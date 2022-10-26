Samsung's huge 75 inch TV is suddenly on sale for less than $600
Christmas and Black Friday has come early as Samsung's TU690T is on sale for $580 - an amazing deal for a 75-inch 4K TV
The only thing bigger than the super-sized screen of the Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV is the sale it's in right now. Best Buy has seriously slashed the price to just $579.99, which is a truly amazing offer on a 75-inch model like this.
Big-screen TVs like this might feel a bit daunting for those used to mid-sized models, but stunning 4K resolution with HD upscaling and solid audio chops mean that sitting down for family movie night is suddenly much more immersive. Samsung's Tizen platform also means that you can enjoy all your favorite streaming apps, from Netflix to Disney+.
The TV can be mounted, which always looks neater and more stylish in our book, but it comes with its own stand included. It also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so your smart home is covered.
The deal is part of the retailer's (very early) Black Friday sales event. Originally priced at $850, it's a saving of close to a third (31%), or $270, and means you can grab a big-screen TV for the price you'd ordinarily expect to pay for a 55" or 65" model.
If you're generally interested in investing in a much larger screen for your living room, we recommend taking a look at our guide to the best 85 inch TVs for top picks and advice about taking the leap.
Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV |
$850 $580 (save 31%) (opens in new tab)
A great opportunity to grab the Samsung TU690T 4K TV with Tizen smart TV built-in, compatibility with Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2, and 4K UHD upscaling to make even older content look fantastic. The 75-inch set is currently $270 cheaper at Best Buy.
Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV: Key info
- Display: LED
- Resolution: 4K
- Smart TV: Tizen
- Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant
- Dimensions: H37.7 x W65.9 x D2.4in
- Weight: 67lbs
When is Black Friday 2022?
Best Buy may have launched its Black Friday deals period already, but the widespread sales event doesn't officially happen until 25th November 2022. Deals always crop up well before the day itself, however, and we expect the offers to start trickling in from mid-November (if not before).
We will be bringing you the very best interiors and smart home offers right here, so make sure you bookmark pages like our Black Friday kitchen deals, furniture deals, and soundbar deals ahead of the day to avoid missing out.
