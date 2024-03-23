"It Makes Your Kitchens So Relaxing" — Eric Adjepong's New Crate & Barrel Line Embodies Our Favorite Trend

If you like to follow design trends, you've probably already seen or read the news: imperfection is in big time this year. We're seeing a bevy of organic forms, rounded edges, and seemingly hand-crafted and shaped homewares across all of the best home decor brands — and celebrity chef Eric Adjepong's new collection at Crate and Barrel is just another example of this emerging trend.

To fans of interior design trends, the organic mood is nothing new. But we are still turning to it because it creates friendly spaces you want to relax in. And Eric's collection perfects this. He likely needs no introduction. After finishing as a semifinalist on Top Chef: Kentucky, the New York City-born foodie took his talents to The Food Network, where he hosts Alex Vs. America and appears as a judge on popular shows like Chopped and Guy's Grocery Games. And now, the first-generation Ghanaian-American has partnered with legacy home retailer Crate and Barrel for a debut collection of glassware, cookware, and more that blends his time in the Big Apple with his West African roots.

'The expertise Crate & Barrel brings to the table is unmatched, so I couldn't imagine a better partner to seamlessly bring the sky-high vision for my first kitchen collection to life," Eric says. 'The food, clothing, and jewelry that influenced this collection bring important parts of my past to people's kitchens and living rooms to make cooking and entertaining pieces as functional art.'

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

The dinner and serving plates have bent, wavy edges — subtly, of course, but enough to make each piece more interesting than its conventional counterparts — while the colorful, rounded hammered glass tumblers play on African hammering techniques for some additional texture. And my favorites of the bunch — the wooden serving utensils and cutting boards — are exaggerated and amorphous, as though each was somehow molded by hand. It's a stunning collection, full of colorful and history, and feels completely right for this specific moment in the trend cycle.

'Utilizing pieces with fluid shapes & forms is a brilliant way to bring in an organic freeform sense of style into your home,' says interior designer Jason Saft, CEO of Staged to Sell Home. Pieces like this think literally 'outside of the box(y)ness of traditional geometry associated with not only square and rectangle rooms, but also the furniture & rugs that match those same shapes.'

Eric's collection plays on all those themes and more while seamlessly tying his heritage and personal style into the mix. Below, I've picked out some of my favorites, but you can shop the full range at Crate and Barrel online.

Shop the best of the collection