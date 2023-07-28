9 end tables minimalists will love – with beautiful textures and materials that will make your living room come alive

Looking for the perfect end table for your home? Here are 9 you'll love if you're a minimalist

A selection of minimalist side tables
End tables are the perfect furniture addition that you might not have previously considered a living room essential. Coffee tables work hard to provide a surface that is decorative and functional, often anchoring a space and sitting next to the sofa, but an end table has a slightly different function. Offering an extra surface for drinks or even a laptop if working from the sofa, their location makes them super handy and leaves your coffee table free to stay immaculately decorated.

In a minimalist scheme, an end table should be subtle and stylish and work with the color palette and materials of the room. I like the end table to have an aesthetic relationship with the coffee table, chosen in a material that might complement that of the coffee table and other pieces of living room furniture.

Our shopping editor has done some browsing to find 9 end tables that are perfect for any minimalist home.

Best minimalist wooden end tables

A pinewood end table
Junpier side table

Material: Pinewood
Price: $328

Hardwood is perfect for a minimalist style interior, and this wooden side table delivers with intricately-shaped legs supported by a rounded top for a just right touch of rustic elegance. I love that you can see the grain too.

A wooden plinth end table
Kyra end table

Material: Teak
Price: $199

This natural teak end table would add organic texture to your living room. Each has a variation in feel, with different holes, knots and grain giving it a natural finish. It's an indoor piece but teak also works well outdoors, naturally wearing away in a beautiful way over time.

A wooden side table
Edge side table

Material: Walnut
Price: $545

Minimalists like to keep things simple, and this three-legged end table is a graceful piece. Made of solid walnut, wood brings a warmth to a minimalist scheme, and the small surface provides the perfect place to perch a drink or book.

Best minimalist plinth end tables

A white plinth-lil=ke end table
Pedestal side table

Material: Ceramic
Price: $179

This pedestal side table is a great addition to a minimalist living room. In bright white, it should work in a minimalist color scheme, and I like the simplicity of the design, almost working as a sculpture or work of art.

A black pine end table
Enna end table

Material: Black pine
Price: $679

This side table is made of solid pine but in an inky black color, making a statement in your minimalist room. The clean, angular design brings shape and drama to a space, and it provides a handy extra surface sat next to your couch for minimalist living room.

A wooden plinth side table
Matcha side table

Price: $448

A sturdy plinth style end table, the Matcha end table has an oak wood base with a glass surface, exhibiting a beautiful blend of material that is more in line with the minimaluxe aesthetic.  

Best minimalist end tables for small spaces

A pair of end tables with marble base
Delia end table

Material: Solid marble, iron and aluminum
Price: $279

I like the chunky marble base of these end tables, bringing a minimalist material into the home. Pair together and play with height, or place dotted around the room. They're super simple but sleek in aesthetic.

A gold end table with marble top
Tarvok drink table

Material: Solid marble top
Price: $129

With an Italian Carrara marble top paired with steel leg in brushed brass, this slim and nimble design is the perfect end table for a small living room

A granite base end table
Bowler side table

Material: Powder-coated tubular steel top and stem, solid granite base
Price: $295

With a stem and top made from lightweight powder-coated steel, meaning you can move it around with ease, this end table is supported by a solid granite base, bringing a luxurious yet minimalist stone look into the home. 

What material should my minimalist end table be made from?

As with every piece of furniture in your minimalist home, you need to think about the material in great depth and pick something that calls to nature while complementing the rest of the living room. 

For minimalist schemes, we love warming materials that might help an all-white or beige colored room feel less stark. Think wood or touches marble, or even subtle glimmers of gold or brass. 

'I prefer using end tables made from a single material to keep the look simple and cohesive,' says Kashi Shikunova, director of minimalist interior design studio, YAM Interiors. 

'Incorporating simple shapes with soft edges adds a sense of warmth and creates the desired warm minimalist aesthetic. Wood or honed stone is my material of choice for similar reasons, as it introduces warthm and tactility to the space. I tend to avoid shiny chrome and excessive metal, as they can make the space feel too rigid and cold.'

