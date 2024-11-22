We Asked a Top Interior Designer for Her Black Friday Shopping Cart, and, Yes, It's What Dreams Are Made Of

In case you've somehow missed it, Black Friday sales are already well underway, but with so many deals and discounts flying at us all the time it sometimes takes a professional to be able to see the best ones.

That's where Liz Hoekzema comes in. The Michigan-based founder of KLH Homes is one of the most stylish people we know, creating projects that blend modern with mid century styles in the most effortless way. She designs spaces that are elegant, relaxed, smart, and inviting, so it's no surprise that the decor pieces in her shopping cart right now — which includes a number of eye-watering home deals — are just the same.

She kindly gave us a glimpse at her wish list, which, alongside our own design-lover gift guide, of course, you should consider the ultimate home decor sales edit. Happy shopping.

Liz Hoekzema Social Links Navigation Interior Designer As the co-founder of KLH, Liz Hoekzema's aesthetic is very Livingetc. KLH is a custom home build-design firm out of West Michigan, building high-end homes known for their custom details. She has an aesthetic that favors light-filled spaces, sculptural details, natural materials and giving each project a unique perspective that reflects the client and location accordingly.

Shop an Interior Designer's Wish List

Koukero Hand-Knotted Wool Rug View at Lulu and Georgia Price: from $973.50, Was: $1,298 Sizes: 6'x9', 8'x10', 9'x12', 10'x14' "This rug has been has been on my radar for a while," Liz says. "The shape, detailing and rich depth of it!" It's by another Livingetc favorite designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, as part of her capsule collection for Lulu and Georgia and — like many pieces by Sarah — is gently quirky. It makes a design statement, but in a pleasant and soothing whisper. Huggy Swivel Chair View at Design Within Reach Price: $2,026.50, Was: $2,895 Colors: Caramel Velvet, Dune Velvet, Agave Velvet, Cream Faux Shearling Design Within Reach specialises in a mix of design classics from decades gone by and new pieces that look set to be the classics of the future. The Huggy Swivel Chair was designed by Ellison Studios in 2017, and we've seen it feature in more than a few Livingetc-style homes since. "I adore all things Sarah Ellison and would love to land a pair of these in my living room," Liz says. Brutalist Damla Primitive Teak Side Chair View at France & Son Price: $600, Was: $898.50 This unique side chair is as much a work of art as it is furniture. Crafted from solid teak wood it combines basic rectangle plank shapes to create a platform — realistically it's more a sculpture than it is a place to, say, nestle in and get comfy. But that's what sales are for, to find those one off pieces whose main function is to bring beauty. "I'm never not looking for a great singular chair moment like this one"' Liz says. Bernadotte French Press Coffee Maker by Georg Jensen View at Wayfair Price: $159 Ok, this isn't currently on sale, but it's in Liz's cart anyway in the hope that it suddenly gets a price reduction (new pieces are added to the Wayfair sale every day). Crafted by Georg Jensen, coffee pourers don't come more elegant. "I'm eyeing this gorgeous stainless steel French press — and honestly all things silver-hued for entertaining lately," Liz says. "There has been a resurgence in chrome and stainless appreciation, I think because of the beautiful way these finishes interact with light." Noah Davis by Noah Davis View at Amazon Price: $52.98, Was: $75 The painter Noah Davis published this complete and compelling retrospective of his work back in September of 2020 (remember what you were doing at the time?!) It cemented his status as one of the great American painters, a legacy surviving long past his premature death aged only 32. "I would love to pick up a few beautiful new (to me) art and design books this Black Friday," Liz says. "Like this one with its dreamy powder blue cover from Noah Davis." Bloom Marble Sphere Box View at Broken English Price: $200 This marble sphere is an object of beauty in its own right, but it's also a trinket container, its two halves splitting to hide treasures within. Functional as well alluringly soothing to look at. And while it's also not on sale (yet!) the website is advertising markdowns from November 24, so stay tuned. "A marble catch-all just feels like the chicest way to stow away special pieces and also enjoy a sculptural moment," Liz says. "It even works simply as a beautiful objet on a stack of books." Marble Donut Trinket Tray View at West Elm Price: $59 And while looking at marble trinket holders, Liz also spotted this one at West Elm. More affordable and with a pinker tone but not less beautiful than the ball from Broken English. "These chunkier open donut styles are so cheeky and fun," Liz says. Here's hoping for a markdown soon! Formations 01 View at Cindy Hsu Zell Price: on request Not every — or even many — artists include their work in Black Friday sales, but that doesn't stop this from being a time to shop for them. A holiday gift...perhaps to yourself? "I love supporting small artisans like Cindy Hsu Zell and using the holiday as an excuse to add to my art collection," Liz says. White Spheres Textured Ceramic Planter View at Anthropologie Price: $47.97, Was: $98 "We're always on the lookout for planters with a fresh form and these have such a playful look," says Liz of this unbelievably good value Anthro planters. The ceramic balls look handmade, each with its own charming irregularity, and this style is the sort Milanese furniture brands use to make their luxe furniture look even more, well, luxe. Yours for less than $50.

