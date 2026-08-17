This John Lewis Potting Table Is Made From an Unexpectedly Chic Material That Feels Cool and ‘Wabi Sabi’

Gardening is one of life’s simple pleasures. Pottering around, pruning flowers, and planting new varieties is something that brings joy to many. Having a dedicated space in your garden or shed to store all of your potting bits and bobs is key. Instead of using an old workbench or a piece of used garden furniture that doesn’t tick any style boxes whatsoever, consider investing in this galvanized steel potting table from John Lewis.

Your garden should feel like an extension of your home. Just because it’s an outdoor space doesn’t mean it should be lacking in style; that’s why you should carefully consider what kind of garden furniture you choose.

Galvanized steel is a great option for the garden because it is highly durable and it will only get better with age. It’s good to be aware that it will tarnish over time, but that’s all part of the appeal. Keep reading to discover more galvanized steel garden picks as well as a stylish potting table or two.

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Image credit: John Lewis Image credit: John Lewis

Wilstone Wilstone Galvanized Steel 2 Drawer Potting Table £415 at John Lewis What I love most about this particular potting table is the material that it’s made from. Galvanized steel definitely has an industrial feel, and it’s the imperfect nature of it that makes this table highly desirable in my opinion. The contrast between a perfectly manicured garden and a distressed potting table is a stark combination I can get behind. It’s clearly a popular buy for the summer year upon year as it was crowned the winner of the RHS People’s Choice Award 2021. Not only does it look good, but its practicalities are definitely worth noting. It features a sliding teak shelf with concealed compost storage, side hooks for hanging smaller garden tools, drawers for hidden storage, and a removable tray for transporting plants around the garden.

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nkuku Akasa Trough Planter £110 at Nkuku There are lots of fun options when it comes to picking out galvanized metal garden décor. The Akasa planter from Nkuku boasts an antiqued zinc finish and is ideal for planting flowers and shrubs. It's also available in a smaller size if that would work better for your garden. Holloways of Ludlow Hay Palissade Garden Lounge Chair £435 at Holloways of Ludlow How chic is this garden chair designed by HAY? It's made of steel but has a durable powder-coating on top, making it super durable. Despite it's slatted design, it's surprisingly comfortable – especially with the addition of a cushion or two! West Elm Percy Galvanized Metal Lanterns £25 from west elm Handcrafted from galvanized iron, these metal lanterns give off the most gorgeous ambient light, either for inside or outside use. Because of the holes that feature in the design, a patterned glow will radiate from within, creating a beautiful layered lighting effect. Garden Trading St Ives Mast Light in Galvanized Steel £50 at Garden Trading Want to dip your toe into the galvanized steel trend but not sure where to start? Introduce it to your garden in a subtle way with this sleek St Ives Mast light. Fix on a fence above your flowerbeds to create a striking feature. IKEA NÄMARRÖ Outdoor Kitchen £220 at IKEA Even though this beauty is categorised as an outdoor kitchen, IKEA also claim that it'd make for the perfect potting bench and I'm keen to agree. The stainless steel work surface is hardwearing and easy to clean and the suspended hooks will no doubt come in handy for storing tools and potting accessories. Garden Trading Moreton Potting Bench £650 at Garden Trading The Moreton potting bench from Garden Trading is ideal if you've either got a smaller space to work with, or you simply don't require as much storage. Its neat and compact design is effortlessly stylish and the galvanized worktop and hooks makes it very practical.

Adopt the Japanese principles of 'Wabi-Sabi' and celebrate imperfection with your choice of garden décor. Whether it's a substantial piece of furniture or a smaller accessory, you can introduce galvanized metal into your garden design however best suits you.

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