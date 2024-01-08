The Most Popular Home Gadgets Bought by Our Readers Last Year — Your Homes Must Be So Easy to Live In!

It's not often that you'll find a Livingetc editor doing math (we are writers, after all), but today, I broke out the old calculator for something quite special. At this point, you're probably used to the plethora of year-in-review recaps compiled by all your favorite retailers and services, so this variation on that theme should come as no surprise. But for those who really do love to shop, love a good deal, and above all, love a good recommendation, I think you'll really appreciate what I've whipped up.

After turning on the math and data-minded part of my brain, I was able to do a bit of analysis and figure out 15 of our readers' favorite (i.e. most purchased) smart home gadgets/small appliances of the year, many of which were from some of the best home decor brands out there. The final list includes expected products like smart lightbulbs and plugs, Alexa speakers, and ring doorbells, but also some more surprising picks like pour-over coffee makers and gardening gadgets.

Since you helped create the list I'm assuming you'll like this version of it — but you'll definitely want to read on to find out. In just 12 months, we'll see how this piece stacks up against the one for 2024!

15 of Livingetc readers' favorite home gadgets and appliances in 2023

In more of a furniture mood? Try our analysis of the most popular couches of the year here.