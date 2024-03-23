"It Makes Your Kitchens So Relaxing" — Eric Adjepong's New Crate & Barrel Line Embodies Our Favorite Trend
The Food Network star created a colorful, self-representative collection with an emphasis on natural materials and organic-looking shapes and designs. Shop our favorite pieces now.
If you like to follow design trends, you've probably already seen or read the news: imperfection is in big time this year. We're seeing a bevy of organic forms, rounded edges, and seemingly hand-crafted and shaped homewares across all of the best home decor brands — and celebrity chef Eric Adjepong's new collection at Crate and Barrel is just another example of this emerging trend.
To fans of interior design trends, the organic mood is nothing new. But we are still turning to it because it creates friendly spaces you want to relax in. And Eric's collection perfects this. He likely needs no introduction. After finishing as a semifinalist on Top Chef: Kentucky, the New York City-born foodie took his talents to The Food Network, where he hosts Alex Vs. America and appears as a judge on popular shows like Chopped and Guy's Grocery Games. And now, the first-generation Ghanaian-American has partnered with legacy home retailer Crate and Barrel for a debut collection of glassware, cookware, and more that blends his time in the Big Apple with his West African roots.
'The expertise Crate & Barrel brings to the table is unmatched, so I couldn't imagine a better partner to seamlessly bring the sky-high vision for my first kitchen collection to life," Eric says. 'The food, clothing, and jewelry that influenced this collection bring important parts of my past to people's kitchens and living rooms to make cooking and entertaining pieces as functional art.'
The dinner and serving plates have bent, wavy edges — subtly, of course, but enough to make each piece more interesting than its conventional counterparts — while the colorful, rounded hammered glass tumblers play on African hammering techniques for some additional texture. And my favorites of the bunch — the wooden serving utensils and cutting boards — are exaggerated and amorphous, as though each was somehow molded by hand. It's a stunning collection, full of colorful and history, and feels completely right for this specific moment in the trend cycle.
'Utilizing pieces with fluid shapes & forms is a brilliant way to bring in an organic freeform sense of style into your home,' says interior designer Jason Saft, CEO of Staged to Sell Home. Pieces like this think literally 'outside of the box(y)ness of traditional geometry associated with not only square and rectangle rooms, but also the furniture & rugs that match those same shapes.'
Eric's collection plays on all those themes and more while seamlessly tying his heritage and personal style into the mix. Below, I've picked out some of my favorites, but you can shop the full range at Crate and Barrel online.
Shop the best of the collection
Price: $9.95
The added texture on these colorful tumblers (sold separately, but shown in all four available colorways above) is inspired by the 'famed hammering techniques of Ghanain metalsmiths.'
Price: $29.95
My favorite buy of them all. These stylish wooden serving utensils marry modern design with function, adding a practical yet sculptural touch to your table.
Price: $14.95
This earthy neutral bowl would look excellent layered on a larger, colorful dinner plate — a relaxed, grounding home for pastas, salads, and more.
Price: $49.95
This acacia wood cutting board is meant to work in tandem with its medium and larger counterparts, though I am truly impressed with its standout look even on its own.
Price: $49.95
Its coloring inspired by West African markets and its shape reminiscent of stones found in nature, the Didi serving platter is made for display at your next dinner party. I can already picture how lovely it would look loaded up with delicious side dishes or desserts.
Price: $19.95
The dramatic shape of the Nkwanta ladle takes its cues from the traditional Akan jewelry of West Africa's Kumasi region. It's weighty and elegant — the ideal drink-serving combination.
Price: $8.95
These colorful old-fashioned glasses, sold separately but available in three separate colorways, would look just as appropriate during a casual Sunday brunch as they would during a fancy celebratory dinner.
Price: $12.95
Add this block print-covered napkin to an otherwise patternless tablescape, or combine it with another busy motif for ultimate pattern clashing.
Price: $19.95
There is something so ... romantic? ... about a colorful pitcher or carafe. If I had to guess, I'd say it's because pitchers are communal; they serve everyone. This translucent amber option, which is also weighted for an even pour, is meant to draw on the coloring of cayenne peppers.
Price: $39.95
These four mini bowls have the most delightful natural curves; there is nothing rigid or structured about them. Pair that with the glazed vs. unglazed contrast between the interior and exterior of each and you have yourself some winners.
Price: $29.95
These rounded measuring cups are unlike any I have seen before — and manage to tie in that hammered metal texture we've seen elsewhere in the collection.
Price: $29.95
Like other parts of Eric's collection, this trio of towels pulls its coloring from the beige, green, and brown hues of food. Each is also double-sided: a waffled side for drying delicate glassware and a terry cloth side for wiping pots and pans.
Price: $14.95
If you don't look closely, you might miss the soft curves in the clay at the mouth of this speckled mug, ideal for easy sipping and countertop display.
Price: $12.95
Bright, saturated, and full of contrast (I bet you've never seen black and yellow work together so harmoniously), this salad plate is a gorgeous accent piece sure to liven up your table. (It's also available in three other colors, so you can build a whole story.)
