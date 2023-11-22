Today's small bedside table deals are the best of the early Black Friday sales - trust me, I'm an interiors editor

There is no time like Black Friday to make that furniture purchase you've been putting off for ages. The markdowns abound and the inventory is plentiful, meaning you can avoid both credit card and out-of-stock nightmares. If you're hoping for a big-ticket item, chances are it will be on sale.

While small bedside tables might not have been the first thing to pop into your head at the mention of big-ticket items, a quality nightstand option can often run upwards of $500. But on Black Friday, expect that number, whatever it might be, to drop significantly. To help you wade through the pool of deals, I've compiled a few of my favorite nightstand-specific discounts so far in a list below. If you like what you see, be sure to check out our round-ups of the best Black Friday home deals and Black Friday furniture deals once you're done.

The best small bedside tables in the Black Friday sales