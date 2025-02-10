This Unpolished Finish Is the New Stealth Wealth Signal — Shop 6 Perfectly Imperfect “Plaster” Lights

Marble had its reign — from ancient Egypt and the Opéra Garnier to the countertop of every HGTV “chef’s” kitchen circa 2010. But in an age where machines can churn out precision-perfect for pennies, the real luxury now lies in imperfection. And that has everything to do with why plaster lighting is currently pinned to the top of everyone’s mood boards.

Unlike the gilded elegance of crystal chandeliers or glossy fixtures, plaster lighting is raw, unpredictable, and unmistakably human. Its textured, handcrafted finish has a way of transforming otherwise snooze-inducing shades into objects that feel sculptural and, more importantly: alive. The appeal of this lighting trend lies in its paradoxes: smooth curves with rough-hewn surfaces, angular forms softened by an earthy patina. It’s lighting with depth — both literally and aesthetically.

Much like the shaggy-hair furniture trend — plaster lighting doesn’t need to exist, which is exactly why it looks so cool. It subverts expectations: plaster is structure, walls, Montmartre in the 18th century — not table lamps. But here it is, spearheaded by luxury brands like Porta Romana, and increasingly available at more entry-level retailers, such as West Elm and Pottery Barn.

Plaster lighting comes with a sort of elegance that feels hand-crafted. (Image credit: Porta Romana)

No, we’re not resurfacing our floors and countertops in plaster just yet. But in an era where stealth wealth is ever evolving — lest you commit the faux pas of bringing a ludicrously capacious Burberry bag to the Roy family function (read: invest in a household full of marble light fixtures) — consider this your cue to turn on to the fact that times have changed: coarse is cool.

Here's what to shop.