Opposites Attract: H&M's New Collection Nails Black and White Home Decor — 6 Pieces I'm Loving as an Editor

H&M Home’s new releases are looking…. expensive. Shop high-impact asymmetry at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen

H&amp;M Home black-and-white decor collection
(Image credit: H&M Home)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

They say opposites attract — the quiet boy with the bubbly girl, a solid paired with patterns. And with H&M Home’s latest drop of black-and-white decor, polarity has never looked so pristine.

While the stark contrast of black and white could easily skew spooky, somber, or overly minimalist, this H&M collection manages to avoid all of that. Instead of relying on color, it leans into design — namely, asymmetry. Outside of the occasional border, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything rigid or overly linear here.

Some pieces skew more playful (like the scalloped placemats), but most of the collection takes an organic, salt-of-the-earth approach — think the jagged elegance of a natural rock or the intentional imperfection of a sculptor working by feel, not precision.

There’s beauty in these irregular lines, and achieving this look typically comes at a high price (a hallmark of handmade, artisanal pieces that high-end design houses thrive on). So how H&M Home managed to execute this at such an accessible price point? I have no idea. Every time I cover one of their collections, I think, This is it. This is as elevated as they can get. And yet, here we are again. Do they sleep? Practice magic? Beats me. All I know is that the home decor I’ve been pinning on Pinterest is finally within reach.

Here’s everything I’m eyeing to bring home that impossibly elevated, artist-made look.

Ruffle-Trimmed Cotton Cushion Cover
Ruffle-Trimmed Cotton Cushion Cover

Price: $9.99

Ruffle-trimmed edges give these striped pillow covers a playful yet refined flair. They’re classy, elegant, and just the right amount of fun —  the kind of covers that can singlehandedly transform a dull couch. Made from cotton, they’re even better paired with leather furniture should you want to up the contrast. 

Large Stoneware Bowl
Large Stoneware Bowl

Price: $44.99

This stoneware bowl is an absolute showstopper. Its silhouette flows like a gentle wave, accented by a soothing organic shape in cracked-reactive finish that draws the eye. Forget filling it with fruit or foliage — it looks better solo. (Also available in white, if you’re feeling extra minimalist.)

2-Pack Scalloped-Edge Placemats
2-Pack Scalloped-Edge Placemats

Price: $19.99

It’s nearly 2025, and if you’ve made it this far through 2024 without buying a scalloped placemat, consider this your final warning: they’re life-changing. I’ve come across many scalloped designs, but this one stands out with its classy, hotel-inspired vibe. Its minimalist tonality pairs easily with solid tablecloths or elevates a bare tabletop. 

Extra-Large Irregular-Shaped Stoneware Vase
Extra-Large Irregular-Shaped Stoneware Vase

Price: $44.99

I’ve seen very similar designs priced at five times as much, and that’s no exaggeration. With its rippled, organic silhouette and grainy, textured surface, this H&M vase looks like something carefully handcrafted in a ceramics studio. Like the stoneware bowl, it’s striking enough to stand alone, but if you’re feeling decorative, a minimalist branch of blossoms or rosehips will do the trick.

Wool-Blend Rug
Wool-Blend Rug

Price: $429

This wool-blend H&M Home rug, with its not one, not two, but six lined borders, exudes elegance and a hint of nostalgia — like something you’d find anchoring the center of a chic, old-timey hotel lobby. It defines a space while also acting as a blank canvas, giving rise to endless styling opportunities. Any colors or metallics you add to the room alongside will really pop.

Glass Table Lamp
Glass Table Lamp

Price: $129

This H&M Home lighting boasts smooth, swirly ridges that call to mind a candy cane — more nostalgia! Yet it manages to feel refreshingly modern, thanks to its monochromatic white finish and wide cylindrical base. At just over a foot tall, it’s the perfect accent for a side table, study, or generously sized desk. To lean into the contrast quality of this collection, pair it with something monochromatic black nearby.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸