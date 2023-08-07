What's the best "greige" paint for my walls? 9 shades that perfectly capture this trending color

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Greige - the calming neutral mix of grey and beige - has been the tone of 2023. It might have been all over your Instagram feeds for a good year or so by now, but the warm shade certainly hasn't had its day yet, and we predict it will still be all over our walls in 2024.

If you're keen to decorate with the color, it's not one that can easily go wrong. That said, choosing the perfect tone can be tricky. Whether you wanted a cooler grey undertone or you want a warmer beige to dominate, you'll need to know what options are out there, and which of the best paint brands you can trust for a professional-looking finish.

'I love decorating with greige, as it makes the perfect backdrop for any space and enables you to more easily create a neutral color scheme,' explains Adriana Schor, Founder of ICONIQUE Studio. 'Greige tones present the perfect neutral balance canceling out the cold blue undertone of grey, whilst muting some of the warmth that beige brings.'

For all the greige inspiration you need for your next paint idea, here are our nine favorite greige shades to set you on your way.

Best cool Greiges

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Best warm Greiges

Greige 01, Lick View at Lick Price: $70 This light greige from Lick has green undertones, but it still looks super sandy and warm once applied. 'This grounding neutral makes you feel very comforted and gives you an almost spa-like feel,' says Tash Bradley, color expert at Lick. Elephant's Breath, Farrow & Ball View at Farrow & Ball Price: $45 This uplifting mid-grey has a hint of magenta but can become almost lilac in cooler lighting conditions. It's a personal favorite of Adriana's. 'The neutral greige tone reflects light exceptionally well, and creates an ideal canvas to add a splash of color.' Greige 02, Lick View at Lick Price: $70 Cooler than its other Lick counterpart, this shade has a more smokey effect to it, but still feels warm, comforting, and balanced. 'This color would look amazing in a bathroom with nice, big, white fluffy towels,' says Tash.

Best all-rounder Greiges