This John Lewis Potting Table Is Made From an Unexpectedly Chic Material That Feels Cool and ‘Wabi Sabi’

A potting table is a must-have for any keen gardener, but they aren’t always the most aesthetically pleasing. This galvanized steel design from John Lewis is totally swoon-worthy

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galvanised steel potting table
(Image credit: John Lewis)

Gardening is one of life’s simple pleasures. Pottering around, pruning flowers, and planting new varieties is something that brings joy to many. Having a dedicated space in your garden or shed to store all of your potting bits and bobs is key. Instead of using an old workbench or a piece of used garden furniture that doesn’t tick any style boxes whatsoever, consider investing in this galvanized steel potting table from John Lewis.

Your garden should feel like an extension of your home. Just because it’s an outdoor space doesn’t mean it should be lacking in style; that’s why you should carefully consider what kind of garden furniture you choose.

Galvanized steel is a great option for the garden because it is highly durable and it will only get better with age. It’s good to be aware that it will tarnish over time, but that’s all part of the appeal. Keep reading to discover more galvanized steel garden picks as well as a stylish potting table or two.

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close ups of a potting table

Image credit: John Lewis

close ups of a potting table

Image credit: John Lewis

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Adopt the Japanese principles of 'Wabi-Sabi' and celebrate imperfection with your choice of garden décor. Whether it's a substantial piece of furniture or a smaller accessory, you can introduce galvanized metal into your garden design however best suits you.

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Becca Cullum-Green
Becca Cullum-Green
Freelance writer

Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.  