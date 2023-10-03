The Black Friday candle sales are coming - and some of my favorite scented candles are already marked down by 50%
My wishlist for the Black Friday candle sales is filled with chic and beautifully scented home fragrances - and some of my favorites already have discounts
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It’s not the best feeling in the world when you know summer’s over and you’re slowly retreating more and more indoors. But, each season has its bright side, and one thing I’m really looking forward to are those cozy evenings at home, cuddled up on the sofa with my favorite throw pillows and blankets, watching a film. And to top it all off, nothing says cozy nights in more to me than the ritual of lighting a candle which marks the official arrival of autumn.
That being said, you can imagine how excited I am about the coming Black Friday candle sales because that’s when I stock up on all my favorite scented candles to last me through winter. I have my eye on a selection that I will definitely be going straight for in the sale. They look chic and smell so comforting that staying in and lighting them up will become both a treat and a joy. The great news is some of them are already marked down. So here I am sharing them with you, but just promise I’ll get first dibs when the Black Friday sales start. And if you really want to do sales shopping right, don't miss out on the Black Friday home deals either.
Price: $29.75
Was: $35
This is the perfect scent to help you slip into a state of calm as the weather gets cooler, and the days shorter. With notes of cedarwood and violet, wild berries, musk and sandalwood perfect for a cozy evening in.
Price: $134.99
Was: $149.99
This is the cutest thing to buy right now, especially if you have someone's birthday coming up. This bundle can be personalized with their birthday and a book with a reading of their birth chart. The best thing is the candle is personalized for every birthday, so the scent will make the gift even more special.
Price: $20.40
Was: $34
This is a classic and a best seller for obvious reasons. It smells like autumn, with all the loved notes of clove, lavender, balsam, and eucalyptus woods.
Price: $12.95
Was: $40
Now this is a discount not to miss. This beautiful glass jar looks perfect for autumn decor, and you can pick from three different scents of the season: dark fig nectar (my favourite, very sophisticated), spiced eggnog (vanilla and nutmeg accents) and fireside (smoky blend of leather, amber and geranium).
Price: $73.5 (discount applied at check-out)
Was: $98
This is such an elegant scent, and a classic for autumn. I like this because it will properly fill a room with its smell thanks to its three wicks. It will work great in a hallway, as the scent will go through the house, or in larger living space.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
Are your pumpkins ready to pick? These expert gardeners reveal the tricks to tell if they're fully grown
So you can enjoy this seasonal crop, here's how to know if your pumpkins are ready to harvest for the best taste possible
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
5 decorating trends that will make your home look classier and more sophisticated every time
If you want a home that looks and feels more elegant and well put-together in 2024, these are the design trends I'd buy into now
By Oonagh Turner Published