Take a tour of Taylor Swift's former NYC townhouse in the West Village, available to rent for $45,000 per month
The Cornelia Street home was the inspiration behind her eponymous track and features a traditional, old-money aesthetic
In New York City's trendy West Village neighborhood, on the banks of the Hudson River, lies a lofty three-story townhouse that was once home to Taylor Swift. The old carriage house on Cornelia Street was the inspiration behind her eponymous 2019 track named after the notable street address, and you could soon be calling it home too.
That's because the spacious four-bedroom home, listed by Corcoran, is available to rent for $45,000 per month. Built in 1912, the 21' wide property has been transformed into a modern home with a private garage, a spectacular indoor pool, and a rooftop terrace with vistas of the city skyline.
Despite currently being rented by Italian furniture company Zanotta which uses the space as a showroom, the space retains some unusual architectural features such as dramatic double heights ceilings, three original fireplaces and beautiful hardwood floors. Intrigued? We take a look inside the iconic townhouse that was once muse to Taylor Swift.
When we talk about curb appeal, this is as good as it gets. Number 23 Cornelia Street has a classic brick façade with stunning symmetrical arched doorways. Although it's dwarfed by its neighboring properties, the quaint carriage house holds a lot more charm.
An impressive entryway with double ceiling height hosts a grand Murano glass chandelier, a chaise longue, and a large fireplace with an exterior patio beyond. The huge Persian-style rug makes you feel instantly welcome and cozy despite the huge space and pays homage to the timeless traditional style that's so fitting with the east coast's old-money aesthetic. Classic and contemporary all at once.
The second floor features a living room with high beamed ceilings, Russian Ipe wood floors, leaded glass windows, a chandelier,
Floor to ceiling windows in the dining room invite plenty of light inside despite the fact that this home is found in the middle of the city, neighbored by towering buildings. Antique bricks from Paris, Lalique (opens in new tab) light fixtures, and guilt frames all contribute to the grandeur and sophistication of this NYC home.
A homely kitchen features a Wolf electronic oven/gas stove, Subzero fridge and, of course, an impressive wine fridge (after all, it is Taylor's drink of choice). A Fisher & Paykel (opens in new tab) double drawer dishwasher, stainless steel kitchen appliances and stunning granite countertops bring a more industrial and contemporary vibe to this space, aided by the subway tile splashback.
On the first floor there's a private bedroom with a full bath and a separate entrance, while the larger master suites are found on the third floor. Custom floor-to-ceiling windows in one of these rooms open out to a private South facing terrace with monochromatic zig-zag flooring.
In total, the property has five full baths and two half baths. This impressive bathroom pictured here has a double marble vanity with custom walnut cabinetry that exudes elegance and sophistication.
Would it be a West Village rental fit for celebrity life without an enviable pool? A basalt stone tile floor lines the pool and surrounding deck. The pool itself measures approximately 30' by 15' and is 5,5' deep. With double-height ceilings at one end and an ornate chandelier, it's no surprise that this home left its mark on Miss Swift.
