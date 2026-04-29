Having a small balcony or patio is better than nothing, but it does mean you have to be very, very selective with the furniture you choose to style on it. Usually, you're restricted to one piece — will it be a bench seat or dining table? Well, with La Redoute's Talia Garden Table-Bench, you can have both.

The French retailer might not be the first place you think of when buying garden furniture, but it should be. Its designs are not only stylish (it is French, after all), but many of its styles come with hidden multi-functional capabilities. And when it comes to small spaces, indoors or out, 'multi-functional' should be a non-negotiable.

"By combining the seating into one fixed structure, it eliminates the need for a formal dining area with multiple chairs," says interior designer Juliette Byrne, when I showed her this clever outdoor table-bench. It's perfect for smaller spaces because "there's no need to allow for extra room for pulling out chairs," she adds.

44% Off La Redoute Interieurs Talia Steel Garden Table Bench £291.19 at La Redoute UK Dimensions: 126cm wide, 76/88cm high, 96cm deep. There is way more to this sage green powder-coated steel table than meets the eye. Its tabletop flips to create a comfortable bench backrest in seconds, without tools or fuss. At £519.99, this is an investment piece already, but with La Redoute's spring sale, you can currently get 44% off. When considering prices of full table and chair sets, this is the affordable solution for outdoor dining and seating. For a small balcony where every centimetre counts, this will utilize your space — and their French designers ensure Parisian bistro style!





Interior designer Juliette Byrne says a piece like this can be a very functional option in outdoor spaces and balconies. "As small outdoor areas can easily seem cluttered, the design of hybrid benches can keep everything neatly aligned, helping a small area feel more organized," she says. "Having fewer loose pieces of furniture allows for more space for movement and adding outdoor greenery, ensuring functionality, yet not compromising on aesthetic."

There's a weather-resilience argument too — something anyone with a blustery city balcony will appreciate. "They won’t shift around your patio when there is a windy day, and make it much easier to maintain a sleek layout as everything stays in place." Juliette adds.

"The design of hybrid benches can keep everything neatly aligned, helping a small area feel more organized," says Juliette. (Image credit: La Redoute Intieurs)

Beyond their practicality, Juliette sees the inherently social nature of a reversible bench. "They can be used as picnic-style seating or a collaborative outdoor workstation, making your outdoor space feel welcoming and social," she says.

And better yet, this isn't the only reversible bench on the market. Below are six other multifunctional outdoor furniture pieces worth considering, in different styles and price ranges.

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When it comes to outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces, you don't have to forgo aesthetics, but functionality becomes even more important. And if you're working with an even smaller footprint, you might want to consider a balcony table, which cleverly hangs over your balustrade.

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