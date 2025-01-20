I Instantly Doubled the Capacity of My Kitchen Cabinets With This Sleek $15 Storage Hack
I'm a self-confessed 'lazy organizer,' but thankfully this affordable find does all the hard work for you
Okay, honesty time: I once found a pack of biscuits in the back of my kitchen cabinets that were so stale they probably posed a biosafety risk. I maintain it wasn't my fault, though. They were so far in the back of my upper cabinets that I could barely even see them, let alone reach them. But it did force me to admit one thing: something had to change.
Now there are plenty of ways to make kitchen cabinets more functional. I know that, and you know that. But all those videos you see on social media of meticulously organized cabinets — the ones where everything is decanted, dated, and designated a specific spot — feel like such hard work. Enter the 'Lazy Susan' or turntable, as some people like to call them.
All the convincing you need is right there in the name. This clever kitchen storage idea is perfect for the 'lazy' organizers amongst us. I found this clear low-wall turntable with liners from QVC that fit the depth of my cabinet, filled it with all my assorted sauces, dressings, and jars, and instantly doubled the capacity of the shelf.
I picked a transparent style so that it 'disappears' in my cabinets, but also meant I could clearly see everything it was holding. Plastic is also handy so you can throw it through the dishwasher every now and again. (No more biohazards for me, thanks.)
Price: $14.99/set of 2, Was: $24
Sizes: 9" and 10"
Rating: 4.7/5-stars (27 reviews)
Not only is this Lazy Susan set from QVC currently on sale, but it also comes with a range of different colored removable silicone liners, which the interiors editor in me highly approves of. They're fridge and freezer safe, and built to last.
Thanks to the fact it spins around, this clever kitchen storage hack also meant nothing was ever going to be relegated to the back of my cabinet again, where it would no doubt dry up and expire. And even further to that (have I convinced you yet?) it also works in the fridge and freezer, where the same function applies.
But don't just take it from me. Take it from this happy customer, who wrote in their review: "I like the lower walls which make it easier to grab things and the items still stay on. I am thinking about getting another set for my fridge as I always forget to check in the back so my food expires before I can use it. A money saver, too — who knew?!"
But if this style doesn't quite suit your needs, I've found three other styles to shop below.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Price: $37.99/set of 2
Got a tall cabinet? This set of two Lazy Susan organizers includes one tiered design and one with a super-deep edge that's perfect for keeping things in place. Put it in your fridge, pantry, cabinets, or even beside your stovetop for easy-to-reach seasoning — the sky is the limit.
Price: $16.99, Was: $24
For the unrelenting aesthetes amongst us (absolutely no judgement here) this option offers a touch more style than the plastic varieties. Happy customers mention just how much it can hold, and that it even looks good enough to keep out on bathroom countertops and nightstands. It also comes in a 'Redwood' and 'Glacier Gray' color.
Price: $15.99, Was: $29
For particularly shallow spots, this rectangular turntable is a clever way to maximize storage space in your kitchen cabinets. Simply pull it out slightly and spin your way to clutter-free cabinets. The silicone liner is infused with an antimicrobial agent that prevents the growth of bacteria and also comes in green, gray, blue, and white.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.
-
-
5 Rain Chain Ideas That Are So Much Better Looking Than a Boring Old Downspout
Try incorporating these dainty little chains to elevate your backyard's aesthetic, while creating a calming water feature
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
The 10 Benjamin Moore Neutrals Interior Designers Always Reach for — And How They Decorate With Them
Painting your walls? This list of designer-backed Benjamin Moore neutrals will make your life — and your choices — a whole lot easier
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
The Best Stationery Brands — 9 Labels to Know for a Designer-Approved, Playfully Aesthetic Desk Upgrade
Step up your organization game with these colorful buys for paper goods and design lovers
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
The Chicest Parisians All Have This Flatware Brand in Their Kitchen Drawers — And It's Massively on Sale Now
Beloved by people in the know, this Sabre flatware sale is one for the books. Shop the French-coded staple for your table and serve yourself a slice of Paris
By Julia Demer Published
-
And Just Like That, All the Chicest People I Know Are Styling Their Kitchens With Brown Décor — Here's Where to Shop the Look
Providing both a touch of pretty as well as full-on function, these brown kitchen accessories are an easy way to update your kitchen
By Devin Toolen Published
-
A 100% Silk Throw For How Much?! — Score 25% Off Luxurious Layers in McGee & Co.’s Limited-Time-Only Bedroom Sale
Featuring whimsical block prints and cotton coverlets, McGee & Co.’s first sale of the year has all the ingredients for the bedroom of dreams
By Julia Demer Published
-
Ooooh! MARLOE MARLOE's Delicate Ceramics Look Just Like Bouclé — and They’re Currently 40% Off at Net-A-Porter
The increasingly-divisive fabric has found a whole new life (and look) in the Australian designer's ceramic collection
By Maya Glantz Published
-
“Scandifornia” Rugs Are the Next Big Thing — Get Ready for the Lovechild of Scandi Minimalism and Coastal Charm
“Scandifornia,” the lovechild of Scandinavian minimalism and coastal charm, is the hottest rug aesthetic you’ve never heard of
By Julia Demer Published
-
Bobby Berk’s Debuts a New Wall Art Collaboration — It Will Look Just as Good Hung in a Gallery, as It Does Your Home
Bobby’s fourth installment of his LeftBank Art collection captivates with character-rich motifs, grounding color palettes, and gallery-caliber craftsmanship
By Julia Demer Published
-
Curious About 2025's Brightest Looks? Search No Further Than CB2's Spring Lighting Lineup
Curious about this year’s brightest looks? Search no further than CB2’s spring lighting lineup
By Julia Demer Published