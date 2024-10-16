I'm Not Big on Halloween, But H&M's Collection Feels Like it Will Be Stylish Well Beyond the Spooky Season
A last-minute stock up of spooky-inspired pieces feels a lot less scary when you know you'll want to use them all year-round
I will be the first to admit that I am not the biggest fan of buying seasonal decor that you will have to pack away again after only a few weeks. Mini ghosts and bright purple and orange pumpkins, while fun, are just not my style. However, I love making my home feel cozy, stylish and on-trend with the seasons. So, how do you find the happy middle ground? Browsing H&M Home's Halloween collection is a promising place to start.
The range of decor embraces all the pieces and potions you need to brew up the coziest, most hauntingly chic Halloween decor. The best part? You don't need to rush the decoration switch-out come November 1st. In fact, the candelabras and throw blankets are so stylish, that you may not want to pack them away at all.
This collection takes the last-minute stress out of the equation and lets you shop with ease; I can already envision the pieces in my home well beyond all the ghosts and ghouls going back to their graves. Shopping for subtle decor that translates into your every day after the holidays are over will give more practicality to your purchases. (And you still get to do the fun shopping). Here are all the picks I have put on my list.
Price: $19.99
Color: Beige/Taupe
The color of these spiral candles is everything you could ask for in fall. Nothing says subtle style like a beautiful neutral palette. The ashy whites and dusty browns are totally bringing the spooky vibes — I'm envisioning a mummy or skeleton theme. But the best part of these neutrals for Halloween? They capture the coziness of the season, and you can use them well beyond the 31st.
Price: $5.99
Color: Dark Green
I learned to love a good candle from my mom, and these glossy green candles are most definitely good candles. Their mossy, shiny green color summons the spirit of the wicked witch of the West. Plus, olive green is a color that feels permanently in style. At only $5, adding some Halloween/fall-themed style to your home is too easy.
Price: $9.99
Color: Black
Bows are the trend of the holiday season. They started their reign last year, and they are back in full swing. Black is famous for going with everything. During the holidays, little touches of black decor truly elevate your display. What I love most about these bows, is that they give a feminine edge to your spooky decor, without being strictly Halloween. They will undoubtedly be perfect on any holiday party table, not to mention an item to pull out during the rest of the year as well.
Price: $29.99
Color: Black
Nothing says Holiday party cheer like candles. The warm glow of candle light throughout your table or your entire home brings a cheery look without even trying. This black candelabra is a piece I have seen well beyond just Halloween decor. Placing this on a mantel or as a table centerpiece is stylish no matter the time of year, and give you a unique way to style all of the lovely candlesticks for sale.
Price: $64.99
Color: Gold
The more candles the merrier. A funky candelabra will make your Halloween display pop with eye-catching interest. The fun thing about this piece is you can change up the shape a bit to fit with whatever decor you decide to place around it. Adding a structural piece like this to your holiday decorations will instantly add another level of chicness.
Price: $34.99
Color: Silver
This wacky candelabra calls on a few different trends this year. Chrome, unexpected pieces, interesting decor…this is a piece you can be confident will stick around. Silver is always a trusted color for festivities, the shiny finish lets the candlelight sparkle and do most of the aesthetic work for you. In a lot of ways, silvers and golds act as neutrals, so you can pair them with black to bring the spooky skeleton vibes or place them around a fir garland for December celebrations.
Price: $19.99
Color: Olive Green
Halloween or not, I am a fan of all things green. This tapered glass pitcher is the perfect piece to bring all the witchy vibes to your Halloween tablescape. And in the off-season, it will become the stylish conversation starter to adore your dinner parties. A little color goes a long way.
Price: $17.99
Color: Black
Now this pick is probably the most head-on for Halloween, but is still a great choice to add some subtle style to your holidays. While it is very much a pumpkin and will not last as a decorative piece all year long, its sleek, black look will go with both Halloween and general fall looks. Not to mention, a unique butter dish is a whimsical touch to any tablescape. A detail like this says "I am creative and I care."
Price: $9.99
Color: Beige
A coupe is my all-time favorite style for champagne glasses, and who does a holiday without a little champagne? (or sparkling cider?) The glass shape is incredibly elegant, and this gorgeous brown tint adds the slightest fall theme.
Price: $8.99, Was: $17.99
Color: Dusty Green
Gourdes are the stylish sister of the pumpkin. They add a little fall magic without being too in-your-face. I especially like the look of this pick, as the soft green will seamless mesh with your existing home decor. It is so cute, you might even forget to put it away as the fall season fades to a close.
Price: $39.99
Color: Black
In the season when festivities are at an all-time high, so are the amount of floral arrangements. Having enough vases is crucial to perfecting the holiday display. These funky black vases are calling all the witches and wizards, but style them on their own and they fit in with any season.
Price: $34.99
Color: Dark Gray
Last but most certainly not least, we have this soft, knitted gray throw blanket. During the chilly season, you need the best blanket to accompany your cozy cuddles on the couch. A dark gray throw is the simplest way to embrace Halloween cheer, without going overboard. And for less than $35? I already have this snuggly throw in my shopping cart.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
