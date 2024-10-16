I'm Not Big on Halloween, But H&M's Collection Feels Like it Will Be Stylish Well Beyond the Spooky Season

I will be the first to admit that I am not the biggest fan of buying seasonal decor that you will have to pack away again after only a few weeks. Mini ghosts and bright purple and orange pumpkins, while fun, are just not my style. However, I love making my home feel cozy, stylish and on-trend with the seasons. So, how do you find the happy middle ground? Browsing H&M Home's Halloween collection is a promising place to start.

The range of decor embraces all the pieces and potions you need to brew up the coziest, most hauntingly chic Halloween decor. The best part? You don't need to rush the decoration switch-out come November 1st. In fact, the candelabras and throw blankets are so stylish, that you may not want to pack them away at all.

This collection takes the last-minute stress out of the equation and lets you shop with ease; I can already envision the pieces in my home well beyond all the ghosts and ghouls going back to their graves. Shopping for subtle decor that translates into your every day after the holidays are over will give more practicality to your purchases. (And you still get to do the fun shopping). Here are all the picks I have put on my list.