'It ticks all the right color trend boxes!' - Selena Gomez has revamped THAT viral Our Place pan in the most beautiful way

Our Place is synonymous with flawless design and masterful functionality.

From its cult-status cookware designs (see: the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot) to its newly-released mini styles and endless selection of accessories, you can always be certain about one thing - Our Place’s products will bring an undeniably elegant aesthetic to your kitchen.

It’s why we’d classify it as one of the best home decor stores out there! So of course its newest collaboration with Selena Gomez would be no different.

View the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection here

(Image credit: Our Place)

Our Place is that viral pan brand that you could barely move on social without seeing someone waving it about. It claims it can do everything, and so is ideal for a small kitchen or first-time buyer who needs a full kit all at once. Our editor, Pip Rich, has one. 'And I actually think it's worth the hype,' he says. 'It's really lightweight, it genuinely can be used for everything from frying to poaching to hotpots - it's a great little invention.'

And so, following the popularity of the initial drop last year, the limited-edition Our Place x Selena Gomez summer collection features bestselling styles like the Always Pan 2.0, the Perfect Pot, and more in two brand new colors - Cielo (a duck egg blue) and Tierra (an earthy taupe). Her designs ticks all the right color trend boxes - both warm and restful at the same time.

Featuring more muted, earthy tones, the newest collection makes a calming yet elegant addition to the classic Our Place color options. Whether you prefer a bit of soft color or a neutral shade to suit a minimalist kitchen, they're sure to suit your summer kitchen aesthetic beautifully.

(Image credit: Our Place)

And the stunning colors isn’t all that’s different about this limited-edition collection - it also features elegant gold-brushed accents (never before seen on Our Place’s designs, which are usually one single color all over) to reflect Selena’s love for gold.

(Image credit: Our Place)

In the singer, actress and producer’s first collaboration with the iconic homeware brand last summer, she brought us the bold and cheerful Azul and Rosa colorways - gorgeous statement colors you could proudly display in an already-colorful kitchen or use as a bright pop of color in an otherwise muted interior. You can still shop the first drop alongside the newest collection!

Shop the limited edition Our Place x Selena Gomez collection