This Interior Designer's Summery DIY Instantly Elevates an Outdoor Table (and it Costs Less Than $30)

When in need of inspiration or a bit of creative direction, I always, always, always turn to Instagram. There, in my carefully curated feed filled with interior designer and tastemakers, I get a sense of how the best of the best are styling their homes, their clothes, and even their food — a blueprint upon which I can craft my own creative vision, or, at the very least, a launching pad for something inspired. Indeed, sometimes a post about x sparks an idea about the completely unrelated y; but sometimes I see something so ingenious that I have to replicate it to a tee.

Take this creative outdoor table setting idea from the colorful and fabulous Matilda Goad, for example. She's the design doyenne behind lifestyle brand Matilda Goad & Co, and I adore her style — it's colorful cottagecore with a modern, whimsical twist. Scallops and bright blue meets farmhouse windows and pattern-covered walls. A little bit Parisian, a little bit rustic, and very British. It's stunning and oh-so-chic.

In a recent reel, Matilda showed off her trademark style and craftiness with a clever (and super affordable) DIY that stands to instantly elevate your garden parties this season. And as a shopping editor with a burgeoning craft problem, I tracked down everything you need to replicate it.

Matilda's DIY starts and ends with a glass hurricane and a few earthy chalk pens, which she uses to add some pizazz to an otherwise simple candle accessory. She detailed a few flowers on hers, but the sky is the limit here. Stripes, polka dots, pumpkins for Halloween ... let your imagination take over.

"A really quick way to update your table this weekend," the designer wrote in her caption. "All you need is a glass hurricane and a few chalk pens which are super easy to find; I went for a wildflower design and it helps not to be too precious." Her key to success? "Keep your hand inside to avoid any smudging." (For this, you'll need a hurricane that is open on both ends for that, but don't worry; they're easy to find.)

Even in the event of smudges, I can't imagine you'd have a difficult time removing errant marks; most if not all chalk pens are water-based, which means the drawings should come off with a wet wipe. That's great news for insecure (me) or indecisive artists (also me) who will either likely mess up or definitely change their mind about the design.

Everything you need for this DIY is linked below. The glass hurricane lantern I chose is from Amazon, but you could always emulate Matilda's look exactly by buying her sunburst pillar candle holder, though it's much pricier.

Chalkola 8 Pastel Liquid Chalk Markers View at Amazon Price: $12.95

Was: $20.95 I chose this set of chalk markers specifically for its cooler, earthy tones — much more in line with the shades Matilda is using. This 8-pack is also purportedly water-based, non-toxic, odor-free, child-safe, and washes off clothes. As for my favorite shade? Well that's probably a tie between the dark hunter green and the mustard yellow. Hurricane Candle Holder View at Amazon Price: $13.64

Size: 8" H Much like Matilda's, this hurricane is open on both ends, which makes the decoration process that much easier. I can't imagine quality varies too much with a product like this, but for what it's worth, this specific option boasts a 4.5-star customer rating across 1789 reviews and is also "Amazon's Choice." Mega Candles 1 Pc Unscented White Round Pillar Candle View at Amazon Price: $12.97

Size: 6" H You might already have a few of these lying around at home, but on the chance you don't, this pillar candle should definitely do the trick (and should fit inside the lantern I included to the left of this block — I checked the measurements for you).

6 chic glass hurricanes to add to your table