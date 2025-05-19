Everyone Needs a Garden Dining Set, and I've Just Found 9 Styles Everyone Will Want to Sit Around This Summer
From two-seaters to six-seaters, I've sourced the best garden tables with chairs that'll have your garden hosting guests every night of the week
Here's the secret to styling your outdoor space: treat it as you would any room inside your home. Whether it's a garden table with chairs, a sofa, rug, or your choice of lighting — don't think you have to make sacrifices on style, just because they'll be living outdoors.
When it comes to picking a good garden table with chairs, buying them as a complete set is an easy way to ensure they will look cohesive sitting next to one another. (Plus, it's convenient, right?) But, it can be a costly exercise, especially depending on how many people you want to sit at the table.
And then there's knowing where to look. While researching for this article, I quickly realized just how many outdoor dining sets are out there — and how hard it is to actually find stylish ones. But, I've done the hard work so you don't have to, finding the best garden furniture, outdoor dining tables, and garden chairs and table sets, whether you're seating two, four, or more people, below.
Shop Two-Seater Garden Table With Chairs
Confession time: I have this exact garden table with chairs in my patio, so, safe to say, I think it's a stylish choice. The bright green immediately catches my attention, and I am always dazzled by how lovely it looks nestled amongst the spring flowers. Plus, I can speak from experience that the table comfortably fits a hearty full-English breakfast for two. And when you're ready to call it a day, simply fold up both the tables and chairs and pack away.
In case you missed it, bamboo decor is back, so when I spotted this outdoor dining set, it immediately made the list. Constructed from real bamboo and off-white canvas, it feels a little bit safari, but in a cool way. Who needs to travel to an expensive, tropical resort when you can have a luxurious setup in your own backyard? Not to mention, it's currently on sale.
If you're looking for outdoor furniture for small spaces, this clever half-table design means you can still enjoy the luxury of having a garden table with chairs. The solid acacia wood construction ensures durability, and style, and whether you're sipping a morning coffee or enjoying a sunset drink, this outdoor dining set will feel luxurious. Plus, there is no assembly required.
Shop Four-Seater Garden Table With Chairs
What's better than buying a stylish complete outdoor dining set? When it comes with a built-in parasol, of course. Crafted from warm acacia wood and complemented with armless garden dining chairs and a cream parasol, this outdoor dining set means you don't have to worry when an al fresco lunch blurs into dinner. And for under £300 for the lot, it's a steal in anyone's book.
I love a round outdoor dining table — it just feels more conversational, and makes squeezing in extra chairs much easier. This acacia-built garden table with chairs from Daylesford is durable and scratch-resistant, so you can count on a beautifully crafted piece that will last through the seasons. Ideal for gathering with an intimate group of friends or family, this garden dining set will be a stunning focal point in any outdoor setting.
I'd argue that green is the best color for outdoor furniture, and this outdoor dining set proves my point. It's the perfect piece for contemporary outdoor spaces, where the fresh, vibrant green will blend harmoniously with the natural setting. Its understated slatted metal design has timeless appeal. Plus, it's made from robust and durable aluminium, and comes with seat pad cushions so you and your guests can stay comfortable.
Shop Six-Seater Garden Table With Chairs
To me, this six-seater garden table and chairs is the classic example of what outdoor dining should be. Contemporary, yet timeless. Not only are natural materials the current indicator of a stylish outdoor setup, but the woven rope backrests are reminiscent of tropical resorts. Adorn your table with some colorful glassware or stylish table linens, and you will be well on your way to having an outdoor space that's ideal for entertaining.
I'll always go for a bench seat over a chair when I'm dining, so an outdoor dining set with benches is always going to get my attention. And this set feels particularly stylish, made of galvanized steel that not only looks sleek, but also makes it especially suitable for outdoors. Plus, the benches can be stacked under the table when not in use. I'm already envisaging the picnic-style dinner parties around this table — olive girl spring, anyone?
To really master the outdoor living room look, lean into pieces that feel like they could actually be from inside your home. This outdoor dining set ticks that box with the perfect blend of style, functionality, and effortless elegance. Why? Because not only are the cushions made from a soft bouclé fabric, but the table itself extends to accommodate more seating.
While all these garden tables with chairs are perfectly designed for outdoor dining, if you were after something a bit more relaxing don't worry — the team at Livingetc has also rounded up the most stylish garden sofas (which also often come with an accompanying coffee table) to shop this season.
