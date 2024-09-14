Pantone Just Launched a Huge Color Collection — But It's the "New Age Pastels" I Want to Decorate With

I think it was Selena Gomez who said, “Every beautiful thought’s been already sung.” In both music and color, it often feels like there’s nothing truly new. But alas, more pop anthems are born, and companies like Pantone somehow continue to conjure up novel hues each year. This time, though, the global color authority has outdone itself — not just releasing one standout shade or even a few, but a whopping total of 175 never-before-seen hues, now available across all of Pantone’s Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) products.

Collectively called Pantone FHI Dualities, this expansive shade spread is divided into two distinct palettes — shadow and pastel — crafted to capture life’s nuance. With this collection, creating visual depth within current color trends is easily achievable. The 77 shadow hues revisit the basics, exploring the spectrum between black and white with a range of warm and cool grays. This gentle take on extremes feels grounded, providing a sophisticated yet understated foundation for any design.

But pair these shades with the "New Age Pastels", and things get even more interesting. The 98 light, airy, and ethereal tones — ranging from sunlit yellows and oranges to hazy sky blues, rose blush, and minty greens — create a pastel color palette of soft, dreamy sweetness. Together, these dichotomously harmonious palettes offer a new way to articulate the world with "elegance and edge,” says Pantone.

(Image credit: Pantone)

So, what’s the takeaway from this (admittedly complex) color launch? In a word: contrast. We’ve grown comfortable with monochrome, but just like contouring your face or shading a painting, depth created through opposing hues isn’t just more expressive — it makes things look… richer. Sure, a black shag rug or a powder pink sofa can each hold their own. But together? Electric. We're reminded of just how much color shadow can bring.

In the spirit of this duality, I’ve curated some of my favorite decors — in both shadows and pastels — to help you perfect the art of nuance at home.

Pastels

Ginori 1735 Diva Change Porcelain Tray View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $155 When I hear the word “pastel,” my mind immediately leaps to Ginori 1735, a brand whose candy-hued “Diva” collection is as glamorous and cinematic as it gets. The gold-threaded porcelain feels like something straight out of a luxury railway car in a Wes Anderson film. This pink, green, and cream delight, just over 5 inches per side, is perfectly sized for jewelry and keys — bite-sized of elegance. Geo Cake Stand View at Fazeek Price: $215 If you’re into colored glass, especially pastels, Fazeek is a dream. My personal favorite is this cake stand, a playful combination of geometric shapes and pastel teals and purples that’s equal parts regal and whimsical. Perfect for cool dinner parties that don’t take themselves too seriously. LOEWE Home Scents Honeysuckle Scented Candle View at Net-a-Porter Price: $150 If I could have a Loewe candle in every color, I absolutely would (they’d look incredible lined up in my non-working fireplace). Each comes with its own unique scent — this one, Honeysuckle, is sweet and delicate, and reminds me of Los Angeles in spring (they bloomed in my childhood home’s yard). Its buttery yellow is a perfect match for Pantone’s “New Age” pastels and a trendy hue lately. Tov Furniture Suzie Pastel Blue & Rattan Nightstand View at Amazon Price: $319 It’s rare to come across a nightstand as unique as this. Regency-inspired with geometric, tiered details, it’s done in woven rattan that’s giving Palm Springs, circa 1960. Pair with pastel pinks, chrome accents, and a leafy plant for a leisurely touch of retro glamour. Velvet Trova Pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $88 Pastel orange deserves a lot more love. Aside from maybe a creamsicle (seriously, when’s the last time you saw one of those?), this color doesn’t get the attention it deserves. While I’m all for its terracotta cousin, there’s something irresistibly relaxed and cheerful about pastel orange. This velvet cushion, for example, pairs beautifully with rich browns or, if you want to lean into contrast, a cool gray from the shadow palette to really make it pop. Metal Table Lamp View at H&M Home Price: $119 H&M Home — my not-so-secret secret that I rave about constantly but more people still need to know! Where else can you find a table lamp like this (styles like this usually cost three times as much) executed so well at this price? The dusty pink is perfect match for th current Pantone collection. Keeping contrast in mind, pair with navy for an eye-catching look, or go touch more tonal with burgundy.

Shadows

Ssense Exclusive Off-White & Black Large Twins C Vase View at Ssense Price: $550 Few things embody dichotomy quite like this Corsi Design vase by the legendary Gaetano Pesce. Crafted from drippy resin, it almost appears to be melting into the surface it's displayed on. With its play on light and shadow, this on-trend piece begs to be styled with soft pastel blooms for a striking contrast. Champagne Coupes, Set of 2 View at H&M Home Price: $9.99 Neither black nor white, these smoky glasses land firmly in the middle with their subtle gradient from base to goblet, becoming lighter as they rise. There's an understated edge to them, but being champagne flutes, they still carry a certain lightness. Perfect for adding depth to a bar cart or livening up a boring cocktail party. Serax Dé Plate Var 4 View at Bloomingdale's Price: $33.50 Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester's collaboration with Serax might just be my all-time favorite tableware collab, which is why I mention it ad nauseam. But I'll do it again here because the Dé collection is quite literally an exploration of light and shadow. These porcelain plates look incredible layered with black, gray, or ivory pieces — ideal for creating a moody, fashion-forward tablescape. Missoni Home Clint Hand Towel View at Neiman Marcus Price: $110 Meet the multicolor hand towel of dreams — quintessential Missoni. The Italian fashion house brings artsy retro vibes in luxurious terry cloth, spicing up even the simplest towel arrangement in a guest or primary bath. It adds an unexpected edge to your daily routine and would look killer alongside a teal or pale papaya hue from the pastel palette. Gambit Ridge Taupe Side Table View at Article Price: $199 This MOMA-worthy side table is about as sculptural as it gets. Aptly named Gambit, it resembles a chess piece — so why not play with pastels? Layer that rusty pink pastel lamp from earlier and perhaps something darker nearby, like a rug or throw pillow, to add extra depth. Bold in shape, yet surprisingly versatile. Ivana Checkered Plush Cloud Washable Rug View at Rugs USA From: $54.95 They don’t call it the Cloud Collection for nothing! This plush piece from Rugs USA is even softer than it looks. It brings to mind a high-end fur, draped lavishly across the floor. But rest easy — it’s faux and, even better, under $100. Spill-resistant, it’s the perfect stress-free base for your new journey into nuanced design.