Chandler McLellan Reveals How to Perfect the Art of Artificial Light — And Introduces His Nature-Inspired Collection with Troy Lighting

Before Chandler McLellan became a sculptor, he studied archaeology — a seemingly unlikely fusion of art and science that, combined with his love for the rugged landscapes of his childhood stomping grounds in Scotland, laid the foundation for his latest project: a collaboration with Troy Lighting.

Scottish coastlines, stone structures, wind-swept terrains — there’s a natural fluidity to the outdoors that Chandler has deftly brought indoors with “Sculpting Light,” an aptly named lineup of lamps, pendants, and sconces ranging from $300 to $1,190.

“I really wanted to bring the warm natural textures and curves of our outdoor landscapes into the home,” he shares, noting how his lighting ideas focus on the way nature shapes environments over time.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Michael Spencer)

Artificial light often gets a bad rap for being, well, artificial. But Chandler offers a slightly unorthodox take: “What’s great about artificial lighting is that you can be very intentional with directionality and shadow play.” At its best, he believes, artificial light should mimic the natural — and, conversely, even natural light can be manipulated for dramatic effect.

“The shadows that afternoon sun casts into a living room, especially when filtered through a tree or a plant, truly transform a space — even just for a second. That’s the type of light that gets me,” he shares.

This collaboration doesn’t aim to compete with the outdoors — it’s designed to complement it. Shop six standout pieces from the collection, below.

Having earned praise for his sculptures in publications worldwide, I couldn’t help but ask Chandler, 'Why lighting?'

“Lighting, I think, is the most dynamic functional aspect of design,” he answers. “Unlike most functional objects, lighting can exist in two worlds at the same time. When you think about how often your lights are actually turned on, you realize that most of the time, these lighting fixtures should function as aesthetic objects more than they function as light sources. I think it's a great marriage of functionality and design.”