I spend more time on H&M Home than I care to admit – these new-in accessories will make your home feel luxurious for less

If you love H&M home as much as I do then you’re in for a treat – their new-in section is particularly strong this week, so I’ve rounded up my top picks

candle holder, placemat, pillow, vases, lantern
(Image credit: H&M)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

H&M is undoubtedly the reigning monarch of affordable-yet-luxe-looking homeware stores. From stylish stoneware vases to classic candlesticks, it somehow manages to nail the minimaluxe aesthetic every time, and without each piece costing a fortune. Beyond this, H&M creates home accessories that feel trend-led but are actually very timeless – AKA exactly what you want from a piece of home decor.

It’s why the Livingetc team considers H&M to be one of the best home decor stores around! I’m probably the most obsessed with the Scandi home store, and spend an embarrassing amount of time browsing its pages each week for pieces worth adding to my ever-growing wish list. So since I spend 90% of my free time there anyway, I thought I’d show you my top neutral decor picks from H&M’s new-in section this week.

Shop H&M’s entire new-in section here

12 new-in decor picks from H&M Home 

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

clear ribbed glass vase with white flowers on top of a stack of magazines
Glass vase

What could be more classic than a glass vase? The ribbed detail on this one gives it an on-trend feel while the large capacity allows you to really make a statement by filling it with your favorite blooms.

4 glazed stoneware candlesticks in neutral shades
Stoneware candlestick

These glazed stoneware candlesticks come in a few different complementary colors and shapes which would look beautiful styled together on a dinner or side table.

three curved shape stoneware vases
Mini stoneware vases

Speaking of tabletop-friendly stoneware buys, these mini ceramic vases are almost unreasonably chic. I can't quite believe the set of three is only £20.99!

gold-rimmed scallop edge plates stacked on a set table
Porcelain plate with scalloped detail

A nod to the scallop-edged decor trend I've been seeing everywhere lately, this porcelain dinner plate looks beautiful layered with the other pieces in the collection. And – you guessed it – they're all far more affordable than they look!

gold knife fork and spoon on a set table with black and gold plates
Reflective gold cutlery set

And this cutlery set will pair perfectly with the gold rim of the plates – or pretty much any style of plate for that matter!

woven jute placemat in an intricate pattern under a set of plates
Hole-patterned placemat

If you want to go all-out with an entirely new dinnerware set, this woven placemat has the most stunning pattern I've seen for this price! It also comes in black if you prefer a monochrome look.

wav textured throw pillow in cream
Cotton pillow cover

I adore the tufted texture and on-trend wavy pattern on this pillow cover. Upgrade your darker pillowcases to this lighter-feel (yet still incredibly cozy) one for summer.

beige linen bedding set
Linen king/queen duvet cover cover set

Linen bedding is an easy way to add a luxe touch to your bedroom. While good quality linen usually costs quite a lot, this highly-rated soft washed set includes a king or queen size duvet cover and two pillowcases for just over $200.

cream woven laundry basket
Jute laundry basket

Who said your laundry basket has to be boring? This soft-yet-structured jute one is surprisingly affordable and wouldn't look out of place in a minimaluxe bedroom. It also comes in black and earthy brown.

off-white ribbed stoneware pot

This stoneware plant pot is far more elegant than it has any right to be. Style it with the matching smaller planter, terracotta accents, and, of course, your favorite greenery.

woven candle lantern
Large seagrass candle lantern

This woven lantern is the ideal addition to your outdoor space this summer! Style it with for the most elevated warm alfresco evenings imaginable.

scallop edged stone tealight holder
Stoneware tealight holder

This scalloped tealight holder will add an effortlessly elegant touch to your summer decor. Place it on top of a trinket tray with your favorite perfume and jewelry pieces.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest