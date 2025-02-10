This Unpolished Finish Is the New Stealth Wealth Signal — Shop 6 Perfectly Imperfect “Plaster” Lights
The plaster lighting trend suggests that real luxury is unrefined
Marble had its reign — from ancient Egypt and the Opéra Garnier to the countertop of every HGTV “chef’s” kitchen circa 2010. But in an age where machines can churn out precision-perfect for pennies, the real luxury now lies in imperfection. And that has everything to do with why plaster lighting is currently pinned to the top of everyone’s mood boards.
Unlike the gilded elegance of crystal chandeliers or glossy fixtures, plaster lighting is raw, unpredictable, and unmistakably human. Its textured, handcrafted finish has a way of transforming otherwise snooze-inducing shades into objects that feel sculptural and, more importantly: alive. The appeal of this lighting trend lies in its paradoxes: smooth curves with rough-hewn surfaces, angular forms softened by an earthy patina. It’s lighting with depth — both literally and aesthetically.
Much like the shaggy-hair furniture trend — plaster lighting doesn’t need to exist, which is exactly why it looks so cool. It subverts expectations: plaster is structure, walls, Montmartre in the 18th century — not table lamps. But here it is, spearheaded by luxury brands like Porta Romana, and increasingly available at more entry-level retailers, such as West Elm and Pottery Barn.
No, we’re not resurfacing our floors and countertops in plaster just yet. But in an era where stealth wealth is ever evolving — lest you commit the faux pas of bringing a ludicrously capacious Burberry bag to the Roy family function (read: invest in a household full of marble light fixtures) — consider this your cue to turn on to the fact that times have changed: coarse is cool.
Here's what to shop.
Price: $99.99
Some home decor brands are mimicking the plaster look with paper or cotton mache — materials that are lighter, more flexible, and easily shaped — offering a similar texture at a lower price. The bonus of this technique is the ability to craft intricate details, like the fluted accents featured here.
Price: Upon Request
Port Romana’s Compton Octave living room ceiling light is two tiers of absolute artistry. The interplay between the upper and lower portions creates a layered glow: the lower half highlights the textured cups above, while the upper half softly illuminates the room. Add in the etched gold detailing, and the result is warm, moody, and quietly decadent.
Price: $199
The plaster lighting trend spans everything from everyday kitchen fare to grand entryway hero pieces. This versatile Pottery Barn sconce lands somewhere in between, with a half-dome shade that nods to Greco-Roman sculpture while maintaining a modern, geometric edge — equally at home flanking artwork or perched above a credenza.
Price: $449
Referencing a fascinating stretch of European design from the 1920s to the late ‘40s, the “Coronet” floor lamp compels with contrasts. It’s Art Deco meets Italian midcentury — balancing minimalism with drama, structure with fluidity, and a stately cone shade that somehow makes it all look effortless.
Price: $5,000
Handcrafted by ceramists in Los Angeles, this pendant light is the smoothest of the bunch. It’s a more refined take on the unrefined look: soft, elegant, serene, and a far cry from anything in your grandma’s house.
Price: $119
If you’ve already clocked the plaster lighting trend, you might also know that only true plaster can hold up in moisture-prone spaces like bathrooms. Fortunately, this West Elm sconce is one of the rarities, bringing a spa-like touch wherever it resides — perfect for flanking mirrors, lining hallways, or setting a soothing tone in the bedroom.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
