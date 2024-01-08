The Most Popular Home Gadgets Bought by Our Readers Last Year — Your Homes Must Be So Easy to Live In!
After a bit of a data dive, we identified 15 of the top-selling products for Livingetc's audience and synthesized them into one handy shopping edit
It's not often that you'll find a Livingetc editor doing math (we are writers, after all), but today, I broke out the old calculator for something quite special. At this point, you're probably used to the plethora of year-in-review recaps compiled by all your favorite retailers and services, so this variation on that theme should come as no surprise. But for those who really do love to shop, love a good deal, and above all, love a good recommendation, I think you'll really appreciate what I've whipped up.
After turning on the math and data-minded part of my brain, I was able to do a bit of analysis and figure out 15 of our readers' favorite (i.e. most purchased) smart home gadgets/small appliances of the year, many of which were from some of the best home decor brands out there. The final list includes expected products like smart lightbulbs and plugs, Alexa speakers, and ring doorbells, but also some more surprising picks like pour-over coffee makers and gardening gadgets.
Since you helped create the list I'm assuming you'll like this version of it — but you'll definitely want to read on to find out. In just 12 months, we'll see how this piece stacks up against the one for 2024!
15 of Livingetc readers' favorite home gadgets and appliances in 2023
Favorite Shower Speaker
Price: $27.19
The Tribet XSound Go is not only quite affordable (it was on sale at the time of this writing, but only retails at $50 otherwise), but it's also waterproof, making singing in the shower a breeze.
Favorite Video Doorbell
Price: $159.99
I wasn't shocked at all to find a Ring Video Doorbell on this round-up — this smart home gadget is a favorite of consumers and Livingetc readers alike. This version includes improved battery life, enhanced dual-band wifi, and a quick-release battery, plus all the other Ring trappings you know and love.
Favorite Roomba
Price: $849.99
If your New Year's resolution involved working smarter, not harder, just do yourself a favor and click "Add to Cart." This Wi-Fi connected self-emptying robot vacuum not only works with your Google Home, but it can also zap up pet hair shoved in pesky corners and edges.
Favorite Smart Lock
Price: $149.98
Lots of you loved this smart lock from Level Lock which can open with a touch of your finger (or your phone, or one of the included key cards).
Favorite Coffee Maker
Price: $156
After our former barista expert reviewed the 10 best coffee makers, lots of you pulled the trigger on this 10-cup coffee maker by Ninja. I personally don't have this specific model, but I do have a variation of one like this and I love it.
Favorite Blender
Price: $129.95
In a world of blenders, Nutribullets will almost always prevail —at least that what's your shopping habits showed this year! This model has all the bells and whistles while also coming with the signature blitz-and-go smoothie cup.
Favorite Outdoor Smart Plug
Price: $29.99
The Ring outdoor smart plug is Alexa compatible and allows you to control your existing outdoor lights or appliances from anyway. You can also control it using you Ring app.
Favorite Streaming Device
Price: $24.99
I thought I had seen the last of TiVo, but apparently it lives on in this quite popular TV streaming device, which centralizes all of your streaming services and even creates watching lists across the apps.
Favorite Wake-up Light
Price: From $200
I was shocked by this one ... but I shouldn't expect anything less than exquisite taste from our readers. The gorgeous Chirp alarm clock answers the question, "What if sunrise clocks could look as gorgeous as the sound and visual they create?"
Favorite Air Purifier
Price: $433.12
It's an investment, sure, but some of you were more than willing to make it. Clean the air around you with the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier, whose filter captures 99.97 degree of allergens and pollutants.
Favorite Smart Plug
Price: $69.99
This 6-pack of wifi outlet plugs allows you to remotely control your home appliances and products from anywhere. For just $60, that's quite a nice bargain.
favorite smart light bulb
Price: $39.99
Easily adjust and control the ambiance and vibe of your home with color-changing lights, just $40 at Amazon. Feeling like you're ready to sleep but not interested in complete dark? Opt for a soft purple. Or, if you'd like some help waking up, set them to change to a bright yellow or white in the mornings.
favorite alexa smart plug
Price: $24.99
The Amazon Smart Plug combined with your Alexa adds voice control to any outlet in your home. Much like the wifi outlet plugs, it also allows you to control the outlet remotely.
Favorite smart garden gadget
Price: $217.45
If you've got a green thumb that goes sorely underutilized in the winter months, a smart hydroponic garden might be just what you need. The app-controlled structure allows you to grow plants all year round.
Best Pour Over Coffee Maker
Price: $31.63
Everyone loves this pour-over coffee maker from Kalita, so you know you're about to get a good product. It just makes it that much better than it's only $30.
In more of a furniture mood? Try our analysis of the most popular couches of the year here.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
