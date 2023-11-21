These outdoor dining table Black Friday deals are so good ($1000 off!) our editor has one in his cart

I know that, for some of you (myself included), the dog days of summer feel like a long-lost memory, one that's been warped and erased by a holidays-induced drop in temperature. That in mind, it might also feel like a wild time to think about buying an outdoor dining table, considering you can't exactly use it in all its glory until the radio stops playing "Do You Hear What I Hear?" (should have happened years ago but I digress) and the frozen ground sheds its outer snowy layer.

But that's where you're wrong — we all know that buying off-season leads to the best deals, especially if you're shopping on Black Friday. And just as I suspected, there are plenty of markdowns on outdoor dining tables across both the early Black Friday home sales and Black Friday furniture sales that have popped up in recent days. So put your summer hat on and think 70-degree thoughts; it's time to prep for grilling season.

Black Friday deals on outdoor dining tables