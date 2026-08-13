Folding furniture once had a reputation for being the sensible but slightly boring choice in a small garden. Handy, yes, but not often something to get excited about. Today’s foldable designs are little moments of joy, whether that’s a powder-coated chair that looks like it’s arrived straight from a Parisian terrace or a petite bistro table that brings just as much attitude as any sprawling outdoor set. And when you’re working with a small garden, that kind of personality matters.

Take IKEA’s DJUPÖN folding table, for example. It’s smart, compact, and unapologetically made for small spaces, with two chairs neatly stowed inside. It’s exactly the kind of clever detail that makes you want to show it off rather than hide it away — proof that designing a small garden can be about creativity rather than compromise.

In small outdoor spaces, flexibility is everything. The right foldable piece can disappear after dinner or add the pop of color the space was missing. Having less room doesn’t mean settling for less style. These 12 finds from the best garden furniture brands prove practical can still feel full of personality.

A small garden needs pieces that are more thoughtful about how they use the space. That’s what makes folding furniture so useful. It gives you the freedom to host, move things around or simply clear the floor when you want the garden to feel more open.

And if you’re still trying to find the right piece, Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, can help point you in the right direction. Send over your brief and we'll curate a shortlist that works with your space, your style and how you actually want to use your garden.



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