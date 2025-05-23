Not Your Basic 'Egg' Swings — 2025's Take on Hanging Chairs Make Comfy Garden Seating Look Designer

Of course, practicality is an essential part of selecting pieces for your outdoor living space, but who says they can't also be fun? Once you have your basics down, the next step is to spice up your space with a few unique pieces that bring your garden to life. The one piece that's been on my wish list as of late? A chic garden swing chair.

I am always on the side of the more seating, the merrier, but if you want a space that sings of taste, opting for pieces with a bit more personality will be game-changing. A garden swing chair marries form and function in one fabulous floating seat. They can be boho-inspired, modern, colorful, or minimalist — the best garden furniture will always be the pieces that speak to you.

Anything that incites you to enjoy more time in the fresh air is a win in my decor guidebook. And what is more whimsical than a stylish garden swing chair? Below are a few of my favorite styles I've spotted so far, but fair warning, you may have your garden party guests fighting over who gets to sit in the swing chair.

Dunelm Santorini Egg Chair £249 at Dunelm This Santorini egg swing chair from Dunelm is one of my favorite garden swing chairs I've spotted. It proves that decorating with earth tones doesn't have to be boring. This vibrant terracotta and contrasting blush pink colorway makes a stylish addition to your garden. Plus, the rattan weave creates a natural effect, and the sturdy, powder-coated steel frame is weather-resistant. For only £249, this swing chair needs to be on your summer patio refresh list. Cox & Cox Tilos Geometric Hanging Chair - Olive £495 at Cox and Cox Sage and olive greens are the perfect colors for outdoor furniture as they are soft on the eyes and easy to incorporate with a multitude of design styles. Not to mention, this cozy egg shape is perfect for lounging outdoors with a good book. The strong powder-coated aluminium frame is bound by an authentic-looking round PE wicker, which is both UV and water resistant for a durable addition to your outside space. The even better news is that the cushions are water resistant, meaning they can weather a light shower and keep your swing seat a relaxing place to spend your leisure hours. Kave Home Saliga Blue Hanging Armchair £895 at kavehome.com Blue is the perfect color to make your outdoor space pop, but that still feels natural and easy on the eye. This shade is a close relative of navy (one of my favorite color trends at the moment), but there is a vibrancy that leaves me dreaming of coastal resorts somewhere in Greece. As for the practical details, the base is made of aluminium, and the seat is a synthetic rattan, so maintenance and upkeep should be a breeze. Homary Ropipe Boho 2-Seater Rope Outdoor Patio Swing Sofa £359.99 at Homary Furnishings by Popicorns Ecommerce CO.,LIMITED This boho-inspired two-seater woven rattan garden swing seat offers both style and comfort for your outdoor space. Featuring a khaki rattan frame, plush white cushions, and a smooth swinging motion, it’s perfect for relaxing whether you have a patio, balcony, or full garden. The subtle woven details paired with the sleek white cushions create that vacation-style right in your backyard. Crafted with durable, weather-resistant materials, this swing sofa is ideal for year-round use. Samuel Lamas "ceci" Minimalist Swing Chair Outdoor £1,687.60 at 1stDibs This luxury piece from Samuel Lamas may be more of an investment piece, but in my opinion, there is no price tag on style. This elegant swing chair strikes a perfect balance between geometric circular forms of floating celestial objects and delicate craftsmanship. The Ceci Swing Chair is a minimalist outdoor masterpiece and the perfect way to elevate your outdoor living room ideas. The slim design would even make a great addition to spaces with less room to work with. ABASK Handwoven Cotton Swing £200 at ABASK This cotton swing seat from ABASK was handwoven by Nicaraguan artisans. The brand explains that across the country, fourth-generation craftspeople weave artful hammocks and swings by hand, using the finest natural materials and traditional techniques. ABASK's collection is full of details, such as the tassels and fringing on this swing seat, that promise to add texture and charm to cozy nooks at home. The only thing is that you will want to keep this swing seat in a covered area or store it away after use!

Garden swing chairs have an inherent sense of luxury relaxation about them, instantly turning your outdoor space into a serene and unique oasis.

But if you are looking for a lounge-friendly piece with a little less movement, outdoor sling chairs are the style of the season, and luckily, I've done a bit of shopping in that department as well.

