This Outdoor Daybed is Going Viral — It's Probably the Most Comfortable-Looking Yard Furniture I've Seen This Year
Thanks to Instagram, I've stumbled upon what could be my new favorite way to lounge this summer... and you're going to be shocked at the price tag (in a good way)
In my mind, the most luxurious thing one can do is nothing, particularly on a sunny day. A dream afternoon for me is not floating in a luxurious hot air balloon or eating lunch in a Michelin-star restaurant, but lounging next to a pool or body of water with a cocktail in my hand and absolutely nothing on my mind. Indeed, in this fantasy, my only concern is the UV level and the only item on my to-do list is 'tan.'
Of course, I'm not lounging on a towel on the grass in this vision. No, in this pipe dream, I'm sprawled across a chaise lounge or daybed from one of the best home decor brands, relishing in the quality and luxury of a fine piece of furniture.
All this to say, this perfect afternoon could very well involve the dreamy find I just tracked down from Walmart thanks to interior design content creator Hillary and a recent Instagram reel.
A post shared by Hillary | Design | LifeStyle | Content Creator
A photo posted by thehillarystyle on
In the video (which now has upwards of 45,000 likes) Hillary, who is also a Walmart partner, quickly unboxes a stunning wicker daybed that is equal parts stylish and functional. Set-up looks to be a breeze; as simple as piecing the bases together and stacking the cushions on top.
The final product looks both chic and versatile, plus it's the perfect size for two people (if you need extra seating outside). And you don't have to worry about the elements thanks to its steel frame, stain-resistant fabric, and rust-resistant powder coating. Although, none of that is even the best part. Because that would be the price tag. Unbelievably, this well-reviewed piece is under $500 and available now.
Price: $497
This all-weather daybed looks as good as its luxury counterparts but costs far, far less. How could you possible beat that?
If you do, however, think you might be able to beat that, I invite you to check out a few other outdoor chair and daybed options I've rounded-up below.
9 Other Outdoor Loungers to Try
Price: $219.99
I have been evangelizing this viral Amazon Adirondack chair for weeks now. I truly think it might be the buy of the season. It features the timeless Adirondack design but with a few notable upgrades, like a retractable ottoman and hidden cupholders.
Price: $299.99
Was: $843.54
This lovely set of low-profile chairs looks equally as charming and comfortable as a daybed (plus the pair is currently 64% off — you can't beat it!).
Price: $240.97
Was: $435
Speaking of sales, the deal on this chaise lounge from home decor mainstay Safavieh shouldn't be missed, either. This is a classic, timeless frame constructed from eucalyptus wood.
Price: $215.14
Was: $330.99
There is never a shortage of deals at Target, a retailer that, in my opinion, is slowly proving itself one of the best outdoor furniture stores. And while I haven't tried these Christopher Knight Home chaise lounges myself, customer reviews seem to indicate they're quite a fan favorite.
Price: $349
You can get just as tan on an outdoor bean bag as you can on a chaise lounge — I don't care what they say! And this Sunbrella fabric is both water-repellant and resistant to mildew, chlorine, and fading.
Price: $899
Something about the Eleya Cera Gray Lounger feels much more modern and sleek than the other options here, despite the silhouette being similar. Maybe it's the aluminum base. Maybe it's the boxy look. Or maybe its Maybelline. Whatever it is, it's a yes from .me.
Price: $1759
Was: $2199
Perhaps the most similar to the Walmart lounger, the Huntingdon Daybed combines the best parts of a couch, a bed, and a chaise lounge into one patio-ready statement piece. An excellent piece of Pottery Barn outdoor furniture.
Price: $430
Two chaise lounges AND a table? Now that's what I call a win. Sip your favorite cocktail while reading your favorite book next to your favorite person with this wicker chase set from Wayfair's Wade Logan. And I wouldn't let the price fool you — reviews suggest this buy isn't too good to be true.
Still looking for patio furniture ideas? Gather some inspiration from us at Livingetc.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Outdoor Furniture Sales — How to Save on Patio Essentials This Year
Where, when, and what to buy for an elevated backyard. Consider this your insider guide to scoring the in this summer's outdoor furniture sales
By Julia Demer Published
-
Are "Transparent TVs" the Next Big Thing? This Might Be the End of Imposing Screens in Your Living Room
If you have the money, transparent TVs could be an intoxicating taste of the future
By Alan Martin Published