This Unpolished Finish Is the New Stealth Wealth Signal — Shop 6 Perfectly Imperfect “Plaster” Lights

Marble had its reign — from ancient Egypt and the Opéra Garnier to the countertop of every HGTV “chef’s” kitchen circa 2010. But in an age where machines can churn out precision-perfect for pennies, the real luxury now lies in imperfection. And that has everything to do with why plaster lighting is currently pinned to the top of everyone’s mood boards.

Unlike the gilded elegance of crystal chandeliers or glossy fixtures, plaster lighting is raw, unpredictable, and unmistakably human. Its textured, handcrafted finish has a way of transforming otherwise snooze-inducing shades into objects that feel sculptural and, more importantly: alive. The appeal of this lighting trend lies in its paradoxes: smooth curves with rough-hewn surfaces, angular forms softened by an earthy patina. It’s lighting with depth — both literally and aesthetically.

Much like the shaggy-hair furniture trend — plaster lighting doesn’t need to exist, which is exactly why it looks so cool. It subverts expectations: plaster is structure, walls, Montmartre in the 18th century — not table lamps. But here it is, spearheaded by luxury brands like Porta Romana, and increasingly available at more entry-level retailers, such as West Elm and Pottery Barn.

Plaster lighting by Porta Romana

Plaster lighting comes with a sort of elegance that feels hand-crafted.

(Image credit: Porta Romana)

No, we’re not resurfacing our floors and countertops in plaster just yet. But in an era where stealth wealth is ever evolving — lest you commit the faux pas of bringing a ludicrously capacious Burberry bag to the Roy family function (read: invest in a household full of marble light fixtures) — consider this your cue to turn on to the fact that times have changed: coarse is cool.

Here's what to shop.

Tonal Off White Recycled Cotton Mache Fluted Table Lamp
Tonal Off White Recycled Cotton Mache Fluted Table Lamp

Price: $99.99

Some home decor brands are mimicking the plaster look with paper or cotton mache — materials that are lighter, more flexible, and easily shaped — offering a similar texture at a lower price. The bonus of this technique is the ability to craft intricate details, like the fluted accents featured here.

Compton Octave Ceiling Light
Compton Octave Ceiling Light

Price: Upon Request

Port Romana’s Compton Octave living room ceiling light is two tiers of absolute artistry. The interplay between the upper and lower portions creates a layered glow: the lower half highlights the textured cups above, while the upper half softly illuminates the room. Add in the etched gold detailing, and the result is warm, moody, and quietly decadent.

Plaster wall sconce
Olive Metal Sconce

Price: $199

The plaster lighting trend spans everything from everyday kitchen fare to grand entryway hero pieces. This versatile Pottery Barn sconce lands somewhere in between, with a half-dome shade that nods to Greco-Roman sculpture while maintaining a modern, geometric edge — equally at home flanking artwork or perched above a credenza.

Cornet Extra Large Floor Lamp
Cornet Extra Large Floor Lamp

Price: $449

Referencing a fascinating stretch of European design from the 1920s to the late ‘40s, the “Coronet” floor lamp compels with contrasts. It’s Art Deco meets Italian midcentury — balancing minimalism with drama, structure with fluidity, and a stately cone shade that somehow makes it all look effortless.

Yasmin Pendant
Yasmin Pendant

Price: $5,000

Handcrafted by ceramists in Los Angeles, this pendant light is the smoothest of the bunch. It’s a more refined take on the unrefined look: soft, elegant, serene, and a far cry from anything in your grandma’s house.

Florent Sconce (7.25
Florent Sconce

Price: $119

If you’ve already clocked the plaster lighting trend, you might also know that only true plaster can hold up in moisture-prone spaces like bathrooms. Fortunately, this West Elm sconce is one of the rarities, bringing a spa-like touch wherever it resides — perfect for flanking mirrors, lining hallways, or setting a soothing tone in the bedroom.

