I Instantly Doubled the Capacity of My Kitchen Cabinets With This Sleek $15 Storage Hack

Okay, honesty time: I once found a pack of biscuits in the back of my kitchen cabinets that were so stale they probably posed a biosafety risk. I maintain it wasn't my fault, though. They were so far in the back of my upper cabinets that I could barely even see them, let alone reach them. But it did force me to admit one thing: something had to change.

Now there are plenty of ways to make kitchen cabinets more functional. I know that, and you know that. But all those videos you see on social media of meticulously organized cabinets — the ones where everything is decanted, dated, and designated a specific spot — feel like such hard work. Enter the 'Lazy Susan' or turntable, as some people like to call them.

All the convincing you need is right there in the name. This clever kitchen storage idea is perfect for the 'lazy' organizers amongst us. I found this clear low-wall turntable with liners from QVC that fit the depth of my cabinet, filled it with all my assorted sauces, dressings, and jars, and instantly doubled the capacity of the shelf.

I picked a transparent style so that it 'disappears' in my cabinets, but also meant I could clearly see everything it was holding. Plastic is also handy so you can throw it through the dishwasher every now and again. (No more biohazards for me, thanks.)

Cella Clear Low Wall Turntables with Liners View at QVC Price: $14.99/set of 2, Was: $24 Sizes: 9" and 10" Rating: 4.7/5-stars (27 reviews) Not only is this Lazy Susan set from QVC currently on sale, but it also comes with a range of different colored removable silicone liners, which the interiors editor in me highly approves of. They're fridge and freezer safe, and built to last.

Thanks to the fact it spins around, this clever kitchen storage hack also meant nothing was ever going to be relegated to the back of my cabinet again, where it would no doubt dry up and expire. And even further to that (have I convinced you yet?) it also works in the fridge and freezer, where the same function applies.

But don't just take it from me. Take it from this happy customer, who wrote in their review: "I like the lower walls which make it easier to grab things and the items still stay on. I am thinking about getting another set for my fridge as I always forget to check in the back so my food expires before I can use it. A money saver, too — who knew?!"

But if this style doesn't quite suit your needs, I've found three other styles to shop below.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors