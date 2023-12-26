12 Editor-Picked Ornament and Decor Storage Containers Marked Down in the 2023 After-Christmas Sales

I know, I know — December 26th is really no fun. All the Christmas presents are unwrapped, the festive holiday music begins to disappear from the radio, and you start to feel increasingly bad about those cookies you've been eating for breakfast.

But if I can offer you any consolation, it's that the after-Christmas sales are live, meaning dedicated shoppers can still find great bargains on the gifts or home hacks Santa forgot from all of the best home decor websites. And while it's admittedly not very festive of me, the deals I'm offering you today will get your house in tip-top shape by New Year's and save you a big headache come Christmas 2024.

That's right — today we're talking about ornament and holiday decor storage, the best deals on which I've managed to drum up into this handy edit below. So if you dropped the ball on revamping your Xmas tree organizational system, there is still time to fix that ... and at a discount.

Best Ornament Storage on Sale

Hefty 72qt Ornament Divider and Green Lid Storage Box View at Target Price: $14.44

Was: $16.99 This clear container from Hefty is pretty cheap already, but it's now 15% off at Target. The included cardboard dividers have room for 54 ornaments, while the large lid latches securely to keep everything in place. Honey Can Do Ornament Storage View at Sur la Table Price: $18.96

Was: $29.95 With more of a soft, fabric frame, I'd advise stacking anything on top of this cube option by Honey Can Do, but the pro is it folds flat while your ornaments are in use to maximize storage space. Clozzers Christmas Ornament Storage View at Wayfair Price: $22.60

Was: $35.60 The plus here? A zipper closure, space for 64 ornaments, reinforced handles, and a clear card slot so you can neatly and easily label which ornaments are in the box. Saintrygo Christmas Ornament Storage Container View at Amazon Price: $12.99

Was: $21.99 This Amazon option is a mix of all of the above. A fabric + vinyl frame with a zipper closure, its clear body makes finding ornaments a breeze, while its vinyl body wicks away moisture and water in case of emergency. Sattiyrch Christmas Ornament Storage Box View at Amazon Price: $11.00

Was: $12.74 It's not very fancy, but it's affordable, well-reviewed (4.6/5-stars across 1,226 ratings), and gets the job done for up to 64 ornaments. HOLDN’ STORAGE Christmas Ornament Storage Container View at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $30.74

Was: $51.49 What I like most about this option is its 3-tiered design, which makes it so much easier to locate and pull an ornament on the bottom of the box.

Best Christmas Tree Storage on Sale

172qt Christmas Tree Storage Box with Wheels View at Target Price: $29.75

Was: $35 What doesn't this box have? It's stackable, which helps maximize a tiny storage space; it's plastic, which helps with spills and moisture; and boasts a set of attached wheels to make transport a breeze. SONGMICS Christmas Tree Storage Bag View at Amazon Price: $17.99

Was: $26.99 With fewer bells and whistles but a gorgeous rating from customers, this Amazon bag is definitely the next best thing, especially if you have a larger faux tree (it works for up to 9 feet!). National Tree Company Storage Bag View at Macy's Price: $16.99

Was: $68 I had to include this piece from the National Tree Storage Company for the price alone. That is a wild bargain from one of the premier faux tree companies out there!

Best Miscellaneous Storage on Sale

Honey Can Do Wreath Storage View at Sur la Table Price: $12.96

Was: $19.95 Even your wreath deserves a little love, especially if it's one of the ones we deemed the best Christmas wreaths of the year. Store that faux pine needle away safely with a fabric cover. Whitmor Giftwrap Organizer View at Kohls Price: $6.99

Was: $9.99 If there is one thing I hate about gift wrapping, it's fishing the dusty rolls out from under my bed, where they're forced to live in the off-season. An organizer like this would solve that problem — not only does it keep the paper safe from dust, but you can grab everything you need in one fell swoop. Honey Can Do Red Holiday Light Storage Box View at Michaels Price: $19.99

Was: $41.99 I love detangling things ... but I am absolutely in the minority there. So if you're not like me and prefer your lights to stay neatly organized, consider a light storage box this year so each strand can have its place.

And for a bonus deal, I had to include this cardboard storage box from HAY, even though it's technically not on sale and not explicitly meant for holiday decor. At just $10 on Nordstrom, it's such a solid price to begin with, plus it's available in multiple different colors to match the theme of whatever room you're using it in.

Functional decor is such a great way to declutter ahead of the New Year, so I just had to shout this one out. I'm tempted to buy a bunch for my apartment, especially in this berry colorway (perfect post-holidays vibe!).