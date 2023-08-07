What's the best "greige" paint for my walls? 9 shades that perfectly capture this trending color
Greige isn't going anywhere - here are our favorite shades to help you choose the perfect tone for your home
Greige - the calming neutral mix of grey and beige - has been the tone of 2023. It might have been all over your Instagram feeds for a good year or so by now, but the warm shade certainly hasn't had its day yet, and we predict it will still be all over our walls in 2024.
If you're keen to decorate with the color, it's not one that can easily go wrong. That said, choosing the perfect tone can be tricky. Whether you wanted a cooler grey undertone or you want a warmer beige to dominate, you'll need to know what options are out there, and which of the best paint brands you can trust for a professional-looking finish.
'I love decorating with greige, as it makes the perfect backdrop for any space and enables you to more easily create a neutral color scheme,' explains Adriana Schor, Founder of ICONIQUE Studio. 'Greige tones present the perfect neutral balance canceling out the cold blue undertone of grey, whilst muting some of the warmth that beige brings.'
For all the greige inspiration you need for your next paint idea, here are our nine favorite greige shades to set you on your way.
Best cool Greiges
Price: $45
Inspired by stone, this understated mid-grey shade has a cool tone to it that makes for a refreshing and calm space. 'It pairs well with natural materials like timber, stone, concrete, and marble,' says Adriana Schor of ICONIQUE studio.
Price: $59.98
This medium grey is warmed subtly by a sandy beige, but still falls harder on the grey side of the scale. It would look brilliant on kitchen cabinetry - particularly shaker cabinets where the depth of panels will cast shadows for added dimension.
Price: $55
While slightly warmer than the other shades listed here, this mellow mid-tone can look very cool, especially in larger north-facing spaces. Pair with a color that goes with grey, such as pink, to bring out some warmth.
Best warm Greiges
Price: $45
This uplifting mid-grey has a hint of magenta but can become almost lilac in cooler lighting conditions. It's a personal favorite of Adriana's. 'The neutral greige tone reflects light exceptionally well, and creates an ideal canvas to add a splash of color.'
Price: $70
Cooler than its other Lick counterpart, this shade has a more smokey effect to it, but still feels warm, comforting, and balanced. 'This color would look amazing in a bathroom with nice, big, white fluffy towels,' says Tash.
Best all-rounder Greiges
Price: $55
This shade is called 'Perfect Greige' for a reason. The ideal blend of grey and beige, this versatile hue can be made cooler in dimly lit north facing rooms, or played as a warmer tone when used with wood accents and plenty of natural light.
Price: $52.99
This easy-to-use neutral is the color of ominously thunderous skies. It's a bare-faced neutral that's perfect for decorating rooms in a Scandi decor style, or works as a relaxing tone for painting furniture, trim, or even the garden shed.
Lilith Hudson is the Staff Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
