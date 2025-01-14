If You'd Rather Freeze Than Have an Ugly Space Heater, This Ridiculously Chic Japanese-Designed Model Will Get You Hot Under the Collar
It's so stylish that even interior designers are obsessed with it
It's that time of year again when space heaters are a must for some, and well... I'm one of those people. But I don't just want any space heater; I want one that seamlessly blends into my home decor, looks chic, and makes guests a little bit jealous (or maybe a lot).
There are many types of heating systems, but when it comes to space heaters, they're easy to use, they're portable, and if you're lucky enough — you might even find one that is effortlessly stylish, like this PlusMinusZero Ceramic Fan Heater, designed by Japanese product designer, Naoto Fukasawa. It's chic, minimal, and unlike most space heaters that I've seen on the market.
Livingetc's content director, Lucy Searle, is also quite the fan (pun intended). "I like to keep my central heating on really low, and because I work from home and don't get up and move about as much as I should, I get cold at my desk," she tells me. "However, I really resent how ugly most space heaters are, which is why I was delighted to find this one. I really like the brown model, which fits well with the color scheme in my neutral and spice-shades office."
Price: $143
Features: Y030 model - Timer: 1, 3, 6 hours
Size: 300 x 290 x 115mm (11.8 x 11.4 x 4.5")
Instructions: Japanese only
So, what's so great about this ceramic fan heater? Well, for one, it's design feels purposeful. Sculpted and crafted to perfection, Fukasawa's creation captures functionality fashionably.
Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein from Nina's Home Design also loves how this heater elevates and transforms a space. "When the temperature drops, staying warm becomes a top priority — but why should a space heater disrupt the aesthetic of your home? This ceramic fan heater by Naoto Fukasawa for PlusMinusZero proves that practicality and design can go hand in hand," says Nina. "With its sleek, minimalist profile and thoughtful features, it’s a winter essential that complements any decor."
Nina continues: "This ceramic fan heater is more than just a functional appliance— it’s a seamless addition to your home. Its understated design, available in neutral beige and earthy brown, allows it to blend effortlessly with a variety of interiors. Whether your style leans toward modern minimalism or cozy eclectic, the heater complements rather than competes with your decor."
But what really sets this heater apart from the rest? Nina says it's not just about the way it looks, but its features are what we should be keeping an eye out for, too. "The thoughtful design elements are what truly set this heater apart. It’s compact and lightweight, so you can easily move it between rooms, while its adjustable fan direction ensures warmth exactly where you need it," Nina tells us. "The simple, unobtrusive controls make operation intuitive, and the timer function adds practicality and convenience. This heater doesn’t just keep you warm — it does so with elegance and ease, proving that even the most utilitarian items can enhance your space."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces. Her recognizable calling card includes serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East. Over the years, Nina has become known for designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.
Similar Good-Looking Space Heaters
Price: $21.99
Was: $24.99
Color: Light brown
Stylish and unique, this Space Heater from Amazon comes in 5 colors, including light brown, dark grey, green, purple-silver, and white. Aside from classy hues, this heater fan comes with advanced PTC (positive temperature coefficient) ceramic heating elements, which provide a faster and more efficient heating method.
Listed as Amazon's choice, this piece also has over 2,100 reviews with a 4.3 star out of 5. Customers love the heater's output, size, and design. One shopper says, "I got this for my office at work, and it works so well. The heat is great, and the machine may be small, but it's mighty. There is only one setting, but it is super easy to use. I liked how there were different color options, too. A great gift, too, for your cold friends/family."
Price: $49.99
Color: White
This classy heater comes in the colors white and black — so whatever hue you decide to go with, it will certainly elevate the way your room looks and feels. The compact De'Longhi Capsule 1500W Ceramic Heater offers fast, direct heat and also comes with a cooling fan option, making it ideal for use all year round.
Don't just take my word for it, surpassing 300 reviews, this heater has gathered a 4.2 star out of five for its ease of use and style. On the Home Depot website, one reviewer writes: "This little heater packs a mighty blow! It heats a room extremely well with the added benefit of switching to a cool breeze when needed. It’s quiet and stylish. I even purchased a second one for my daughter’s room!"
Price: $109
Color: Black
The Black Electric Oscillating Tower Ceramic Space Heater from Home Depot is able to project a longer heat range in the home as well as push 1500 watts of warmth into a room. This product features two quiet heat settings and also comes with an adjustable thermostat.
With over 1,100 reviews, shoppers have also rated this a 4.1 star out of 5 stars. Customers say this space heater is an attractive and ideal option for heating medium sized rooms and also helps distribute heat seamlessly. "This heater is awesome, it exceeded my expectations. I really want another one. It is worth every penny," says one shopper.
Now that you've got the lowdown on an easy way to make your home feel warmer, you should grab and bag one of these cute ceramic heaters.
Trust us; they're worth the investment. As designer Nina tells us, "Space heaters are ideal for creating cozy, localized warmth in any room. Whether you’re curling up with a book, working at your desk, or gathering in the living room, a well-placed heater ensures comfort without the need to crank up the thermostat for the whole house. Plus, they’re portable, making them perfect for quickly warming up those chilly corners."
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
-
-
IKEA's Recycled Paper Lamp Reminds Me of Mario Bellini's Iconic Ceramic Table Lamp — But For a Fraction of the Price
Good lighting should score on both form and function. And when you find all that at an affordable price — don't hesitate
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Positive Space in Interior Design — A Masterclass on What It Means and How to Use It Like a Professional
Understand the concept of positive space and you can ensure interiors are well balanced and have the perfect ambiance
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
Goodbye Muddy Entryway Footprints: The Tangier Boot Tray Has Arrived On My Doorstep — And It's a Step Up in Style
This boot tray will ensure your dirty or wet shoes can dry off, your entryway flooring can stay shiny, and your entry closet can stay clean too
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Toy Storage Can be Chic and Multifunctional — Here Are a Few 'Add to Cart' Moments You Won't Want to Miss
I scoured the web to find the most stylish children's toy storage solutions so you wouldn't have to, and I have to say, there's lots to love!
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
An Interiors Expert Told Me a $3 Storage Buy From 2002 Is Still Her Most Useful Decluttering Tool — I've Added 3 Better Ones To My Basket
Who doesn't love easy storage solutions? I know I do!
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
9 Designer-Approved Cleaning Tools That Will Transform Your Home — And Make Tiresome Chores a Whole Lot Easier
Struggling to keep on top of your household cleaning? These chic and highly-effective cleaning tools should do the trick
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
Boring But Beautiful — 6 Sexy Kitchen Essentials You'll Want to Show Off, Not Hide Away
I've decided to scour the internet and find some of the best deals to make your hosting season stress-free and truly chic
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
I Wanted My Kitchen to Shine for Thanksgiving — But I Hate Cleaning. Then My Neat-Freak Friend Told Me Her Secret $7 Weapon
Countertops, faucets, ceramic and stainless steel fittings, appliances and wall tiles all got the treatment
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
"I Restored My Scratched Wooden Kitchen Cabinets In 20 Minutes In Time for Hosting Thanksgiving — Thanks to This $13 Wonder Product"
A DIY miracle, perhaps? In just a few swipes, those little marks and scratches will be gone and here's how
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
9 Organizing Buys Professionals Swear By — They're Also Quite Stylish and Easy to Use
Get your home organized and ready for the busiest time of year by investing in these popular finds
By Becca Cullum-Green Published