Saks is Offering 40% off Marimekko, Our Go-To for Whimsical Homewares, and Things Are Selling Fast

Collecting unique homewares is an obsession of mine, and Marimekko is one of the brands that fuel my hunger for quirky, collectible pieces. To me, nothing is better than setting a dinner party table with colorful plates, or drinking your morning cup of coffee out of a textured abstract glass. It is all about the simple pleasures! And though my love for whimsical home decor runs deep, the price tag can put an abrupt halt on that love affair. But the spark was quickly reignited when I spotted Saks Fifth Avenue has a selection of Marimekko on sale for Black Friday.

It's specifically the Unikko flower-shaped plate (currently 40% off) that I immediately added to my shopping cart. The terracotta-colored special edition piece is an iconic item in Marimekko's range. If you want to dip your toes in the world of whimsical home goods, taking advantage of home deals like these is the best time to start.

Unikko Flower-Shaped Plate Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $30, Was: $50 Not only does this special edition plate showcase that iconic Unikko flower, but it celebrates the 60th anniversary of the pattern, and is packaged in a commemorative box adorned with the debossed Marimekko logo. Though the 7" size may not be the best for large meals like Thanksgiving, it is perfect for dinner party plates, dessert, and plating your morning avocado toast. (Or holding your small trinkets and treasures! The list goes on.)

The plate's warm color is the perfect sprightly pairing among the more neutral fall and winter color palettes dominating right now, and is a pretty tableware piece you can easily transition into spring as the flowers start to bloom again. No need to worry if you don't manage to snag a whole set. The best part of a fun style like this is that it can become a stunning accent piece to throw in when laying a table without enough dinnerware.

Saks Fifth Avenue has labeled a few of the pieces already with a "limited inventory" mark, so, there is no time like the present to search the collection for your next unique piece.

Shop More Marimekko on Sale

Finding a good deal on the best designers is what makes Black Friday so fun. Saks' sale on Marimekko is the subtle maximalist's home decor dream you do not want to miss out on.

