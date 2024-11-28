Saks is Offering 40% off Marimekko, Our Go-To for Whimsical Homewares, and Things Are Selling Fast
Funky flower plates and a Kelly green coffee press are among the chic decor currently marked down for Black Friday
Collecting unique homewares is an obsession of mine, and Marimekko is one of the brands that fuel my hunger for quirky, collectible pieces. To me, nothing is better than setting a dinner party table with colorful plates, or drinking your morning cup of coffee out of a textured abstract glass. It is all about the simple pleasures! And though my love for whimsical home decor runs deep, the price tag can put an abrupt halt on that love affair. But the spark was quickly reignited when I spotted Saks Fifth Avenue has a selection of Marimekko on sale for Black Friday.
It's specifically the Unikko flower-shaped plate (currently 40% off) that I immediately added to my shopping cart. The terracotta-colored special edition piece is an iconic item in Marimekko's range. If you want to dip your toes in the world of whimsical home goods, taking advantage of home deals like these is the best time to start.
Price: $30, Was: $50
Not only does this special edition plate showcase that iconic Unikko flower, but it celebrates the 60th anniversary of the pattern, and is packaged in a commemorative box adorned with the debossed Marimekko logo.
Though the 7" size may not be the best for large meals like Thanksgiving, it is perfect for dinner party plates, dessert, and plating your morning avocado toast. (Or holding your small trinkets and treasures! The list goes on.)
The plate's warm color is the perfect sprightly pairing among the more neutral fall and winter color palettes dominating right now, and is a pretty tableware piece you can easily transition into spring as the flowers start to bloom again. No need to worry if you don't manage to snag a whole set. The best part of a fun style like this is that it can become a stunning accent piece to throw in when laying a table without enough dinnerware.
Saks Fifth Avenue has labeled a few of the pieces already with a "limited inventory" mark, so, there is no time like the present to search the collection for your next unique piece.
Shop More Marimekko on Sale
Price: $82.80, Was: $138
I try not to play favorites, but this dark blue and white jar makes it hard. Who said kitchen counter organizers had to be boring? Little jars like this make hiding the mess more fun and chic. And they come in two other sizes with different colored flower lids. It is safe to say I am obsessed.
Price: $81, Was: $135
If you are loving the Marimekko look, but want something a bit more minimal, this Butticula candle holder is the thing for you. Saks says "It is designed by Carina Seth Andersson and made of mouth-blown glass." Plus, the metal top is removable so you can easily clean it when needed.
Price: $59.40/set of 3, Was: $99
Talk about funky dinner plates! This trio is a stunning place to start building your tableware collection. Animal print has been everywhere this season, and maybe dinnerware trends are following suit. Though this is not traditional animal print it has a similar essence, and would be perfect for a stylish dinner party.
Price: $93, Was: $155
Anything green is sure to catch my eye, and when it also has to do with coffee? I don't think there could be a better combo. "This Marimekko coffee press makes about six cups of coffee and features the brand's Tiiliskivi (brick) print, designed by the brand's founder Armi Ratia. The coffee press has a metal filter inside and a lid with a wooden knob," says the product description.
Price: $31.20, Was: $52
The best holiday tablescape tip I can give is to incorporate fun glassware. No dinner party is complete without that, and this Syksy wine goblet is the perfect holiday table detail. It's simple but chic textured design is a neutral choice that will pair well with any tablescaping theme.
Price: $111/set of 4, Was: $185
These towels were too good not to include in the favorites list! And we all need a cozy towel or two (or four) to wrap up in as winter rolls in. The bright yellow flower pattern will be perfect for spring and summer and will add a moment of cheer on the shorter, darker days. The set comes with two large and two small styles, so your bathroom set is covered.
Finding a good deal on the best designers is what makes Black Friday so fun. Saks' sale on Marimekko is the subtle maximalist's home decor dream you do not want to miss out on.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
