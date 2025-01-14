Kravet Used to Only Be Available to Designers, But This New Pottery Barn Collaboration Changes Everything
The 106-year-old textile house opens its archives for a first-of-its-kind collaboration — starting at just $39.50
For the first time since its inception in 1918, Kravet — the iconic textile house available only to professional designers — is opening its archives. Thanks to an unprecedented collaboration with Pottery Barn, Kravet’s museum-worthy prints are now accessible to us mere mortals, and at a surprisingly approachable price point: $39.50 to $329.
Drawing from a vault of over 60,000 historical textiles, the robust lineup of bedding, tableware, and home decor celebrates Kravet’s most-adored details, such as French knots and fanciful embroidery. It’s a delicate mix of prints and patterns, including Garden Floral, Arboretum, Heirloom Damask, and Meadow Stripe — each rooted in Kravet’s storied craftsmanship but, true to Pottery Barn's ethos, designed to blend seamlessly into modern homes.
New year. New prints. New categories. One for the books, this collaboration marks the start of a new era for Kravet. Below, shop my favorite six standout pieces from this groundbreaking collection.
Price: $49.50/set of 4
Mix it up — because four patterns are better than one. This plate stack, featuring delicately hand-painted florals inspired by Kravet’s heirloom textiles, is the perfect hack to add charm to plain dinnerware. It’s a fast track to getting your tablescape entertainment-ready.
Price: $249
If you’re a fan of the 'Carter', an iconic mouth-blown Pottery Barn table lamp, this update will steal your heart. Featuring a nostalgic green and white floral shade, it feels light, breezy, and playful. Consider it a piece for archives of your own.
Price: $48/set of 4
Ikat is the pattern on everyone’s lips. It’s far from new — hence its place in this collection inspired by Kravet’s millennia-spanning textile archives — but rendered in napkin form, it feels quite fresh. Perfect for adding an eclectic edge to luncheons or casual dinners. For an extra pop, pair it with a statement napkin ring.
Price: $99
Garden florals have a reputation for feeling dated, but this Pottery Barn pillow is anything but. The jute trim gives it a fresh, tropical vibe that leans a little Palm Beach and the reversible design injects further interest with a modern ikat print in complementary hues. Essentially, it’s a two-for-one.
Price: $49.50
Plants need homes, too. This medallion cachepot, dressed in soothing blues, offers a special place for your greenery to thrive. Whether it’s nestled in a living room, flanking an entryway, or elevating an outdoor space, it comes in small and large sizes to accommodate plant children of all varieties.
Price: $279 - $329
Get lost in the intricate beauty of this floral damask quilt. Despite its refined look, this Pottery Barn bedding is surprisingly versatile. Pair its blue or green sides with other patterns in a bedscape, hang it on the wall, or drape it wherever your eye craves a little flair. These florals are here to mix and mingle.
