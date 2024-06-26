Outdoor Side Tables Are the Secret to Stylish Backyards That Feel More Comfortable — Shop Our Favorites

Even heroes need a sidekick — a best friend, a partner in crime. Outdoor furniture is no different. Outdoor side tables are just what the doctor ordered, the perfect companion to your outdoor living room.

Small but mighty, they're a great idea for small spaces, but they’re good for so much more. ‘Outdoor side tables are, above all, flexible,’ notes Rafi Friedman, President of Coastal Luxury Outdoors. ‘They can be your personal side table when you're lounging by the pool,’ he continues. ‘They can be an attractive spot to place plants, candles, or other decorative elements, or a handy surface for snacks during a party. They can be anything else you need them to be.'

If anyone loves getting bang for their buck, it’s me. Multi-functional furniture is a fabulous idea, but as with anything that sounds too good to be true, it’s important to read the fine print. That’s why I never strayed from the top outdoor furniture brands, poring over product descriptions and analyzing countless reviews, all with the goal of finding the best (I despise returns — I do not accept defeat). I might not have seen these tables in person, but mentally and spiritually, I’m right there.

12 Outdoor Side Tables to Bring Style to Your Yard

‘Side tables are a simple way to elevate your backyard experience,’ adds interior designer Anita Lang, owner and founder of IMI Design. ‘Just as we like to bring the outdoors in, we also like to bring the indoors out, and a side table is the perfect vessel to bridge that gap.’ Couldn't have said it better myself. These outdoor side tables are the finishing touches that make backyards feel less like the outdoors, and a little more like home.

FAQs

What is the Best Material for Outdoor Side Tables?

‘There are endless materials to select,’ says Anita Lang, owner and founder of IMI Design. From natural stone, concrete, and plaster to ceramic, metal, and wood, ‘it’s imperative to consider the climate that you live in and what material is appropriate,’ she explains.

Natural stone, concrete, and plaster are great all-around options for their durability and resistance to outdoor conditions. ‘Concrete appears industrial while plaster feels softer and organic,’ Anita notes. If you’re after that trendy earthy look, 'ceramic or terracotta have an earthy appearance that complements an outdoor space nicely,’ she adds.

Metal is another contender with its cool, modern appeal and a wide range of colors and finishes. Rafi Friedman of Coastal Luxury Outdoors favors foldable aluminum side tables for their lightweight yet durable construction. The material also ‘easy to maintain and will last for a long time when maintained properly,’ notes Milly McEwan at RJ Living.

When it comes to wood, teak is the gold standard because ‘it’s naturally weather-resistant.’ says Milly. But if you’re on a budget, synthetic wicker offers a similar natural look at a much lower price — all while being weatherproof.

How Should I Care for Outdoor Side Tables?

Outdoor furniture faces the elements, so proper care is essential to extend its life. Milly McEwan at RJ Living offers a few tips to ensure your outdoor side tables stay in top shape.

Venturing outside might be the last thing on your mind in winter, but it’s crucial to care for your outdoor furniture during the off-season. ‘Cover the table and any other outdoor furniture to prevent damage from exposure to the elements,’ says Milly. ‘Or, if you have the storage space, bring your outdoor furniture inside to lessen this likelihood completely.’

Regarding cleaning, it’s best to keep it simple. ‘Mild soap and water to remove dirt and debris’ will do the trick. Regular cleaning helps maintain the appearance and longevity of your outdoor tables more than you might expect.

And finally, the simplest tip of all, but perhaps the most imapactful: ‘Look at it!’ Milly exclaims. ‘Make sure you’re inspecting the furniture every now and again to make sure it hasn’t developed any rust or cracks, and if it does, address the issues to make sure the furniture doesn’t deteriorate.’

By following these tips, you can rest easy knowing that your outdoor side tables will look amazing for many seasons to come.