I Just Found These Cordless Garden Pendant Lights That I Think Are the Secret to Making Your Outdoor Dining Way More Sophisticated
More over string lights — this stylish, wireless outdoor pendant light is about to seriously level up your alfresco entertaining
My favorite time of year is right around the corner — outdoor hosting season. I'm always eager to throw an outdoor soirée, but I've never felt like my garden looks (or feels) quite as good as my living room inside. This season, though, I've got a secret up my sleeve: this Newgarden wireless hanging pendant light.
It's the perfect replacement for string lights. A fixture that'll make your outdoor area look like a stylish extension of your indoor space. Unexpected? Yes. Chic? Oh, absolutely. And want to know the best thing about this modern garden lighting idea? It's completely wireless and rechargeable.
Loop its cord around a beam on your pergola or even a low-hanging branch, and voila — your outdoor living space is complete. But wherever you place this light, it's bound to transform the atmosphere of your garden party ideas with its soft, warm light.
Size: H 22 x W 35 x D 35cm, Cord 3m
This stylish outdoor rechargeable pendant is made from a rattan-like material that's weather-proof, making it ideal for your outdoor space. One of its standout features is its 3m long cord that can be conveniently tied and adjusted for any spot in your yard. Simply turn it on with its remote, and enjoy up to 20 hours of ambient light.
This 5-star rated pendant offers an impressive battery life, but when it's time to recharge, simply detach the light from the shade and plug it into its USB charging cable (which is included with your purchase).
I'm convinced that this pendant is just what you need to make your outdoor space look as polished and put-together as your indoor spaces. But if this particular design isn't your style, don't fret. I've found three more highly functional, wireless, rechargeable, and of course, stylish pendant lights, below.
Size: W 39 cm, Cord 50cm
The metal frame on this cordless outdoor pendant light gives it a stylish geometric shape, while its woven rope finish is bound to cast a unique shade across your outdoor area. The light lasts for up to 20 hours, and when it's time to recharge, it's as simple as detaching the light from the shade and plugging it in.
Size: 24 cm, Cord 150cm
Looking for a more elevated backyard string light idea? Just a few of these spherical lights scattered around your yard will capture the same sparkle, but in a more sophisticated way. Simply loop the rope around a tree branch, fence post, or pergola beam and let them shine. They're operated by remote control and can change colors to suit the mood.
Size: 35 x 35cm, Cord 3m
Looking to bring some pattern into your backyard decor? Opt for this pendant light with a stylish basket weave pattern in black, white, and tan. Unlike the other options, this one has a more solid shade, so light won't emit horizontally. Instead, it'll project down vertically creating a soft glow on your outdoor dining table. Great if you're looking for more spot-lighting.
It's important to add light sources to your outdoor spaces, but these spaces won't be complete without furnishings! Find our guide to the best outdoor furniture and get your backyard or patio ready for the hosting season ahead.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
