Outdoor Side Tables Are the Secret to Stylish Backyards That Feel More Comfortable — Shop Our Favorites
Outdoor side tables aren’t just sidekicks — they’re the main event. Discover how the tiniest touch can make a major impact alfresco
Even heroes need a sidekick — a best friend, a partner in crime. Outdoor furniture is no different. Outdoor side tables are just what the doctor ordered, the perfect companion to your outdoor living room.
Small but mighty, they're a great idea for small spaces, but they’re good for so much more. ‘Outdoor side tables are, above all, flexible,’ notes Rafi Friedman, President of Coastal Luxury Outdoors. ‘They can be your personal side table when you're lounging by the pool,’ he continues. ‘They can be an attractive spot to place plants, candles, or other decorative elements, or a handy surface for snacks during a party. They can be anything else you need them to be.'
If anyone loves getting bang for their buck, it’s me. Multi-functional furniture is a fabulous idea, but as with anything that sounds too good to be true, it’s important to read the fine print. That’s why I never strayed from the top outdoor furniture brands, poring over product descriptions and analyzing countless reviews, all with the goal of finding the best (I despise returns — I do not accept defeat). I might not have seen these tables in person, but mentally and spiritually, I’m right there.
12 Outdoor Side Tables to Bring Style to Your Yard
‘Side tables are a simple way to elevate your backyard experience,’ adds interior designer Anita Lang, owner and founder of IMI Design. ‘Just as we like to bring the outdoors in, we also like to bring the indoors out, and a side table is the perfect vessel to bridge that gap.’ Couldn't have said it better myself. These outdoor side tables are the finishing touches that make backyards feel less like the outdoors, and a little more like home.
Trendy terrazzo
Price: $90
Was: $108
Dimensions: 17.75'' H X 15.75'' W X 15.75'' D
Sculptural shapes have a way of elevating any setting. I love this hourglass option from Wayfair, which has an artistic flair that far exceeds its low price. Despite its terrazzo-like appearance, it's actually made of magnesium oxychloride cement, which is anti-corrosive and incredibly durable (evidenced by its stellar 4.5/5 rating from over 200 reviews!). I chose the gray for a minimal look, but this style is available in bolder options like cobalt and black as well. Whichever you choose, it’s hard to resist buying another for indoor use — perfect for planters, drinks, or books. Yes, this outdoor table is that good.
Super storage
Price: $47.99
Was: $121
Dimensions: 15.5" D x 17.75" H
These days, we all want more from our furniture. Why just get a table when you can have storage, too? This side table, despite its compact size, packs a big punch. It easily holds pillows, blankets, and other odds and ends you wish to disguise. I love its neutral basketweave, which lends warmth and charm. Even better, it's currently on clearance for under $50 — unheard of for such a highly reviewed piece.
Colorful and contemporary
Price: $109
Was: $140
Dimensions: 18'' H X 11'' W X 16'' D
Since birth, for better or for worse, I have always gravitated toward the most expensive option in any scenario. This is a problem that has plagued me into adulthood. But now, it seems, this tendency is starting to lift ever so slightly. This $109 Wayfair pick is in my top three for this edit. It’s so modern, so sleek, and that green?! With its bottom shelf, this is a great option if you’re tight on space or enjoy the contemporary cut-out look. And as if it couldn’t get any better, it’s made of recycled waste materials, which lessens its environmental impact. Move it inside during the offseason, and it makes a lovely nightstand.
Durable tile
Price: $168
Dimensions: 19.75" H x 9.75" D
Tiles, particularly in glazed earthenware like this, inevitably remind me of vacation, which is exactly the vibe we’re going for. This Anthropologie side table looks like a pedestal, displaying your prized goods as if they were pieces of art (yes, an afternoon beverage counts too). The navy blue feels like Santorini — coastal, lively, and effortlessly chic — while the beige gives off a desert chic vibe. Pair poolside or within your outdoor living room setup.
Luxury teak
Price: $318.99
Was: $399
Dimensions: 23.75" W x 22.75" D x 15.25" H
Teak is the Rolls Royce of woods — it is the best choice for outdoor furniture, bar none. Premium quality comes at a premium price, but this sale deal seriously sweetens the pot. I love its low-slung boxy silhouette, featuring rows of horizontal slats inspired by Japanese joinery. It adds a timeless yet undeniably modern look to patios and pool areas. Plus, given its generous top surface area, you could fit a moderately sized outdoor lamp atop this beauty to set the mood.
Rated 5/5
Price: $138.60
Was: $198
Dimensions: 17.75" H x 14.25" D
Let’s have a little fun with this striking indigo motif side table from Anthropologie. Look closely, and you’ll notice it has intricately woven rattan handles for easy moving. This piece is handmade, so no two will be alike, adding a truly one-of-a-kind touch both indoors and outdoors. Make the cobalt pop with oranges, yellows, and ample greenery — perhaps by situating a colorful planter on top. This piece boasts a perfect 5-star rating over 15 reviews — a rare occurrence and the best possible sign to make the investment. One reviewer raves, ‘Bought two for outdoor pieces but loved them so much I have them indoors in our den as side tables. Beautifully made and adds great interest with our art and leather pieces.’
Modern construction
Price: $265
Dimensions: 22" W x 22" D x 22.8" H
Loving this minimalist Japandi design by Rove Concepts. It doesn’t take up much visual space, lending an air of tranquility to your outdoor sanctuary. Charming, understated, and versatile with its rich acacia wood construction, it’s hard to imagine an outdoor setup this table wouldn’t complement. To elevate it even further, pair with other wood outdoor furniture in a similar hue and add an outdoor rug underneath. And if you’re truly smitten, this style also comes in a coffee table version.
Showstopping marble
Price: $1,399
Dimensions: 16" H x 14.5" D
Pricey — I know, I know! But hear me out: solid Purple Braccia marble. Have you ever seen a stone so beautiful? The rich violet tones in this slightly tapered pedestal contrast with a warm background, creating a modern palette with a nod to antiquity. Designed by Ross Cassidy, this decadent piece is an investment to admire for a lifetime. Pair it with whites or navy to make it pop. One reviewer remarks, ‘Absolutely stunning and unique stone table. I was worried what it would look like since each piece of stone is different, but was pleasantly surprised. Surpassed my expectations.’
High gloss style
Price: $529
Dimensions: 17.75" W x 14" D x 18.25" H
Another CB2 favorite of mine: the Forcella — a high-gloss, high-impact architectural beauty that looks far more expensive than it actually is. I love the dramatic flair that the black gives, though it's also available in bright white. It strikes the perfect balance between the on-trend organic look and sleek minimalist design. It’s no surprise that this piece has garnered a 4.9/5 star rating over 37 reviews. One reads, ‘Stunning accent table. Gorgeous finish of a fine racing car! Perfect in a modern setting or as a rule breaker in traditional.’
Stylilsh silhouette
Price: $113.99
Dimensions: 18.5'' H X 13.75'' W X 13.75'' L
Pedestals always feel grand, but this one, cut with precise geometry, feels even more so, commanding the attention of any outdoor setting. Its refined look is the perfect accessory to any outdoor sofa, no matter its size, but it’s also striking enough to stand on its own. Perhaps along the idea of an outdoor wall, holding only a planter for an elegantly modern look. Note that this piece is not weatherproof, so you will need to store or cover it when not in use. If that is something you can live with, then this one’s a no-brainer.
For Creative Yards
Price: $168
Dimensions: 18" H x 16" D
What is this texture?! Licorice? The striations of a muscle? There is nothing more fun than when a piece is up for interpretation, and this one leans into the fun with its vibrant pink hue. Look closely and you’ll notice its subtle scallops, which are the perfect finishing edge for this swirl. It looks like something out of a cartoon or a fairytale, adding a touch of whimsy anywhere you please. Consider purchasing a few for a playful outdoor seating setup at a dining table. Also available in blue.
Statement stone
Price: $379
Dimensions: 14" W x 14" D x 20" H
A real marble outdoor table for less than $400 — call me crazy, but I think this is a steal. It’s got the clean, linear lines of something you will never tire of, making this a wise investment. The veins of its marble will vary, so expect natural variations — all part of the fun. Speaking of fun, it comes in two other compelling colorways: Rainforest Green Marble and Rosso Levanto Marble, which has a deep, oxblood red hue. Truly a special piece for your special outdoor space. Pair it with modern outdoor furniture for an unexpected, but highly chic, living room look.
FAQs
What is the Best Material for Outdoor Side Tables?
‘There are endless materials to select,’ says Anita Lang, owner and founder of IMI Design. From natural stone, concrete, and plaster to ceramic, metal, and wood, ‘it’s imperative to consider the climate that you live in and what material is appropriate,’ she explains.
Natural stone, concrete, and plaster are great all-around options for their durability and resistance to outdoor conditions. ‘Concrete appears industrial while plaster feels softer and organic,’ Anita notes. If you’re after that trendy earthy look, 'ceramic or terracotta have an earthy appearance that complements an outdoor space nicely,’ she adds.
Metal is another contender with its cool, modern appeal and a wide range of colors and finishes. Rafi Friedman of Coastal Luxury Outdoors favors foldable aluminum side tables for their lightweight yet durable construction. The material also ‘easy to maintain and will last for a long time when maintained properly,’ notes Milly McEwan at RJ Living.
When it comes to wood, teak is the gold standard because ‘it’s naturally weather-resistant.’ says Milly. But if you’re on a budget, synthetic wicker offers a similar natural look at a much lower price — all while being weatherproof.
How Should I Care for Outdoor Side Tables?
Outdoor furniture faces the elements, so proper care is essential to extend its life. Milly McEwan at RJ Living offers a few tips to ensure your outdoor side tables stay in top shape.
Venturing outside might be the last thing on your mind in winter, but it’s crucial to care for your outdoor furniture during the off-season. ‘Cover the table and any other outdoor furniture to prevent damage from exposure to the elements,’ says Milly. ‘Or, if you have the storage space, bring your outdoor furniture inside to lessen this likelihood completely.’
Regarding cleaning, it’s best to keep it simple. ‘Mild soap and water to remove dirt and debris’ will do the trick. Regular cleaning helps maintain the appearance and longevity of your outdoor tables more than you might expect.
And finally, the simplest tip of all, but perhaps the most imapactful: ‘Look at it!’ Milly exclaims. ‘Make sure you’re inspecting the furniture every now and again to make sure it hasn’t developed any rust or cracks, and if it does, address the issues to make sure the furniture doesn’t deteriorate.’
By following these tips, you can rest easy knowing that your outdoor side tables will look amazing for many seasons to come.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
