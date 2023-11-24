This 'room humidifier' Kim Kardashian loves is all I want for Christmas - and it's on sale for Black Friday

Call me easily influenced, but I love a good celebrity gift guide - and while often they're full of lofty, expensive ideas that it's unlikely anyone is ever going to buy for me, sometimes you come across something that actually, yes, would make a perfect present.

While Oprah's Favorite Things might be the most iconic celebrity recommendation list hitherto, I've got a new favorite on the horizon: the Poosh list, otherwise known as The Kardashian and Jenner Holiday Gift Guide. Pulled together by Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh, it's an annual list of gift suggestions from the Kardashian/Jenner tribe, including Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kris and Kendall.

This year, it's Kim's suggestion of a small home appliance that Poosh says can 'can help promote deeper sleep, boost immunity, relieve congestion, and alleviate allergies.' It's a chic little product that I'm now lusting over - and the best news of all? You'll find Black Friday home deals on this little humidifier right now, too.

Why is this humidifier a good gift?

(Image credit: Vitruvi)

The humidifier in question is the Vitrius Clud Humidifier - and it's undoubtedly the most stylish humidifier you'll ever find. It's no wonder Kim is a fan.

'The Cloud Humidifier is the perfect gift for friends and family that they can use all year long,' Kim says in the Poosh gift guide. 'I love the aesthetic design, that it’s super quiet, and it naturally hydrates the air in your home throughout the day.'

Vitrius claims that its humidifier can help improve your natural defences, and also improve skin and hair. 'Low humidity in our living and work spaces negatively impacts our skin's natural moisture barrier, which can lead to inflamed, itchy, or dry skin,' according to Dr. Monica Li, Cosmetic and Medical Dermatologist. 'A humidifier can help to soothe and hydrate the skin.'

Vitruvi humidifier holiday bundle Visit Site Price: $165

Was: $220

Humidifiers are often also used to help combat the symptoms of allergies, or colds, asthma and other respiratory issues.

If you live in a particularly dry climate, it might be something that can help you sleep better, too. 'Dry air can make you uncomfortable and mess up your sleep by irritating your throat and nose,' sleep expert Richard Prasad, CEO of Sleep365, told us when we asked about the ideal humidity for a bedroom. Vitrius also sell a Sleep Kit, which includes fragrances to help you fall asleep with alongside your humidifier.

However, you also don't want it too humid either, as this can lead to 'decreasing slow wave sleep (SWS) and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, increasing night awakenings, and reducing sleep efficiency,' according to sleep expert Carlie Gasia, a Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleepopolis. The solution? Invest in a humidity sensor too, and you'll know when your humidifier is creating the ideal environment.

3 of the best humidifier on sale for Black Friday