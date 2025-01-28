Chandler McLellan Reveals How to Perfect the Art of Artificial Light — And Introduces His Nature-Inspired Collection with Troy Lighting
The multidisciplinary talent draws from the majesty of Scotland’s rugged landscapes for a lighting collection that celebrates organic beauty and the passage of time
Before Chandler McLellan became a sculptor, he studied archaeology — a seemingly unlikely fusion of art and science that, combined with his love for the rugged landscapes of his childhood stomping grounds in Scotland, laid the foundation for his latest project: a collaboration with Troy Lighting.
Scottish coastlines, stone structures, wind-swept terrains — there’s a natural fluidity to the outdoors that Chandler has deftly brought indoors with “Sculpting Light,” an aptly named lineup of lamps, pendants, and sconces ranging from $300 to $1,190.
“I really wanted to bring the warm natural textures and curves of our outdoor landscapes into the home,” he shares, noting how his lighting ideas focus on the way nature shapes environments over time.
Artificial light often gets a bad rap for being, well, artificial. But Chandler offers a slightly unorthodox take: “What’s great about artificial lighting is that you can be very intentional with directionality and shadow play.” At its best, he believes, artificial light should mimic the natural — and, conversely, even natural light can be manipulated for dramatic effect.
“The shadows that afternoon sun casts into a living room, especially when filtered through a tree or a plant, truly transform a space — even just for a second. That’s the type of light that gets me,” he shares.
This collaboration doesn’t aim to compete with the outdoors — it’s designed to complement it. Shop six standout pieces from the collection, below.
Price: $578
If Chandler could only keep one piece from the collaboration, it would be this table lamp: the Huntly. "That piece is almost an exact copy of one of my first sculptures, which there are only a few of in the world," he says. "For it to also be part of my first lighting collection feels special. I’m so happy that it is part of my transition into functionality."
Price: $1,051
Featuring two tiers of intricately woven rattan, the Irvine pendant light is a modern riff on traditional Vietnamese lanterns. Its design strikes a balance between sculptural and organic, with light delicately filtering through its woven texture. Stunning solo, but even better as a pair.
Price: $474
Scottish dry stone construction, a mortar-free building technique known for its rugged elegance and durability, inspires this distinctive sconce. Its off-center stone placement mirrors the method’s artful precision, bringing a touch of the outdoors’ natural beauty inside.
Price: $474
Even if it didn’t light up, this sconce would hold its own as a sculptural art piece. The interplay of matte ceramic and brass, soft curves, and sharp edges evokes the meeting of coastal waves and rugged hillsides. Perfect for framing an entryway arch, illuminating a favorite art piece, or adding ambiance to a cozy reading nook.
Price: $1,250
Just like its wall sconce counterpart, the Cullen floor lamp plays with dynamic tension through its slightly off-kilter stacked shapes. Except, on a larger scale, the effect of the monolithic design feels even more striking. A guaranteed hero piece for any room.
Price: $684
Much like the ancient stone relics it nods to, this minimalist table lamp balances primitive and polished sensibilities. The beauty lies not just in its form but in its omissions — the negative space within the base allows light to remain focal, softly diffused by a knotted jute shade above.
Having earned praise for his sculptures in publications worldwide, I couldn’t help but ask Chandler, 'Why lighting?'
“Lighting, I think, is the most dynamic functional aspect of design,” he answers. “Unlike most functional objects, lighting can exist in two worlds at the same time. When you think about how often your lights are actually turned on, you realize that most of the time, these lighting fixtures should function as aesthetic objects more than they function as light sources. I think it's a great marriage of functionality and design.”
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
