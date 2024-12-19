Sleep Like a Baby — Bearaby’s Famous Knot Pillows Are 30% Off (and Will Arrive by Christmas!)
This is (k)not your average pillow
We take melatonin. We set the thermostat to 65 degrees. If you’re like me, you’ve got your mouth tape on. But what are you doing with your pillow to optimize your sleep? You can upgrade to memory foam and wrap it in silk, but beyond that, options are slim — or so I thought, until I discovered Bearaby’s (currently on-sale!) “Hugget” Pillow. The now-famous weighted knot design claims to stimulate serotonin production, reduce cortisol, and boost melatonin, helping you fall (and stay) asleep longer. Sounds good.
So, how exactly does a pillow pull off such sleep sorcery? Like the best weighted blankets, the Hugget is gently weighted to provide therapeutic sensory relief, squashing the tension of the day away. But surely such a thing is hideous, right? Wrong again. Its twisted, sculptural design puts ordinary pillows to shame.
All three sizes are currently 30% off, a rare bedding deal sale for a brand that’s earned an impressive 4.8/5-star rating from over 250,000 happy customers. You can snag the small size for just $20 — the perfect stocking stuffer or a low-stakes gift for that hard-to-please uncle. And if you order by December 20th, your piece will still arrive by Christmas Eve. Oh, and did I mention the shipping is free?
Ever wish you had something to occupy your hands — minus the middle school fidget spinner? Consider it done. Chic for adults and kids, too, one reviewer gifted it to their 11-year-old: "He’s benefiting from the sensory aspect," they share, “and it’s been snuggled every day since he received it. He squeezes it, runs his fingers through the sections, and it’s a big hit for a kid who may not choose to snuggle a stuffed animal anymore.”
The happy medium — this one’s perfectly sized for hugs. Its stress-relieving qualities make it the ideal companion to hold as you drift into slumber (similarly to falling asleep with a body pillow). Like its Hugget siblings, it comes in a range of elevated hues. Navy and white are classics, but shades like Tourmaline lean slightly more chic, hitting current trends like Cabernetcore perfectly.
If you’re after something worthy of a permanent spot on your bed, this is it. With the highest weight of the bunch, it also doubles as a lap pad or chic couch cushion. No word of a lie, I visited a friend just days ago who had one on her sofa, and the moment I sank into it, I knew I needed one too. Immediately.
Better yet, the Hugget is useful outside of sleep too. Hand-knotted from responsive, plant-based Melofoam, it doubles as a squeezable stress ball, a comforting couch companion, or a sculptural decor piece that soothes your soul. Each size suits different needs: the small fits in your palm for stress relief, the medium is the ideal multipurpose option for cuddling and squeezing, and the large ranks among the best pillows for sleeping.
Stress-relieving, sleep-inducing, and chic enough to belong in the MoMA? Fantastic — I’ll take 14. Dreams, it turns out, really do come true.
More Bearaby Sale
Ever wish you could experience Bearaby’s glorious weighted magic across your whole body? You can! This beautiful chunky knit blanket, crafted from cool, crisp upcycled fabric, weighs 20 lbs — delivering the perfect evenly distributed pressure to trigger calming chemical reactions that help you drift off faster and stay asleep longer. And if you’re on the fence about the concept or the price, rest easy: it comes with 30-day free returns.
If you’re a fan of Buffy’s Wiggle Pillow, you’ll adore Bearaby’s knotted body pillow. Lovingly described by the brand as the “little spoon that takes the load off,” this squishy, breathable, ergonomic design molds to your body shape, making it ideal for any sleep position or for alleviating joint, neck, or back pain. Plus, with a variety of covers (sold separately), you can personalize it to match your taste.
Sleep masks are having a moment — and for good reason. Who couldn’t use a little extra sleep support? This one in particular is extra special. Made from lightweight natural eucalyptus fibers, it stays cool to the touch while offering a full blackout effect. How does it feel? Softer-than-silk. Need I say more?
