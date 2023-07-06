This solar charger that's gone viral is a genius way to make use of the sun's energy on a micro scale

In our modern world, life can feel like a constant battle to keep the battery topped up on all your devices. As soon as one beeps with a critically low notification and you plug it in, another enters the red danger zone - probably just before you plan to head out with it, too. Keeping all your devices comfortably charged at once isn't easy, but there is a way to relieve some of the pressure on your plug sockets and your ever-increasing energy bill, and it comes in the form of a wireless window solar charger.

We're all looking for more ways to achieve sustainable living and save money in the process, so it's no surprise that the window solar charger from Grouphug has taken social media by storm. Not only does it help your cut costs on your electricity bill, but it's the cheapest way to make use of solar energy without forking out on huge installation costs, making it an easy win for renters. If you wanted, you could even use it to power your devices on the go, too.

The catch? The popular piece of tech has proved itself so desirable that it's currently sold out completely. We're certain you'll want to join the waiting list for when it's back in stock though, and here we'll tell you how.

(Image credit: Grouphug)

Harnessing the sun's energy through solar is one of the best ways to save energy and lower our carbon footprint, but solar panel installation can be extremely costly. For the most part, it's also reserved for homeowners rather than renters, making it difficult for the younger, eco-conscious among us to embrace renewable energy - but not with this clever new innovation it isn't.

Developed by New York City-based tech company Grouphug - and featured on Shark Tank - this clever window solar power charger is super simple to use. Measuring 13” x 10” x 1.25", it's designed to hang in your window with the use of a suction cup hook and comes with a built-in indicator light so you know how much it's charged. It's also encased in transparent, durable plastic so that you can see the solar tech at work inside, and made to be 100% repairable so you can feel truly satisfied with your sustainability efforts.

So, how does it work? The 10W solar panel encompasses a built-in rechargeable battery, so all you need to do is hang the device in your window where you then leave it to soak up eight to ten hours of direct sunlight. At the end of the day, you have a fully charged battery that’s capable of powering your small devices, including phones, portable speakers, and smartwatches through the USB port at the bottom.

Intrigued? Chances are you're already keen to get your hands on one, but alas, so is everyone else. The charger is currently out of stock on Grouphug's site, but you can sign up to be notified once it's back in stock by joining the waiting list here. The charger will set you back $149, but it's a worthy investment if you're keen to cut energy costs, especially with them rising rapidly year on year. And for the sake of doing your bit to save the planet, we'd say it's certainly worth it.

Can't wait for restock? Here are 3 alternative solar chargers we love