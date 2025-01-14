Kravet Used to Only Be Available to Designers, But This New Pottery Barn Collaboration Changes Everything

For the first time since its inception in 1918, Kravet — the iconic textile house available only to professional designers — is opening its archives. Thanks to an unprecedented collaboration with Pottery Barn, Kravet’s museum-worthy prints are now accessible to us mere mortals, and at a surprisingly approachable price point: $39.50 to $329.

Drawing from a vault of over 60,000 historical textiles, the robust lineup of bedding, tableware, and home decor celebrates Kravet’s most-adored details, such as French knots and fanciful embroidery. It’s a delicate mix of prints and patterns, including Garden Floral, Arboretum, Heirloom Damask, and Meadow Stripe — each rooted in Kravet’s storied craftsmanship but, true to Pottery Barn's ethos, designed to blend seamlessly into modern homes.

New year. New prints. New categories. One for the books, this collaboration marks the start of a new era for Kravet. Below, shop my favorite six standout pieces from this groundbreaking collection.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)