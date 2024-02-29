'They Add Vibrance to Dinner Parties!' This Event Planner Backs Colorful Wine Glasses — a Huge Trend for 2024
Editors and designers alike are loving this cheerful decor trend to get in the mood for spring. Shop the 15 best serotonin-boosting wine glasses for an instant pick-me-up this season
Spring is just around the corner, and we're already daydreaming about warmer days and bursts of vibrant colors. Sure, the shift towards lighter tones and lively hues isn't exactly revolutionary, but there's a sparkling new trend in the world of stemware that's got us buzzing.
Say hello to colored wine glasses, the latest and greatest interior design trend of the season. According to New York-based event planner Cameron Forbes, Founder of Forbes Functions, 'Using colorful glassware is a super simple way to add vibrance to dinner parties, exposed shelves, and everyday life. Whether you have them out on your dining table or sitting on a bar cart, colorful glasses help any event feel more fun and festive.'
These tinted wine glasses flip the script on traditional stemware, creating a tablescape that's always ready to party. And before you dismiss them as overly loud or tacky, think again. From timeless options by beloved brands like Estelle Colored Glass to modern marvels like Completed works, our curated list below offers something chic for every taste. So, keep scrolling for a cheerful pick-me-up that’s more affordable than therapy.
Price: $33.99
These striking multicolor wine glasses boast classic charm with contemporary sensibilities. Add playful elegance to any warm-weather occasion, from spirited dinner parties and birthday celebrations to solo days spent soaking up the sun with a favorite beverage.
Price: $28.40
Was: $71
View the world through rose colored glasses (literally) with this darling coupe set from Macy's. Festive and fun, each lends itself perfectly to a pour (or two) of bubbly.
Price: $7.99
Was: $39.97
Currently at 80% off, please buy these lustrous wine glasses before I snag them for myself. Their vintage-inspired shape is upended with a vibrant shining hue, instantly adding interest to any tablescape or cocktail gathering.
Price: $72
These two-tone wine glasses from Anthropologie are pure magic. With a playful yet sophisticated presence, each one is handcrafted, guaranteeing a unique touch that only adds to their charm.
Price: $180
While spring may conjure up visuals of pastels, gem tones are still in vogue! Case in point: these vampy red chalices. Crafted from borosilicate glass, they boast thermal shock and shatter resistance, ensuring they're perfect for lively gatherings and guests prone to accidents. Built to endure the fun with grace and style.
Price: $40
This wine glass set transports me to sun-drenched afternoons on the porch or lounging by the pool. Crafted from durable acrylic, rest assured these glasses can handle all your antics. I opted for the juicy fruity ones, though there's a plethora of color varieties available to suit your taste.
Price: $185
"My favorite brand for colorful glassware is Estelle Colored Glass," says Forbes. "Not only is the owner, Stephanie Summerson Hall, a female founder of color, but the brand produces only the highest quality of hand-blown pieces made by Polish glass artisans. I love their set of 6 mixed pastel glasses, priced at $185.” Forbes isn't alone — these glasses are a cult favorite for good reason.
Price: $75
This amber-orange shade reminds me of Marie Antionette (both the Sofia Copolla movie and the actual Rococo-era monarch). Let everyone eat cake and sip rose with this sweet hand-painted wine set, featuring luxurious fluting.
Price: $790
While a bit of a splurge, consider these delightfully unconventional wine glasses as art pieces. Hand-blown from recycled glass in stunning jewel-toned shades, they appear as if they're melting into the surface below, making them a must-display when not in use.
Price: $56
For a subtler take on colored wine glasses, this set features a two-tone stem with an intricate criss-cross design. Choose from unexpected color combinations like blue and pink or green and pink, both of which are poised to trend in 2024 and beyond.
Price: $44
The barely-there blue hue of this wine glass is a striking addition to your best dinnerware sets, effortlessly elegant yet with a playful undertone.
Price: $56
Ground yourself in earthy tones with this wine glass set from Anthropologie. They lend a mature vibe compared to brighter options but still infuse a sense of fun. Impress your guests at your next dinner party with these translucent showstoppers.
Price: $77
Was: $110
Floral-inspired grooves make for exquisitely shaped goblets in these artistic wine glasses. Their teal shade makes for a chic addition to your dinner table, especially when paired with your favorite blooms.
Price: $80
From a distance, you might miss the ombre effect of these handcrafted glasses, but up close, you'll appreciate their subtle elegance, accentuated by a 24k gold rim. Perfect for wine aficionados, their chalice shape is tailored to enhance your vino's aroma.
Price: $495
This show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana wine glass is a true work of art. A conversation starter in its own right, you can opt for a minimal tablescape of white plate sets and let these glasses steal the spotlight. An investment worth every penny.
How should I style colorful wine glasses?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Styling colored wine glasses might initially feel like a balancing act. After all, you wouldn't want them to clash with the rest of your table setting or decor. However, once you give them a try, you'll discover that these vibrant hues seamlessly integrate, breathing fresh life into your space and offering a unique twist to items you already own.
According to Laura Cassell Fischer, Vice President of Merchandise and Product Development at over&back, 'Adding color to your table is the simplest way to make your dinnerware feel new and different.' She notes that it's 'a relatively inexpensive way to create a new look.' Fischer suggests, 'You can always grab a glass or two and use them as bud vases at your table or around the house, which adds yet another reason to love colored glasses!'
Colored wine glasses also serve as captivating focal points, lending a 'pop of color to a more classic, minimalist tablescape,' according to Forbes. 'They can also be paired with other vivid decor pieces for a more maximalist, eclectic look,' she adds.
Embrace the opportunity to experiment with color and try something different. As Fischer puts it, 'colored glass will have a seat at the table for many seasons to come.' So, here's to adding a vibrant touch to your next gathering — cheers!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
'They'll Help Add Privacy, and Filter Light' — Window Treatments For Small Rooms That Won't Overwhelm
These window treatments for small rooms offer the best blend of aesthetics and function for a light, airy space
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
Daybed Ideas for Small Spaces — 'These Perfectly Fit Anywhere Without Compromising Style & Comfort,' Say Experts
These daybed ideas for small spaces show how flexible, versatile and convenient this furniture piece is for corners and nooks
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published