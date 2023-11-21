These outdoor dining table Black Friday deals are so good ($1000 off!) our editor has one in his cart
Every season is outdoor dining season with these gorgeous tables marked down for Black Friday. Picks from Wayfair, CB2, and more
I know that, for some of you (myself included), the dog days of summer feel like a long-lost memory, one that's been warped and erased by a holidays-induced drop in temperature. That in mind, it might also feel like a wild time to think about buying an outdoor dining table, considering you can't exactly use it in all its glory until the radio stops playing "Do You Hear What I Hear?" (should have happened years ago but I digress) and the frozen ground sheds its outer snowy layer.
But that's where you're wrong — we all know that buying off-season leads to the best deals, especially if you're shopping on Black Friday. And just as I suspected, there are plenty of markdowns on outdoor dining tables across both the early Black Friday home sales and Black Friday furniture sales that have popped up in recent days. So put your summer hat on and think 70-degree thoughts; it's time to prep for grilling season.
Black Friday deals on outdoor dining tables
Style forward
Price: $719.55
Was: $1599
Circular tables are excellent at promoting conversation, meaning they're perfect for summer dinners outside. The glass top on this one is clean, while the wrapped rattan below adds a bit of interest.
Price: $1199.99
Was: $1623.99
This all-weather, rust-resistant Wayfair table is available in a number of different color combinations, but this white bottom + driftwood top is my favorite. The white is light and breezy, and the driftwood is soft and simple.
Price: $1999
Was: $2499
For a bit more substance, structure, and a modern feel than the white CB2 circular table, try this teak version for Pottery Barn. The slats on the top are specifically designed to wick off water during the rainy season.
Price: $579.99
Was: $709.99
A bit more playful and a great option for a large family, this bench dining set is UV-protected and made of tough, durable aluminum (great for the great outdoors).
Editor approved
Price: $559.70
Was: $1599
This large dining table with a tempered glass top is SO chic that our editor has it in his cart. And it's almost $1000 off. It can fit up to eight people. This piece + some tall greenery would make for such a welcoming outdoor dining space.
Super affordable
Price: $158.99
Was: $306.99
If you're looking for a stylish budget-friendly outdoor dining table, this from Wayfair is perfect. It's well-reviewed, affordable, and the black will match with anything you already have.
Price: $1614
Was: $1899
Save $200-some on this teak dining table when you buy during Pottery Barn's Black Friday sale. The solid teak wood has been kiln-dried, which helps prevent warping, splitting, and mildew.
Price: $756.59
Was: $858
Minimalist, easy to clean, neutral-toned. And don't be fooled by the name — the top of this table is made of polycement, which is both lightweight and almost entirely weather resistant. The acacia wood legs, meanwhile, are sure to ward off mold and fungus.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
I didn't expect wreath deals to be this good - the early Black Friday sales but are so festive!
Looking to buy some discounted holiday decor? You'll want to shop this edit — trust us, your fireplace mantle and your front door will thank you
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I wasn't expecting to buy all my bedding this early in Black Friday week but the deals right now are unbelievable
Refresh your sheets, shams, and pillows with one of these 10 unreal deals from Brooklinen, Parachute, West Elm, and more
By Brigid Kennedy Published