We Already Knew HGTV’s Joanna Gaines' Home Looked Good, but now We Know It Smells Good, too — Meet “Salted Honey”

Joanna Gaines has done it again. The Waco-based renovation and design extraordinaire, alongside her ever-handy husband Chip, has launched a homeware line with Target, and it's exactly what we've been dreaming of ever since the first hint of fall. Here's hoping Hearth & Hand with Magnolia becomes a permanent fixture at the retail store.

Having hosted HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper for over a decade, Joanna has mastered design, gardening, food, and — after perusing this homeware collection — it’s clear she has a nose for home fragrances, too. While you can find plenty of classically cozy scents (think Cider, and such), the one that really stopped us in our tracks was 'Salted Honey', and we're obsessed.

Yes, it's every bit as indulgent and delicious as it sounds. With notes of honey, tonka bean, sea salt, amber, and vanilla, it’s a nod to those bakery-inspired fall scents we adore, but with an added layer of nuance. It’s the kind of home fragrance that makes you want to curl up and stay awhile (at least for 32 hours, which just happens to be its burn time). And since Joanna and Chip designed this collection with their own family in mind (they actually use these pieces at home), we can bet this sweet, cozy candle is glowing in Joanna’s sanctuary, too.

Price: from $6.99 Size: 5.3oz or 32oz

The candle comes in a darling scalloped amber glass vessel, and is perfect for perching on coffee tables or a stack of books. If you’re tired of dropping $100 on miniature designer candles, you’ll be pleased to hear it's just $29.99 for the 32oz, and $6.99 for the smaller size.

And the best part? The entire collection offers so many more things to buy for an amazing smelling home. Think stunning candles (in equally gorgeous containers), room sprays, and diffusers. Of course, as you might expect from a name as big as Joanna Gaines, some scents are already selling out. I’ve rounded up a few of my favorites before they disappear. It might not be officially fall yet, but as far as we're concerned: autumn has arrived, and it’s never smelled more snuggly.

Lidded Metal Salt Candle with Brass Finish View at Target Price: $19.99 (20oz) We’ve already swooned over 'Salted Honey', and now, allow me to introduce you to its minimalist cousin: 'Salt'. This kind of niche, one-note simplicity is dominating the scent world as of late (think 'Pistachio,' but without the distraction of base notes). And honestly? I’m here for it. Sometimes, going back to basics with fresh sea salt is exactly what you need. If you're hesitant, just know it already boasts a 4.7/5 star rating from over 300 reviews. Ivy Room Spray View at Target Price: $6.99 (4oz) Then there’s 'Ivy', a personal favorite for its lush, calming aroma. But this isn’t your average green scent — it gets a kick from driftwood, basil, black pepper, and sage. Reviewers rave about its lasting power — many have spritzed it before heading to work, only to return home to find the scent still beautifully lingering. Serious staying power! Fluted Ceramic Smoked Apple Cider Glazed Jar Candle View at Target Price: $19.99 (20oz) 'Apple Cider' may be as groundbreaking for fall as florals for spring, but hear me out: there’s a reason it’s a classic. It's also worth mentioning that this one does upend the familiar just a tad, thanks to notes of ginger, birch, and smoke. The result? A more refined version of the seasonal staple. Plus, the ceramic vessel can easily be repurposed to store your favorite tiny treasures once the wax has melted away. 5-Wick Canvas Knob-Lid Jar Candle View at Target Price: $29.99 (28oz) Honestly, even if the 'Canvas' candle didn’t smell divine, I’d still want it — because it’s just that pretty! The soft, subtly rounded gold-tone lid adds an organic, homey feel to an otherwise sleek glass jar. The scent itself is a unique blend of sugared lemon, blue sage leaf, and white lavender, with sultrier notes like cedar and maple wood. Chances are, even the most devoted candle connoisseur doesn’t have anything quite like this in their collection. Glazed Ceramic Candle Holder in Pumpkin Brown View at Target Price: $6.99 Okay, so this isn’t technically a scent — but it’s the perfect holder for one. With its warm, glazed pumpkin hue, it’s practically begging to be included in your fall decor lineup. Perfect for sprucing up any taper candles you’ve got lying around (this season was made for candlescapes). Try it on the mantle or to illuminate a forgotten corner. Bergamot Oil Reed Diffuser View at Target Price: $19.99 (11.83oz) I’m a huge fan of oil diffusers for their simplicity. Sure, lighting a candle isn’t exactly a chore, but having a constant flow of delightful fragrance without lifting a finger? Unmatched. This particular reed diffuser, with its soothing blend of driftwood and bergamot, is one you’ll never tire of. Bonus: it doubles as portable aromatherapy with stress-relieving properties. Place it on your kitchen counter, desk, or anywhere that needs a serene touch. Tinted Glass Harvest Chestnut Scalloped Jar Candle View at Target Price: $6.99 (5.3oz) Let’s give 'Chestnut' its fall moment. While chestnuts usually steal the spotlight come Christmas, this candle — laced with brown sugar, cinnamon, birch, vanilla, and clove — is a decidedly autumnal affair. It smells like something you’d want to eat (in the spirit of fall), and it comes in a beautifully tinted scalloped glass vessel similar to the 'Salted Honey' candle. Consider pairing them together for both aromatic and visual layering (because the more scallops, the better). Textured Ceramic Urn Dried Eucalyptus Jar Candle View at Target Price: $12.99 (10oz) Urns have an antique-y, organic quality that seems to always elevate a space. While this particular urn might not actually be vintage, its speckled surface adds a feeling of authenticity. Equal parts shelf decor, mood-setter, and scent stimulator, I think it’s one of the best bangs for your buck on this list. With a perfectly balanced blend of vetiver, rosemary, apple, eucalyptus, and sea salt, it strikes the ideal harmony between herbal, fruity, and fresh. Salt Salt Room Spray View at Target Price: $6.99 (4oz) We’ve already discussed the candle, but let’s talk about its sprayable alternative. Somehow, scents feel fresher, lighter in a spray, right? Kind of like the difference between perfume and body spray — both great, just for different occasions. This one is like the latter: clean and welcoming, perfect for refreshing high-traffic areas like kitchens or bathrooms when you need a quick scent re-up. Oversized Metal Taper Candelabra View at Target Price: $39.99 And yes, another candle accessory — because, how could I not? Just look at this beauty: a grand linear design with space for 12 taper candles, finished in a charming antique brass. The candle holders even have their own ruffled detailing, adding a little fanciful fun. Whether it becomes an everyday mantlepiece or makes its debut on special Thanksgiving occasions, this piece is sure to steal the show. Colored Glass Bergamot Jar Candle in Khaki View at Target Price: $6.99 (6oz) Frosted glass always brings me back to crisp fall air against the windows, and this modern khaki version is no exception. Infused with notes of bergamot, lemon, pear, fern, jasmine, cedarwood, and musk, it’s giving us all the minimalist monochrome vibes we crave for fall. And at $6.99 with a 30-hour burn time? I’m still pinching myself. When the candle’s done, the frosted vessel makes for the perfect home for odds and ends (I like to use mine for spare pens!). Ribbed Ceramic Ivy Jar Candle View at Target Price: $12.99 (12oz) This candle is a literal breath of fresh air. Its delicately ribbed ceramic exterior is light and airy, but the real magic is in its ivy scent (one of the best scents to revitalize your home). While ivy might scream spring, the addition of black pepper and cedarwood gives it just enough sultry warmth to slide right into your autumnal scent lineup.