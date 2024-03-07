15 Editor-Approved Kitchen Gems from the Williams Sonoma Sale — Up to 40% Off Favorites like Le Creuset & Breville
Kitchen brands that rarely ever go on sale are finally seeing handsome discounts. From Dutch ovens to espresso makers, this savvy shopper found the best sale picks so your don't have to
Williams Sonoma is synonymous with luxury kitchen essentials. Think upscale tableware and appliances from cult-worthy classics like Le Creuset, Breville, and All-Clad — the sort of items you actually want to display on your kitchen countertop.
Those kitchen ideas that never seem to never go on sale? Well, today’s your lucky day, because they finally are! Even Livingetc’s editor, Pip Rich, is setting aside time to sift through the assortment. ‘Williams Sonoma is offering one of the best kitchenware sales we’ve seen all year, so I’m seizing the opportunity to check off those items still lingering on my wishlist — especially that brilliant Breville espresso machine!’
From splurge-worthy appliances to smaller kitchen gems like mouth-blown wine glasses, there’s something on this list for every need and budget. That Dutch oven you’ve been after? Those chef-grade knives? A stylish new tablescape addition? Consider each of these finds a (very) belated Christmas gift to yourself. Now is the time to treat yourself to everything you’ve been lusting after — run, don’t walk, because stock is limited and these swoon-worthy deals won’t last for long. Happy shopping!
Keep these modern kitchen ideas top of mind whilst shopping the selection — so chic, so inspiring.
Best of the Williams Sonoma Sale
Price: $35.99
Was: $59.95
Tablescapes are all about layering, and among the best ways to do this is a plate charger. We especially love this tortoiseshell variety for its timeless yet playful appearance.
Price: $14.99
Was: $29.95
Ideal for any wine connoisseur, this glass’ shape is made to complement the aroma and flavor of white wine. With spring a.k.a. Sauvignon Blanc season around the corner, this is a must.
Price: $39.99
Was: $49.95
Rattan adds a touch of coastal breeze to any setting. The timeless material looks particularly chic in this drum-shaped caddy, perfectly portioned to hold utensils, napkins, condiments, and other dining necessities.
Price: $559.95
Was: $699.95
Breville is a household name for making the best espresso machines around. This state of the art pick brews cafe-worthy creations in less than a minute, making your morning routine that much sweeter. Plus, it looks great on a kitchen countertop.
Price: $279.95
Was: $430
Le Creuset’s famous Dutch oven is an absolute must for serious chefs and occasional cooks alike. It’s enameled cast-iron offers superior heat retention and distribution, making all of your culinary creations delectable as ever. With colors from Ocean to Brioche, you’re sure to find one you fancy.
Price: $199.95
Was: $399.95
A chef is only as good as their tools, and equipped with this Japanese knife set, we reckon their prospects are quite good! Each of these five professional grade edges are neatly kept in a sleek bamboo knife block, offering a chic storage solution.
Price: $55
Was: $75
Le Creuset’s Heritage collection is eternally stylish, recalling designs adored for centuries. Take part in the brand's age old culinary tradition with this dynamic duo, capable of thriving anywhere from ovens to freezers.
Price: $34.99
Was: $49.95
A condiment dish might not have been on the top of your wishlist, but it certainly is now! This antique glass and brass design is a sophisticated and useful addition to any tablescape, instantly elevating your dining experience. Ultra versatile, its bowls are also perfectly sized to hold cocktail garnishes or bar snacks at your next happy hour.
Price: $89.95
Was: $129.95
If you’ve yet to invest in an air fryer, consider this your sign. Not only does this pick create a healthy and superiorly delectable crunch, but it's easily one of the best-looking air fryers we’ve seen. And at under $100, it's an absolute steal.
Price: $104.99
Was: $149.95
This ice bucket reminisces the wicker baskets sported by fashion icon Jane Birkin. Keep your drinks chilled on the warmest of days with perennial elegance and a double-walled stainless steel interior.
Price: $48.99
Was: $69.95
Williams Sonoma’s Parisian-style shaker features an intricately etched lid, making for a lovely bar cart accent when not in use. With its tasteful vintage charm, you're well on your way to becoming a master mixologist.
Price: $179.95
Was: $310
Choose from a rainbow of vibrant color varieties with Staub’s best-selling iron braiser. Since good things come to those who wait, rest easy knowing each of your dishes will be slow-cooked to perfection.
Price: $55.95
Was: $69.95
Fry pans are among the most versatile kitchen items you’ll ever own, and with so much regular use, you want nothing but high performance. Enter: All-Clad, a brand whose pans pass all tests with a three-layer nonstick interior and precise temperature control.
Price: $13.99
Was: $19.95
Add a touch of coastal breeze with this two tone goblet, inspired by the Provençal seaside. Its sculptural construction lends itself to holding water and cocktails alike.
Price: $149.95
Was: $199.95
Bid adieu to mediocre cups of Joe with this German-made drip coffee machine. Featuring an aroma tube for superior coffee circulation, you’ll wonder how you got through your mornings without it.
Give your kitchen the spring refresh it deserves with ten of Livingetc's favorite kitchen backsplash ideas.
