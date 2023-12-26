12 Editor-Picked Ornament and Decor Storage Containers Marked Down in the 2023 After-Christmas Sales
Many of these options from the after-Christmas sales will likely arrive at your doorstep by New Year's Eve — just in time to switch your decor from 'jingle bells' to 'auld lang syne'
I know, I know — December 26th is really no fun. All the Christmas presents are unwrapped, the festive holiday music begins to disappear from the radio, and you start to feel increasingly bad about those cookies you've been eating for breakfast.
But if I can offer you any consolation, it's that the after-Christmas sales are live, meaning dedicated shoppers can still find great bargains on the gifts or home hacks Santa forgot from all of the best home decor websites. And while it's admittedly not very festive of me, the deals I'm offering you today will get your house in tip-top shape by New Year's and save you a big headache come Christmas 2024.
That's right — today we're talking about ornament and holiday decor storage, the best deals on which I've managed to drum up into this handy edit below. So if you dropped the ball on revamping your Xmas tree organizational system, there is still time to fix that ... and at a discount.
If you like this, make sure to check out our round-ups of the best after-Christmas furniture deals and after-Christmas home deals next.
Best Ornament Storage on Sale
Price: $14.44
Was: $16.99
This clear container from Hefty is pretty cheap already, but it's now 15% off at Target. The included cardboard dividers have room for 54 ornaments, while the large lid latches securely to keep everything in place.
Price: $18.96
Was: $29.95
With more of a soft, fabric frame, I'd advise stacking anything on top of this cube option by Honey Can Do, but the pro is it folds flat while your ornaments are in use to maximize storage space.
Price: $22.60
Was: $35.60
The plus here? A zipper closure, space for 64 ornaments, reinforced handles, and a clear card slot so you can neatly and easily label which ornaments are in the box.
Price: $12.99
Was: $21.99
This Amazon option is a mix of all of the above. A fabric + vinyl frame with a zipper closure, its clear body makes finding ornaments a breeze, while its vinyl body wicks away moisture and water in case of emergency.
Price: $11.00
Was: $12.74
It's not very fancy, but it's affordable, well-reviewed (4.6/5-stars across 1,226 ratings), and gets the job done for up to 64 ornaments.
Best Christmas Tree Storage on Sale
Price: $29.75
Was: $35
What doesn't this box have? It's stackable, which helps maximize a tiny storage space; it's plastic, which helps with spills and moisture; and boasts a set of attached wheels to make transport a breeze.
Price: $17.99
Was: $26.99
With fewer bells and whistles but a gorgeous rating from customers, this Amazon bag is definitely the next best thing, especially if you have a larger faux tree (it works for up to 9 feet!).
Best Miscellaneous Storage on Sale
Price: $12.96
Was: $19.95
Even your wreath deserves a little love, especially if it's one of the ones we deemed the best Christmas wreaths of the year. Store that faux pine needle away safely with a fabric cover.
Price: $6.99
Was: $9.99
If there is one thing I hate about gift wrapping, it's fishing the dusty rolls out from under my bed, where they're forced to live in the off-season. An organizer like this would solve that problem — not only does it keep the paper safe from dust, but you can grab everything you need in one fell swoop.
And for a bonus deal, I had to include this cardboard storage box from HAY, even though it's technically not on sale and not explicitly meant for holiday decor. At just $10 on Nordstrom, it's such a solid price to begin with, plus it's available in multiple different colors to match the theme of whatever room you're using it in.
Functional decor is such a great way to declutter ahead of the New Year, so I just had to shout this one out. I'm tempted to buy a bunch for my apartment, especially in this berry colorway (perfect post-holidays vibe!).
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
This Color Pairing Will be Huge in 2024 - Get Ahead of the Trend With A Designer's Advice For How To Style It
It's almost the new year, which means new trends - get ahead of the pack with this advice from interior designer Tiffany Duggan
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
10 Ways Designers Decorate Modern Walls To Create Homes That Feel Warm and Inviting
These modern wall decor ideas will help you create spaces that feel like home, elevated spaces you can relax and unwind in but that look good, too
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
This Viral Gift Wrapping Hack is About to Make Your Life a Lot Easier — How Did We Manage Without It?!
Gift wrapping is harder than it looks and not the most fun of tasks, but this simple hack could be a total game-changer this festive season
By Katie Baxter Published
-
Jonathan Adler's Gifting Tips Will Improve How You Give Presents This Christmas
Shopping for those hard-to-buy individuals just became a lot easier with this advice from expert Jonathan Adler, the king of color and funky designs
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I'm an Expert Amazon Shopper—These 36 Under-$30 Ideas Will Help You Finish Off Your Holiday Gift List
I've spent hours searching through Amazon for the best gifts, so you don't have to. Here are the 36 most stylish finds I found that cost less than $30
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
The Only Glass Good Hosts Use For Holiday Parties - You Might Have It But Are You Using It Right?
If your bar cart or cabinet is currently lacking proper drinkware, this classic glass is the one you need to get through the holiday hosting season
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
42 Minimalist Gifts That Will Convince Everyone You Know You’ve Got Amazing Taste
If you’re never quite sure what to get your design loving friends, here are plenty of minimalist gifts that will convince everyone you’ve got amazing taste
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
The 51 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50 - Editor-Approved Picks That are Both Stylish and Fun
You needn't sacrifice style and design for fun and funds when you shop the official Livingetc edit of white elephant gifts - playing cards, wine glasses, books, puzzles, and more
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
5 'Unexpected Yet Festive' Tips Designers Use to Create the Perfect Holiday Tablescape
Worried about hosting? With this expert advice, your dining table will go from winter drab to holiday wonderland in no time
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
These Holiday Gifts All Cost Under $50 (But They’ll Convince People You Actually Spent Way More)
You don’t need to break the bank this Christmas to make an impression- these fabulous gifts are less than $50 but feel like they cost so much more
By Raluca Racasan Published