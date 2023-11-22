Today's small bedside table deals are the best of the early Black Friday sales - trust me, I'm an interiors editor

There is no time like Black Friday to make that furniture purchase you've been putting off for ages. The markdowns abound and the inventory is plentiful, meaning you can avoid both credit card and out-of-stock nightmares. If you're hoping for a big-ticket item, chances are it will be on sale. 

While small bedside tables might not have been the first thing to pop into your head at the mention of big-ticket items, a quality nightstand option can often run upwards of $500. But on Black Friday, expect that number, whatever it might be, to drop significantly. To help you wade through the pool of deals, I've compiled a few of my favorite nightstand-specific discounts so far in a list below. If you like what you see, be sure to check out our round-ups of the best Black Friday home deals and Black Friday furniture deals once you're done.

The best small bedside tables in the Black Friday sales

2 mid-century modern bedside table/nightstand$100 off
Mackinaw Rattan Nightstands

Price: $219 for two
Was: $319

This is probably the best nightstand steal of them all — at $100 off, you can snag these two adorable rattan nightstands for just $219 at Wayfair. They're also well-reviewed, so you know you're getting a good product.

ornate blue bedside table/nightstand$100 off
Marcelle Nightstand

Price: $348
Was: $448

The Marcelle Nightstand is a top-rated item from Anthropologie and I think it's pretty easy to see why. The paneling is tactile, the brass and marble hardware is luxe, and the color is unexpected. Plus, you can store your bedside trinkets in either the top or bottom drawer.

cylindrical wooden bedside table/nightstand$250 off
Ripple Nightstand

Price: $748.50
Was: $998

Ok, this isn't exactly a steal ... but if you were hoping to snag Lulu and Georgia's beloved ripple nightstand at a markdown, you might want to act now. This piece has haunted my Instagram feed for the last month (the algorithm knows I want it), so I might have to follow your lead ... 

2 black bedside tables/nightstands$39 off
Ora Mid-Century Modern 2 Drawer Nightstand

Price: $220.14 for two
Was: $258.99

Much like the rattan versions at Wayfair, these black mid-century modern nightstands are great starter pieces for a new couple looking for something easy, clean, and on budget.

Glass bedside table/nightstand with gold hardware$200 off
Curved Terrace Nightstand

Price: $129.99
Was: $329

A glass-topped étagère nightstand would be a great way to visually unclutter your bedside. Because the structure is open-frame, it appears to take up less space than it actually does.  

black bedside table/nightstand with curved edges and design$106 off
Port Blackened Wood Nightstand

Price: $423.20
Was: $529

Topped with luxurious Moore and Giles leather, this curved walnut nightstand with a blackened finish is modern design at its best. Pair with a light-colored comforter or duvet for the ultimate contrast.

wooden bedside table/nightstand$144 off
Bluff Oval Nightstand

Price: $255.20
Was: $399

Simple, yet effective. Sustainability-focused home brand Parachute is selling its Blue Oval Nightstand at over $100 right now as part of its Cyber Sale. Given its minimalist look, this would look great next to either the couch or the bed — you pick!

modular black bedside table/nightstand$90 off
Millbrae Metal Nightstand

Price: $279
Was: $399

The modular shelves here solve a quintessential nightstand problem. Instead of forcing you to stack books and decor on top of one another, making the whole pyramid virtually inaccessible without causing a mess, this nightstand offers multiple shelving respites. Find what you need in a flash.

bedside table/nightstand with cubby$80 off
Hugo Nightstand

Price: $89.99
Was: $170

And for anyone who would rather stash their books and chargers out of sight but needs a spot for their lamp and water glass, we present: the Hugo nightstand (at an $80 discount). See that little handle at the top? It pulls down into a storage cubby.

