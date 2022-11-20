Smart heating is everywhere right now, and you can get 31% off a Nest Thermostat today

Absolutely everyone is looking into ways they can save a little extra money right now, and one topic that's coming up again and again, is smart thermostats. While they might not be the miracle workers that some claim, the best smart thermostats absolutely have the potential to reduce your household energy use and put a few extra dollars in your pocket.

Google's Nest product line is one of the most well-known in this space, and we are big fans of the Nest Learning Thermostat. But, while that product is on the expensive side, the Nest Programmable Smart Thermostat is more affordable and, in our opinion, much sleeker than its older sibling. It's also on sale right now for 31% less, which means you can pick one up from Amazon for less than $90.

The discount applies across the various color options - snow, sand, fog, and charcoal. The key difference between this and the Nest Learning Thermostat, which you may be able to guess from the name, is that it won't respond (or 'learn') as much on its own to your habits. However, it still works seamlessly with other Nest products, like the best smart speakers from Google.

For more advice on investing in a smart thermostat, you can take a look at our guide to whether smart thermostats are worth the hype. Meanwhile, this deal won't last forever, so we advise you to be fast if you're interested.

(Image credit: Google)

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday happens on 25 November 2022, but as with previous years, don't expect the deals to be restricted to those 24 hours. Offers have already started appearing, and many offer significant savings on everything from home decor to smart thermostats, soundbars, TVs, and more.

