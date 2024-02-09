This Viral Organizer is Perfect for Extra Food Storage in your Kitchen if You're Short on Cabinet Space
If you're faced with a small kitchen and overflowing cabinets, this nifty organizer should go straight on your wishlist
If there's one space in the home where storage is most important, it's the kitchen. This functional area is home to all your kitchenware as well as your food, and with a whole host of appliances thrown in the mix, it means finding space for everything can be difficult.
We all dream of a huge walk-in pantry brimming with all the ingredients you could ever need, but that's not the reality for most of us. If, like me, you're stuck with a small kitchen, your existing cabinets might not go far enough when it comes to storage, and that's why you need to know about this nifty Amazon buy - the answer to all your food storage woes.
This clever contraption has been cropping up in kitchens across social media, with one specific video racking up over 17.5 million views on TikTok alone. Essentially, it's a free-standing trolley with rotating compartments to store a whole range of foods, from fresh fruit to snacks and even crockery, and it has the added ability to free up space in your over-spilling cabinets. Right now, it's the hottest viral buy to organize your kitchen, and for good reason.
@neatlyembellished ♬ I Get The Bag (Instrumental) - LivingForce
Small kitchens have their advantages: I never have to move more than five feet to grab what I need, the oven is right next to the sink, and I'm forced to keep on top of clutter. The downfall, however, is the lack of storage space. No amount of shelf risers, lazy Susans, or clever cabinet add-ons will ever make up for the sheer lack of space to store my food, and without space for a pantry elsewhere in my home, I've been forced to find alternative options.
Until recently, I've chosen to hang pretty net bags on the back of the door to hold my room temperature foods - the likes of apples, potatoes, and onions. Now though, I've found the perfect solution that's stylish, compact, and easy to use. This four-tier food storage trolley, available from Amazon for $90, does it all. It features four stacked wire mesh baskets with flexible rotation, so they swing out for easy access. Better still, they also detach so you can easily restock or clean them as needed.
Fed up for trudging around the kitchen, running back and forth for your ingredients? This clever kitchen storage buy puts an end to that, too. Thanks to the discreet castor wheels, you can also easily transport the rolling storage basket around your kitchen as necessary (something that's particularly important in my small space, where the floorplan is so limited). It also comes in a choice of black or white, with both four and five-tier options so that you can choose a design that suits your space.
I could sit and rave about this organizer all day long, but really, it does all the talking for itself. If you're looking for ways to maximize your kitchen storage without adding extra cabinets, look no further than this Amazon-buy.
Our top picks for extra food storage
Lilith Hudson is the News Editor at Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
