Is This Shocking Purple the New Shade of Spring? Aimee Song Seems to Think So

Her new Lulu and Georgia collection captures the eye of a front-row fashion fixture — and makes a compelling case for coloring outside the lines

The violet Sutton Rug from Aimee Song&#039;s new Lulu and Georgia collection, pictured in a sunny bedroom.
Aimee Song’s Lulu and Georgia collection channels the fashion insider’s hotel-hopping lifestyle — with one very unexpected color cue.
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
Forget butter yellow. Spring’s most surprising color story might just be royal purple. At least, that’s the takeaway from Aimee Song’s new collaboration with Lulu and Georgia, where nestled among an otherwise soft, neutral palette sits the “Sutton Rug” — a deep, electric violet that feels like a refreshing curveball.

Of course, Aimee Song is no stranger to setting the curve. One of the original fashion bloggers — she launched Song of Style in 2008, just as the idea of digital influence was beginning to take shape — Aimee has spent the last 15 years orbiting the upper echelons of taste. She’s worn head-to-toe Valentino to fashion week, celebrated her baby shower courtesy of Dior, and has the kind of Rolodex that includes Alessandro Michele and Tiffany & Co. Naturally, she also has her own knitwear brand (Amiya), a consistent front-row presence, and a laidback coastal-cool house full of impeccably curated furniture to match.

All of which is to say: if she’s betting on a color trend this season, we’re paying attention.

Sutton Rug from Lulu and Georgia
The hand-loomed Sutton Rug in violet viscose casts a soft glow in sun-drenched rooms.(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

The Sutton Rug might seem like an outlier at first — a cool-toned violet in a sea of rusts and oatmeals — but it’s a deliberate one. The shade has been quietly gaining momentum in high-design circles: it’s a hue Aimee has sported in Loewe trousers, echoed by rug brands like Nordic Knots, and often styled alongside its complementary foil, sage green.

Sutton Hand-Loomed Viscose Rug by Aimee Song
Lulu and Georgia
Sutton Hand-Loomed Viscose Rug by Aimee Song, 3' x 5'

The purple rug in question. A far cry from pastel — and we’re not mad at it. For one, it pairs beautifully with softer lilacs (see Aimee’s Loewe trousers, for example), but it’s also a natural complement to grounded tones: greens, terracotta, browns, creams.

It’s a high-impact color combination that leans more “highbrow organic” than Barney & Friends — a little offbeat, a little regal, and delightfully unfussy.

That’s the quiet thesis of the entire collection. The Lulu and Georgia spring line includes curved-edge sofas, botanical grasscloth wallpaper, sculptural ceramics, and art-forward lighting. It doesn’t stink of “celebrity collab" in the slightest, but rather, something more personal, like a visual diary from someone who’s spent a lot of time in beautiful hotel suites and even more time figuring out how to recreate the feeling at home.

Living room featuring a chaise lounge and sculptural side table, designed by Aimee Song for her new Lulu and Georgia collaboration

The Sutton Rug’s other shade — a deep sage — feels right at home alongside the cinnamon-toned Neve Chaise and Telle Side Table.

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

Which is exactly what she’s done. The collection merges high-fashion sensibility with interiors fluency — nothing is too loud, but everything knows exactly what it’s doing.

If purple is, indeed, the new neutral, Aimee Song might have just made the case.

Fringe tassel ottoman
Lulu and Georgia
Brahm Stool by Aimee Song

“Hotel-core” (read: fringe, tassels, finger-loop accents) is very much at the fore for 2025, and this ottoman hits the note — especially in rich chocolate brown upholstery. Note the subtly scooped silhouette — designed to tuck neatly alongside a sofa or chair for sculptural softness and visual ease.

Lulu and Georgia sculptural vase
Lulu and Georgia
Tosca Vase by Aimee Song

This ceramic vase is sculptural enough to go flowerless — and frankly, it maybe it should. With barely-there loop handles and that off-kilter punch of navy, its jewelry-like sensibilities do all the talking. Though, if you do add foliage: Aimee favors a seasonal branch.

Lulu and Georgia Arca floor lamp
Lulu and Georgia
Arca Floor Lamp by Aimee Song

The only thing better than one floor lamp is two. And somehow, this one is both? Dual-shaded, and softly architectural, this dynamic pair brings new meaning to luminary layering — bye bye, big light.

Landscape grasspaper wallpaper by Aimee Song
Lulu and Georgia
Scenic Landscape Grasscloth Wallpaper by Aimee Song

Zoom out and you’ll notice the collection leans into its patterns sparingly: a few standout rugs, select cushions, and some standout wallpaper. This landscape's pastel blue and warm terracotta — printed on a tactile grasscloth — delivers the richness of a mural without doing too much. It’s one of the smartest visual plays in the collection.

Aimee Song x Lulu and Georgia striped cushion
Lulu and Georgia
Welby Linen Pillow by Aimee Song

We’ve already mentioned the unlikely-but-striking duo of violet and green — and this mossy, 12”x18” hunter-hued throw pillow is the most effortless way to test it out. The perfect companion to temper the neutrality of a beige sofa, or to inject just enough visual tension to wake up a tired chair.

Cambria asymmetrical wooden accent mirror
Lulu and Georgia
Cambria Mirror by Aimee Song

The "funky" accent mirror concept might not be completely novel, but this one does bring a fresh energy to a room with its comparatively more offbeat, fluid lines and chunky acacia frame. It's grounding, it's fun, and it feels a little disruptive — perfect for half bathrooms and entryways.

While you might know Aimee best for her avant-garde ensembles and long-running collaborations with fashion’s most influential names, this collection wasn’t exactly out of left field: she actually studied Interior Architecture at university. In many ways, the project was a full-circle moment — one that’s been quietly building in the background.

“Wow, nearly 3 years in the making, and it’s almost here!” she shared in a recent Instagram post. “I’ve created my dream home collection, designed to be timeless and evolve with you. I can’t believe I had just one little baby when I started working on this, and now I have a toddler and another baby!” It's a milestone launch, in more ways than one.

Aimee Song's new Lulu and Georgia collection photographed in a wood-paneled living room
Curves are a constant, from lighting to mirrors to these chairs, softening a wood-paneled backdrop with a whisper of movement.(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

