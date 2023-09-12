This cult Halloween decor from Crate & Barrel is back for 2024 – it's the cutest addition to your spooky-scape
This haunting Halloween ornament is a stylishly subtle addition to your home this October
Halloween is right around the corner, and while it's one of our favorite celebrations of the year, finding stylish seasonal home decor is a far more fear-inducing experience than the holiday itself. For the design-minded among us, those kitsch decorations on grocery store shelves have a more frightening impact than they ever intended.
Luckily though, we can always rely on Crate & Barrel for some tasteful novelty decor, and one of their cult-favorite Halloween decorations has finally hit the shelves once more. The light-up ceramic ghost ornament is so adorable it's unlikely you'll actually feel spooked at all, but when it comes to Halloween home decor, that's perfectly fine with us. If you're looking to add a subtle, minimalist touch to your coffee table, credenza, or mantelpiece this October, it's an absolute must-have.
Halloween wouldn't be Halloween without a ghost or ghoul floating amidst the many bats, pumpkins, and spiders that come out to play, but there's no need to go full Addam's family mansion style to make the most of the spooky season in your home.
While most novelty decorations fall short on the aesthetic front, this stylishly simple ceramic ghost from one of the best home decor stores certainly does not. Measuring just two inches and with its modern monochromatic palette, this ornament makes a subtle, somewhat sophisticated addition to your space. With its glossy white glaze and haunting stare, the stoneware accessory captures the flowing form of a classic ghost.
Fitted with small LEDs, the decoration even lights up from within the little specter's eyes and mouth, casting a gentle glow into your room. We reckon it would make a hauntingly beautiful addition to your Halloween tablescape as an alternative to the likes of plastic spiders and faux cobwebs. Plus, being ceramic, it's also a far more sustainable option that's sure to see you through year after year.
If you weren't already aware, this cute little phantom has earned itself legendary status in Crate & Barrel's books. Sales were seriously successful last year, with pictures of the little ghouls plastered all over our Instagram feeds. Be warned, though - the larger-sized ghosty has already sold out on Crate & Barrel's site and we anticipate this one to do the same, so you'll need to be quick if you want one in your home ready for All Hallows' Eve!
Other stylish Halloween ornaments we're loving at Crate & Barrel
