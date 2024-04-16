Ayesha Curry Used This 'Grounding' Accent to Cozy-Up Her Kitchen — And It's a Look You Can Easily Replicate

Ayesha Curry's Instagram is a trove of design and home decor inspiration if you know where to look. And luckily for you, I do.

If you're anything like me, you've been turning to Ayesha Curry — actress, influencer, and television host — for design and fashion inspiration for years. I first discovered her by way of her husband, NBA player Steph Curry, but she's long been in a lane of her own.

Perhaps you're a casual Instagram fan. Maybe you watch her cooking show, Ayesha's Homemade, on Food Network. Or maybe you're an avid consumer of her skincare line, Sweet July. Whichever it is, there is no doubting her influence and excellent taste in everything from fashion to makeup to interiors. I, for one, am always combing the best home decor brands for new pieces I can use to replicate her look.

To that last point, Ayesha recently shared a photo on her Instagram that, to me, highlighted one of my favorite pieces of advice in home design.

ayesha curry holding a smoothie in her kitchen.

(Image credit: Ayesha Curry)

Though the photo itself is quite casual — probably one Ayesha snapped not thinking some style editor would write an article around it — I do think it illustrates the importance and versatility of a rug, particularly in your kitchen. Automatically, it cozies up the space around her counters and provides a soft layer underfoot.

'Rugs have a huge role in completing a room, anchoring furniture and adding warmth and depth,' says Rosa Glenn, Chief Merchant at Ernesta Rugs. 'They can make a statement through color, texture, style, and precise sizing, ultimately grounding the space and defining its aesthetic.'

Now, the best part of Ayesha's set-up? You can easily replicate it on your own; you just need to find the right runner. 'Try to experiment with different styles and textures using samples, discovering unexpected favorites and creating a cohesive space that goes beyond mere color matching,' Rosa says of buying a new rug.

So her advice in mind, try perusing my quick edit of fashionable runners below. It's time to transform your kitchen!

9 rugs to cozy up your kitchen

antique-looking runner
Patterned Cotton Rug

Price: $39.99

Not only is she affordable, but this sweet, patterned rug from H&M features versatile neutrals and a delicate pattern that would work just as well in a kitchen or entryway as it would in a child's bedroom. Definitely one of the best rugs on the market now.

2'x7' Hand Woven Cotton/wool Runner Black - Threshold™
2'x7' Hand Woven Cotton/wool Runner

Price: $40

You can always count on Target's Threshold line for trendy styles at a budget price point. This wool/cotton runner is soft and cozy, but also durable enough to survive high-traffic areas.

olive green runner
Kole Solid Performance Runner Rug

Price: $299

Though available in a few different colors, this olive-toned runner looks undeniably luxurious — the other varieties just couldn't pull that off.

Glover Geometric Rug
Glover Geometric Rug

Price: $87.99
Was: $199

This colorful geometric design pays homage to the retro look of 1970s Scandinavian design. And it's Novogratz, so you know it will last.

abstract colorful runner
Espada Multicolor Rug

Price: $169

Especially for an inherently messy area like the kitchen, patterned rugs can really come in handy; it's colorful, unique design disguises spills and dirt. Plus, all Ruggable rugs are washable, which makes the Espada even more perfect.

Himalaya Him590 Hand Loomed Runner Rug - Green - 2'3
Himalaya Him590 Hand Loomed Runner Rug - Green - 2'3"x8' - Safavieh.

Price: $76.99
Was: $102.99

Casual, contemporary, and budget-conscious, this hand-loomed runner from Safavieh is sure to be a dependable option for any of you commitment-phobes.

pink ombre runner
Barbie™ Pink Ombre Rug

Price: $199

Although the summer of Barbie has come and gone, the allure of this pink ombre runner — perfect for a color-lover — remains just as strong.

blue and white runner
Geometric Rug

Price: From $69
Was: $138

Soft and sweet. Would love to see this in a bathroom or beach house — in other words, an environment where pastels reign supreme.

Rufus Jane Indoor/Outdoor Flatweave Rug
Rufus Jane Indoor/Outdoor Flatweave Rug

Price: $325

Consider the Rufus Jane an investment piece. It can be customized to whichever size you need (this price is for a 2'6" x 5'), is easy to clean, durable, and shed-resistant. A great option for homeowners looking for something that will last.

How can you tell if a rug is good quality?

When buying online, it can be understandably difficult to sus out quality. Thankfully, Rosa has some tips. 'The most basic rule of thumb is the more natural the material, the higher the quality. Wool is the gold standard,' she tells me.

You should also 'look for words like hand-loomed, hand-woven, hand-tufted. Those are really good indicators that the rug has been put together with a lot of integrity,' she continues. Plus, if you can, 'it’s always great to get a sample of the rug so you can touch and feel it for yourself.'

