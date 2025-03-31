Is This Shocking Purple the New Shade of Spring? Aimee Song Seems to Think So
Her new Lulu and Georgia collection captures the eye of a front-row fashion fixture — and makes a compelling case for coloring outside the lines
Forget butter yellow. Spring’s most surprising color story might just be royal purple. At least, that’s the takeaway from Aimee Song’s new collaboration with Lulu and Georgia, where nestled among an otherwise soft, neutral palette sits the “Sutton Rug” — a deep, electric violet that feels like a refreshing curveball.
Of course, Aimee Song is no stranger to setting the curve. One of the original fashion bloggers — she launched Song of Style in 2008, just as the idea of digital influence was beginning to take shape — Aimee has spent the last 15 years orbiting the upper echelons of taste. She’s worn head-to-toe Valentino to fashion week, celebrated her baby shower courtesy of Dior, and has the kind of Rolodex that includes Alessandro Michele and Tiffany & Co. Naturally, she also has her own knitwear brand (Amiya), a consistent front-row presence, and a laidback coastal-cool house full of impeccably curated furniture to match.
All of which is to say: if she’s betting on a color trend this season, we’re paying attention.
The Sutton Rug might seem like an outlier at first — a cool-toned violet in a sea of rusts and oatmeals — but it’s a deliberate one. The shade has been quietly gaining momentum in high-design circles: it’s a hue Aimee has sported in Loewe trousers, echoed by rug brands like Nordic Knots, and often styled alongside its complementary foil, sage green.
The purple rug in question. A far cry from pastel — and we’re not mad at it. For one, it pairs beautifully with softer lilacs (see Aimee’s Loewe trousers, for example), but it’s also a natural complement to grounded tones: greens, terracotta, browns, creams.
It’s a high-impact color combination that leans more “highbrow organic” than Barney & Friends — a little offbeat, a little regal, and delightfully unfussy.
A post shared by Aimee Song (@aimeesong)
A photo posted by on
That’s the quiet thesis of the entire collection. The Lulu and Georgia spring line includes curved-edge sofas, botanical grasscloth wallpaper, sculptural ceramics, and art-forward lighting. It doesn’t stink of “celebrity collab" in the slightest, but rather, something more personal, like a visual diary from someone who’s spent a lot of time in beautiful hotel suites and even more time figuring out how to recreate the feeling at home.
Which is exactly what she’s done. The collection merges high-fashion sensibility with interiors fluency — nothing is too loud, but everything knows exactly what it’s doing.
If purple is, indeed, the new neutral, Aimee Song might have just made the case.
“Hotel-core” (read: fringe, tassels, finger-loop accents) is very much at the fore for 2025, and this ottoman hits the note — especially in rich chocolate brown upholstery. Note the subtly scooped silhouette — designed to tuck neatly alongside a sofa or chair for sculptural softness and visual ease.
This ceramic vase is sculptural enough to go flowerless — and frankly, it maybe it should. With barely-there loop handles and that off-kilter punch of navy, its jewelry-like sensibilities do all the talking. Though, if you do add foliage: Aimee favors a seasonal branch.
The only thing better than one floor lamp is two. And somehow, this one is both? Dual-shaded, and softly architectural, this dynamic pair brings new meaning to luminary layering — bye bye, big light.
Zoom out and you’ll notice the collection leans into its patterns sparingly: a few standout rugs, select cushions, and some standout wallpaper. This landscape's pastel blue and warm terracotta — printed on a tactile grasscloth — delivers the richness of a mural without doing too much. It’s one of the smartest visual plays in the collection.
We’ve already mentioned the unlikely-but-striking duo of violet and green — and this mossy, 12”x18” hunter-hued throw pillow is the most effortless way to test it out. The perfect companion to temper the neutrality of a beige sofa, or to inject just enough visual tension to wake up a tired chair.
The "funky" accent mirror concept might not be completely novel, but this one does bring a fresh energy to a room with its comparatively more offbeat, fluid lines and chunky acacia frame. It's grounding, it's fun, and it feels a little disruptive — perfect for half bathrooms and entryways.
While you might know Aimee best for her avant-garde ensembles and long-running collaborations with fashion’s most influential names, this collection wasn’t exactly out of left field: she actually studied Interior Architecture at university. In many ways, the project was a full-circle moment — one that’s been quietly building in the background.
“Wow, nearly 3 years in the making, and it’s almost here!” she shared in a recent Instagram post. “I’ve created my dream home collection, designed to be timeless and evolve with you. I can’t believe I had just one little baby when I started working on this, and now I have a toddler and another baby!” It's a milestone launch, in more ways than one.
