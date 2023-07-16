I spend more time on H&M Home than I care to admit – these new-in accessories will make your home feel luxurious for less
If you love H&M home as much as I do then you’re in for a treat – their new-in section is particularly strong this week, so I’ve rounded up my top picks
H&M is undoubtedly the reigning monarch of affordable-yet-luxe-looking homeware stores. From stylish stoneware vases to classic candlesticks, it somehow manages to nail the minimaluxe aesthetic every time, and without each piece costing a fortune. Beyond this, H&M creates home accessories that feel trend-led but are actually very timeless – AKA exactly what you want from a piece of home decor.
It’s why the Livingetc team considers H&M to be one of the best home decor stores around! I’m probably the most obsessed with the Scandi home store, and spend an embarrassing amount of time browsing its pages each week for pieces worth adding to my ever-growing wish list. So since I spend 90% of my free time there anyway, I thought I’d show you my top neutral decor picks from H&M’s new-in section this week.
12 new-in decor picks from H&M Home
What could be more classic than a glass vase? The ribbed detail on this one gives it an on-trend feel while the large capacity allows you to really make a statement by filling it with your favorite blooms.
These glazed stoneware candlesticks come in a few different complementary colors and shapes which would look beautiful styled together on a dinner or side table.
Speaking of tabletop-friendly stoneware buys, these mini ceramic vases are almost unreasonably chic. I can't quite believe the set of three is only £20.99!
A nod to the scallop-edged decor trend I've been seeing everywhere lately, this porcelain dinner plate looks beautiful layered with the other pieces in the collection. And – you guessed it – they're all far more affordable than they look!
And this cutlery set will pair perfectly with the gold rim of the plates – or pretty much any style of plate for that matter!
If you want to go all-out with an entirely new dinnerware set, this woven placemat has the most stunning pattern I've seen for this price! It also comes in black if you prefer a monochrome look.
I adore the tufted texture and on-trend wavy pattern on this pillow cover. Upgrade your darker pillowcases to this lighter-feel (yet still incredibly cozy) one for summer.
Linen bedding is an easy way to add a luxe touch to your bedroom. While good quality linen usually costs quite a lot, this highly-rated soft washed set includes a king or queen size duvet cover and two pillowcases for just over $200.
Who said your laundry basket has to be boring? This soft-yet-structured jute one is surprisingly affordable and wouldn't look out of place in a minimaluxe bedroom. It also comes in black and earthy brown.
This stoneware plant pot is far more elegant than it has any right to be. Style it with the matching smaller planter, terracotta accents, and, of course, your favorite greenery.
This woven lantern is the ideal addition to your outdoor space this summer! Style it with for the most elevated warm alfresco evenings imaginable.
