9 end tables minimalists will love – with beautiful textures and materials that will make your living room come alive

End tables are the perfect furniture addition that you might not have previously considered a living room essential. Coffee tables work hard to provide a surface that is decorative and functional, often anchoring a space and sitting next to the sofa, but an end table has a slightly different function. Offering an extra surface for drinks or even a laptop if working from the sofa, their location makes them super handy and leaves your coffee table free to stay immaculately decorated.

In a minimalist scheme, an end table should be subtle and stylish and work with the color palette and materials of the room. I like the end table to have an aesthetic relationship with the coffee table, chosen in a material that might complement that of the coffee table and other pieces of living room furniture.

Our shopping editor has done some browsing to find 9 end tables that are perfect for any minimalist home.

Best minimalist wooden end tables

Junpier side table View at Anthropologie Material: Pinewood

Price: $328 Hardwood is perfect for a minimalist style interior, and this wooden side table delivers with intricately-shaped legs supported by a rounded top for a just right touch of rustic elegance. I love that you can see the grain too. Kyra end table View at Burke Decor Material: Teak

Price: $199 This natural teak end table would add organic texture to your living room. Each has a variation in feel, with different holes, knots and grain giving it a natural finish. It's an indoor piece but teak also works well outdoors, naturally wearing away in a beautiful way over time. Edge side table View at Design Within Reach Material: Walnut

Price: $545 Minimalists like to keep things simple, and this three-legged end table is a graceful piece. Made of solid walnut, wood brings a warmth to a minimalist scheme, and the small surface provides the perfect place to perch a drink or book.

Best minimalist plinth end tables

Best minimalist end tables for small spaces

Delia end table View at Burke Decor Material: Solid marble, iron and aluminum

Price: $279 I like the chunky marble base of these end tables, bringing a minimalist material into the home. Pair together and play with height, or place dotted around the room. They're super simple but sleek in aesthetic. Tarvok drink table View at Article Material: Solid marble top

Price: $129 With an Italian Carrara marble top paired with steel leg in brushed brass, this slim and nimble design is the perfect end table for a small living room. Bowler side table View at HAY Material: Powder-coated tubular steel top and stem, solid granite base

Price: $295 With a stem and top made from lightweight powder-coated steel, meaning you can move it around with ease, this end table is supported by a solid granite base, bringing a luxurious yet minimalist stone look into the home.