the charm of being old.

You can search for specific pieces, entire eras (think Classic Revival, mid century modern, industrial, etc.), or for the newest pieces, depending on how you plan on styling your home with vintage. A designer once told me that the best interiors feature "a mix of new and old" pieces, and now I know where you can get both from the one place. Here are the one-offs I've got my eye on.

Vintage Art Deco Pendant with Faceted Shade View at Rejuvenation Price: $229 Stylized geometric shapes have come to characterize the Art Deco design period, and this circa 1930s drop pendant, with its opalescent cut shade and oil-rubbed bronze hardware, is an example of just that. I could easily see this vintage light draped over an entryway, or elegantly lighting a kitchen counter, styled in a trio. Vintage Hand-Knotted Turkish Rug View at Rejuvenation Price: $599

Size: 7' x 4' These days, so many of the best rugs are attempts at replicating the charm and beauty of a time-worn piece, but nothing does it quite like the real deal. This vintage hand-knotted Turkish rug features an earthy palette that would layer beautifully in any interior, and at under $600 for a 7'x4' rug, it's remarkably affordable. Vintage Turkish Terra Cotta Medium Storage Vessel View at Rejuvenation Price: $199 This is what I'm talking about when I say I have a particular penchant for patina — just look at those scorch marks, those scratches, and scuffs. Originally an olive oil jar from Türkiye circa 1940, it would add just as much character holding a bunch of blooms as it would empty. No notes. Vintage Milo Baughman Chrome-Framed Armchairs View at Rejuvenation Price: $9,999/set of 2

Material: Tufted Velvet These iconic chairs would certainly be an investment, but one that screams 'I know and respect design.' The circa 1970s armchairs by American furniture designer Milo Baughman have been cleaned and expertly restored by the team at Rejuvenation, making them a steal for an eagle-eyed collector. Vintage Ringed Industrial Pendant View at Rejuvenation Price: $599 It's often hard to get the balance right with an Industrial design style, but lighting is a key way to add softness to a space. This pendant, which channels the style of Kurt Versen, is the perfect blend — with its long-lasting finish, and strong linear silhouette. Often the challenge with sourcing vintage lighting is getting it rewired and working, but Rejuvenation's range comes restored and ready to install, and it's hard to argue with that. Vintage Hand-Knotted Turkish Rug View at Rejuvenation Price: $1,199

Size: 4' x 8' Another vintage Turkish rug because look how beautiful it is. I personally prefer the slightly lopsided nature of its pattern — a testament to the expert hands who crafted it. This style is a bit bolder, with a vibrant color palette and center medallion that would set the tone in any space.